All 88 Black Myth Wukong bosses and their locations

Find all the Black Myth: Wukong bosses across all 6 Chapters with this guide

A close-up of the Tiger's Acolyte boss drawing his sword across his body in Black Myth: Wukong.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
1 comment

Looking to track down all 88 Black Myth: Wukong bosses? Black Myth: Wukong has blown us all out of the water with the sheer number of fascinating and intricately designed bosses stuffed inside its six lengthy Chapters. But facing the bosses themselves isn't the only challenge - you also need to find them all, and some of the secret bosses in this game are exceptionally well-hidden.

In this guide, we'll walk you through all 88 Black Myth: Wukong bosses in order, from the prologue all the way up to Chapter 6. Many of them drop unique items and abilities (including the ability to transform into their Spirit), so it's well worth tracking down every last boss in the game.

All Black Myth Wukong bosses

In the below table, we've listed all 88 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong, along with the Chapter and region you can find them in, and the boss type (Yaoguai King, Yaoguai Chief, etc). But if you want to understand each boss in greater detail, be sure to check out our individual chapter boss guides, which carefully explain the location of every boss:

Here is the full list of all 88 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong across all 6 Chapters of the game:

No. Boss Name Chapter Type Location
1 Erlang, The Sacred Divinity 0 Prologue Boss Prologue
2 Bullguard 1 Yaoguai Chief Forest Of Wolves / Front Hills
3 Wandering Wight 1 Not In Journal Forest Of Wolves / Outside The Forest
4 Guangzhi 1 Yaoguai Chief Forest Of Wolves / Outside The Forest
5 Lingxuzi 1 Yaoguai King Forest Of Wolves / Guanyin Temple
6 Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang 1 Yaoguai Chief Bamboo Grove / Snake Trail
7 Guangmou 1 Yaoguai Chief Bamboo Grove / Snake Trail
8 Whiteclad Noble 1 Character Bamboo Grove / Marsh Of White Mist
9 Black Wind King 1 Yaoguai King Black Wind Cave / Cave Interior
10 Black Bear Guai 1 Yaoguai King Black Wind Cave / Bodhi Peak
11 Elder Jinchi 1 Yaoguai King Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple / Grand Chamber
12 The Red Loong 1 Yaoguai King Forest Of Wolves / Loong Claw Grove
13 Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village / Village Entrance
14 Earth Wolf 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village / Village Entrance
15 King + Second Prince 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair
16 First Prince Of Flowing Sands 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair
17 Tiger Vanguard 2 Yaoguai King Crouching Tiger Temple / Temple Entrance
18 Tiger's Acolyte 2 Yaoguai Chief Yellow Wind Formation / Windrest Hamlet
19 Stone Vanguard 2 Yaoguai King Fright Cliff / Rock Clash Platform
20 Gore-Eye Daoist 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair
21 Mother Of Stones 2 Not In Journal Fright Cliff / Squall Hideout
22 Man-In-Stone 2 Character Fright Cliff / Squall Hideout
23 Yellow Wind Sage 2 Yaoguai King Crouching Tiger Temple / Cellar
24 Shigandang 2 Yaoguai King Fright Cliff / Rock Clash Platform
25 Mad Tiger 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village / Bottom Of The Well
26 Yellow-Robed Squire 2 Character Fright Cliff / Rockrest Flat
27 "Tiger Vanguard" 2 Yaoguai Chief Secret: Kingdom Of Sahālī / Sandgate Pass
28 Fuban 2 Yaoguai King Secret: Kingdom Of Sahālī / Sandgate Bound
29 Black Loong 2 Yaoguai King Fright Cliff / Hidden Loong Cavern
30 Macaque Chief 1 3 Not In Journal Snowhill Path / Frost-Clad Path
31 Kang-Jin Loong 3 Yaoguai King Snowhill Path / Mirrormere
32 Captain Lotus-Vision 3 Yaoguai Chief Pagoda Realm / Mani Wheel
33 Captain Wise-Voice 3 Yaoguai King Pagoda Realm / Mani Wheel
34 Macaque Chief 2 3 Not In Journal Pagoda Realm / Warding Temple
35 Kang-Jin Star 3 Yaoguai King Pagoda Realm / Warding Temple
36 Apramana Bat 3 Yaoguai Chief Bitter Lake / North Shore Of The Bitter Lake
37 Chen Loong 3 Character Bitter Lake / North Shore Of The Bitter Lake
38 Non-White 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley Of Ecstasy / Mindfulness Cliff
39 Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley Of Ecstasy / Forest Of Felicity
