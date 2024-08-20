All 88 Black Myth Wukong bosses and their locations

Looking to track down all 88 Black Myth: Wukong bosses? Black Myth: Wukong has blown us all out of the water with the sheer number of fascinating and intricately designed bosses stuffed inside its six lengthy Chapters. But facing the bosses themselves isn't the only challenge - you also need to find them all, and some of the secret bosses in this game are exceptionally well-hidden.

In this guide, we'll walk you through all 88 Black Myth: Wukong bosses in order, from the prologue all the way up to Chapter 6. Many of them drop unique items and abilities (including the ability to transform into their Spirit), so it's well worth tracking down every last boss in the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Black Myth Wukong bosses

In the below table, we've listed all 88 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong, along with the Chapter and region you can find them in, and the boss type (Yaoguai King, Yaoguai Chief, etc). But if you want to understand each boss in greater detail, be sure to check out our individual chapter boss guides, which carefully explain the location of every boss:

Here is the full list of all 88 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong across all 6 Chapters of the game:

No. Boss Name Chapter Type Location 1 Erlang, The Sacred Divinity 0 Prologue Boss Prologue 2 Bullguard 1 Yaoguai Chief Forest Of Wolves / Front Hills 3 Wandering Wight 1 Not In Journal Forest Of Wolves / Outside The Forest 4 Guangzhi 1 Yaoguai Chief Forest Of Wolves / Outside The Forest 5 Lingxuzi 1 Yaoguai King Forest Of Wolves / Guanyin Temple 6 Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang 1 Yaoguai Chief Bamboo Grove / Snake Trail 7 Guangmou 1 Yaoguai Chief Bamboo Grove / Snake Trail 8 Whiteclad Noble 1 Character Bamboo Grove / Marsh Of White Mist 9 Black Wind King 1 Yaoguai King Black Wind Cave / Cave Interior 10 Black Bear Guai 1 Yaoguai King Black Wind Cave / Bodhi Peak 11 Elder Jinchi 1 Yaoguai King Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple / Grand Chamber 12 The Red Loong 1 Yaoguai King Forest Of Wolves / Loong Claw Grove 13 Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village / Village Entrance 14 Earth Wolf 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village / Village Entrance 15 King + Second Prince 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair 16 First Prince Of Flowing Sands 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair 17 Tiger Vanguard 2 Yaoguai King Crouching Tiger Temple / Temple Entrance 18 Tiger's Acolyte 2 Yaoguai Chief Yellow Wind Formation / Windrest Hamlet 19 Stone Vanguard 2 Yaoguai King Fright Cliff / Rock Clash Platform 20 Gore-Eye Daoist 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair 21 Mother Of Stones 2 Not In Journal Fright Cliff / Squall Hideout 22 Man-In-Stone 2 Character Fright Cliff / Squall Hideout 23 Yellow Wind Sage 2 Yaoguai King Crouching Tiger Temple / Cellar 24 Shigandang 2 Yaoguai King Fright Cliff / Rock Clash Platform 25 Mad Tiger 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village / Bottom Of The Well 26 Yellow-Robed Squire 2 Character Fright Cliff / Rockrest Flat 27 "Tiger Vanguard" 2 Yaoguai Chief Secret: Kingdom Of Sahālī / Sandgate Pass 28 Fuban 2 Yaoguai King Secret: Kingdom Of Sahālī / Sandgate Bound 29 Black Loong 2 Yaoguai King Fright Cliff / Hidden Loong Cavern 30 Macaque Chief 1 3 Not In Journal Snowhill Path / Frost-Clad Path 31 Kang-Jin Loong 3 Yaoguai King Snowhill Path / Mirrormere 32 Captain Lotus-Vision 3 Yaoguai Chief Pagoda Realm / Mani Wheel 33 Captain Wise-Voice 3 Yaoguai King Pagoda Realm / Mani Wheel 34 Macaque Chief 2 3 Not In Journal Pagoda Realm / Warding Temple 35 Kang-Jin Star 3 Yaoguai King Pagoda Realm / Warding Temple 36 Apramana Bat 3 Yaoguai Chief Bitter Lake / North Shore Of The Bitter Lake 37 Chen Loong 3 Character Bitter Lake / North Shore Of The Bitter Lake 38 Non-White 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley Of Ecstasy / Mindfulness Cliff 39 Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley Of Ecstasy / Forest Of Felicity 40 Non-Able 