40 Non-Able 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley Of Ecstasy / Brook Of Bliss
41 Green-Capped Martialist 3 Character Valley Of Ecstasy / Melon Field
42 Captain Kalpa-Wave 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley Of Ecstasy / Longevity Road
43 Non-Pure 3 Yaoguai Chief New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance
44 Non-Void 3 Yaoguai Chief New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance
45 Yin Tiger 3 Character New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance
46 Monk From The Sea 3 Yaoguai Chief New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance
47 Yellowbrow + Macaque Chief 3 Yaoguai King New Thunderclap Temple / Mahavira Hall
48 The Second Sister 4 Yaoguai Chief Village of Lanxi > Estate of the Zhu
49 Elder Amourworm 4 Yaoguai Chief Webbed Hollow / The Verdure Bridge
50 Venom Daoist 1 4 Yaoguai Chief Webbed Hollow / Pool Of Shattered Jade
51 Centipede Guai 4 Yaoguai Chief Webbed Hollow / Middle Hollow
52 Buddha's Right Hand 4 Yaoguai Chief Webbed Hollow / Cliff Of Oblivion
53 Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw 4 Yaoguai Chief Webbed Hollow / Lower Hollow
54 Zhu Bajie 4 Character Webbed Hollow / Hut Of Immortality
55 Violet Spider 4 Yaoguai King Webbed Hollow / The Gathering Cave
56 Commander Beetle 4 Yaoguai Chief Temple Of The Yellow Flower / Forest Of Ferocity
57 Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master 4 Yaoguai King Temple Of The Yellow Flower / Court Of Illumination
58 Fungiwoman 4 Yaoguai Chief Temple Of The Yellow Flower / Court Of Illumination
59 Venom Daoist 2 4 Yaoguai Chief Temple Of The Yellow Flower / Court Of Illumination
60 Scorpionlord 4 Yaoguai King Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Bounds Of Deity's Abode
61 Daoist Mi 4 Character Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Bounds Of Deity's Abode
62 Duskveil 4 Yaoguai King Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Cloudnest Peak
63 Pale-Axe Stalwart 5 Character Woods Of Ember / Ashen Pass I
64 Brown-Iron Cart 5 Yaoguai Chief Woods Of Ember / Ashen Pass I
65 Gray-Bronze Cart 5 Yaoguai Chief Woods Of Ember / Height Of Ember
66 Crimson-Silver Cart 5 Yaoguai Chief Furnace Valley / The Emerald Hall
67 Father Of Stones 5 Yaoguai Chief Woods Of Ember / Height Of Ember
68 Fast As Wind + Quick As Fire 5 Yaoguai Chief Woods Of Ember / Height Of Ember
69 Flint Chief 5 Yaoguai Chief Furnace Valley / Valley Entrance
70 Cloudy Mist + Misty Cloud 5 Yaoguai Chief Furnace Valley / Valley Entrance
71 Keeper Of Flaming Mountains / Yin-Yang Fish 5 Yaoguai King Furnace Valley / The Emerald Hall
72 Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai 5 Yaoguai Chief Field Of Fire / Ashen Pass III
73 Baw-Lang-Lang 5 Yaoguai Chief Secret: Bishui Cave
74 Top Takes Bottom + Bottom Takes Top 5 Yaoguai Chief Secret: Bishui Cave
75 Red Boy / Yaksha King 5 Yaoguai King Field Of Fire / Fallen Furnace Crater
76 Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast 5 Yaoguai King Secret: Bishui Cave
77 Supreme Inspector 6 Character Foothills / Verdant Path
78 Poison Chief 1 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Verdant Path
79 Poison Chief 2 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Verdant Path
80 Water-Wood Beast 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Verdant Path
81 Son Of Stones 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Verdant Path
82 Lang-Baw-Baw 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Verdant Path
83 Giant Shigandang 6 Yaoguai King Foothills / Verdant Path
84 Gold Armored Rhino 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Rhino Watch Slope
85 Cloudtreading Deer 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Deer Sight Forest
86 Feng-Tail General 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Mantis-Catching Swamp
87 Emerald-Armed Mantis 6 Yaoguai Chief Foothills / Mantis-Catching Swamp
88 Stone Monkey / The Great Sage's Broken Shell 6 Character Birthstone / Heart Of Birthstone

That rounds up our guide covering all the Black Myth: Wukong bosses and where to find them. While you're here, why not also check out our guide on all the Black Myth: Wukong Keeper's Shrine locations, and the best Skills to unlock first?