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley Of Ecstasy / Brook Of Bliss 41 Green-Capped Martialist 3 Character Valley Of Ecstasy / Melon Field 42 Captain Kalpa-Wave 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley Of Ecstasy / Longevity Road 43 Non-Pure 3 Yaoguai Chief New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance 44 Non-Void 3 Yaoguai Chief New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance 45 Yin Tiger 3 Character New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance 46 Monk From The Sea 3 Yaoguai Chief New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance 47 Yellowbrow + Macaque Chief 3 Yaoguai King New Thunderclap Temple / Mahavira Hall 48 The Second Sister 4 Yaoguai Chief Village of Lanxi > Estate of the Zhu 49 Elder Amourworm 4 Yaoguai Chief Webbed Hollow / The Verdure Bridge 50 Venom Daoist 1 4 Yaoguai Chief Webbed Hollow / Pool Of Shattered Jade 51 Centipede Guai 4 Yaoguai Chief Webbed Hollow / Middle Hollow 52 Buddha's Right Hand 4 Yaoguai Chief Webbed Hollow / Cliff Of Oblivion 53 Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw 4 Yaoguai Chief Webbed Hollow / Lower Hollow 54 Zhu Bajie 4 Character Webbed Hollow / Hut Of Immortality 55 Violet Spider 4 Yaoguai King Webbed Hollow / The Gathering Cave 56 Commander Beetle 4 Yaoguai Chief Temple Of The Yellow Flower / Forest Of Ferocity 57 Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master 4 Yaoguai King Temple Of The Yellow Flower / Court Of Illumination 58 Fungiwoman 4 Yaoguai Chief Temple Of The Yellow Flower / Court Of Illumination 59 Venom Daoist 2 4 Yaoguai Chief Temple Of The Yellow Flower / Court Of Illumination 60 Scorpionlord 4 Yaoguai King Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Bounds Of Deity's Abode 61 Daoist Mi 4 Character Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Bounds Of Deity's Abode 62 Duskveil 4 Yaoguai King Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Cloudnest Peak 63 Pale-Axe Stalwart 5 Character Woods Of Ember / Ashen Pass I 64 Brown-Iron Cart 5 Yaoguai Chief Woods Of Ember / Ashen Pass I 65 Gray-Bronze Cart 5 Yaoguai Chief Woods Of Ember / Height Of Ember 66 Crimson-Silver Cart 5 Yaoguai Chief Furnace Valley / The Emerald Hall 67 Father Of Stones 5 Yaoguai Chief Woods Of Ember / Height Of Ember 68 Fast As Wind + Quick As Fire 5 Yaoguai Chief Woods Of Ember / Height Of Ember 69 Flint Chief 5 Yaoguai Chief Furnace Valley / Valley Entrance 70 Cloudy Mist + Misty Cloud 5 Yaoguai Chief Furnace Valley / Valley Entrance 71 Keeper Of Flaming Mountains / Yin-Yang Fish 5 Yaoguai King Furnace Valley / The Emerald Hall 72 Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai 5 Yaoguai Chief Field Of Fire / Ashen Pass III 73 Baw-Lang-Lang 5 Yaoguai Chief Secret: Bishui Cave 74 Top Takes Bottom + Bottom Takes Top 5 Yaoguai Chief Secret: Bishui Cave 75 Red Boy / Yaksha King 5 Yaoguai King Field Of Fire / Fallen Furnace Crater 76 Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast 5 Yaoguai King Secret: Bishui Cave 77 Supreme Inspector 6 Character Foothills / Verdant Path 78 Poison Chief 1 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Verdant Path 79 Poison Chief 2 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Verdant Path 80 Water-Wood Beast 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Verdant Path 81 Son Of Stones 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Verdant Path 82 Lang-Baw-Baw 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Verdant Path 83 Giant Shigandang 6 Yaoguai King Foothills / Verdant Path 84 Gold Armored Rhino 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Rhino Watch Slope 85 Cloudtreading Deer 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Deer Sight Forest 86 Feng-Tail General 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Mantis-Catching Swamp 87 Emerald-Armed Mantis 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Mantis-Catching Swamp 88 Stone Monkey / The Great Sage's Broken Shell 6 Character Birthstone / Heart Of Birthstone

That rounds up our guide covering all the Black Myth: Wukong bosses and where to find them. While you're here, why not also check out our guide on all the Black Myth: Wukong Keeper's Shrine locations, and the best Skills to unlock first?