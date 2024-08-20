All 88 Black Myth Wukong bosses and their locations
Find all the Black Myth: Wukong bosses across all 6 Chapters with this guide
Looking to track down all 88 Black Myth: Wukong bosses? Black Myth: Wukong has blown us all out of the water with the sheer number of fascinating and intricately designed bosses stuffed inside its six lengthy Chapters. But facing the bosses themselves isn't the only challenge - you also need to find them all, and some of the secret bosses in this game are exceptionally well-hidden.
In this guide, we'll walk you through all 88 Black Myth: Wukong bosses in order, from the prologue all the way up to Chapter 6. Many of them drop unique items and abilities (including the ability to transform into their Spirit), so it's well worth tracking down every last boss in the game.
All Black Myth Wukong bosses
In the below table, we've listed all 88 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong, along with the Chapter and region you can find them in, and the boss type (Yaoguai King, Yaoguai Chief, etc). But if you want to understand each boss in greater detail, be sure to check out our individual chapter boss guides, which carefully explain the location of every boss:
- All Chapter 1 bosses
- All Chapter 2 bosses
Here is the full list of all 88 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong across all 6 Chapters of the game:
|No.
|Boss Name
|Chapter
|Type
|Location
|1
|Erlang, The Sacred Divinity
|0
|Prologue Boss
|Prologue
|2
|Bullguard
|1
|Yaoguai Chief
|Forest Of Wolves / Front Hills
|3
|Wandering Wight
|1
|Not In Journal
|Forest Of Wolves / Outside The Forest
|4
|Guangzhi
|1
|Yaoguai Chief
|Forest Of Wolves / Outside The Forest
|5
|Lingxuzi
|1
|Yaoguai King
|Forest Of Wolves / Guanyin Temple
|6
|Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang
|1
|Yaoguai Chief
|Bamboo Grove / Snake Trail
|7
|Guangmou
|1
|Yaoguai Chief
|Bamboo Grove / Snake Trail
|8
|Whiteclad Noble
|1
|Character
|Bamboo Grove / Marsh Of White Mist
|9
|Black Wind King
|1
|Yaoguai King
|Black Wind Cave / Cave Interior
|10
|Black Bear Guai
|1
|Yaoguai King
|Black Wind Cave / Bodhi Peak
|11
|Elder Jinchi
|1
|Yaoguai King
|Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple / Grand Chamber
|12
|The Red Loong
|1
|Yaoguai King
|Forest Of Wolves / Loong Claw Grove
|13
|Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Sandgate Village / Village Entrance
|14
|Earth Wolf
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Sandgate Village / Village Entrance
|15
|King + Second Prince
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair
|16
|First Prince Of Flowing Sands
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair
|17
|Tiger Vanguard
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Crouching Tiger Temple / Temple Entrance
|18
|Tiger's Acolyte
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Yellow Wind Formation / Windrest Hamlet
|19
|Stone Vanguard
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Fright Cliff / Rock Clash Platform
|20
|Gore-Eye Daoist
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Sandgate Village / Valley Of Despair
|21
|Mother Of Stones
|2
|Not In Journal
|Fright Cliff / Squall Hideout
|22
|Man-In-Stone
|2
|Character
|Fright Cliff / Squall Hideout
|23
|Yellow Wind Sage
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Crouching Tiger Temple / Cellar
|24
|Shigandang
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Fright Cliff / Rock Clash Platform
|25
|Mad Tiger
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Sandgate Village / Bottom Of The Well
|26
|Yellow-Robed Squire
|2
|Character
|Fright Cliff / Rockrest Flat
|27
|"Tiger Vanguard"
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Secret: Kingdom Of Sahālī / Sandgate Pass
|28
|Fuban
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Secret: Kingdom Of Sahālī / Sandgate Bound
|29
|Black Loong
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Fright Cliff / Hidden Loong Cavern
|30
|Macaque Chief 1
|3
|Not In Journal
|Snowhill Path / Frost-Clad Path
|31
|Kang-Jin Loong
|3
|Yaoguai King
|Snowhill Path / Mirrormere
|32
|Captain Lotus-Vision
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Pagoda Realm / Mani Wheel
|33
|Captain Wise-Voice
|3
|Yaoguai King
|Pagoda Realm / Mani Wheel
|34
|Macaque Chief 2
|3
|Not In Journal
|Pagoda Realm / Warding Temple
|35
|Kang-Jin Star
|3
|Yaoguai King
|Pagoda Realm / Warding Temple
|36
|Apramana Bat
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Bitter Lake / North Shore Of The Bitter Lake
|37
|Chen Loong
|3
|Character
|Bitter Lake / North Shore Of The Bitter Lake
|38
|Non-White
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Valley Of Ecstasy / Mindfulness Cliff
|39
|Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Valley Of Ecstasy / Forest Of Felicity
|40
|Non-Able
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Valley Of Ecstasy / Brook Of Bliss
|41
|Green-Capped Martialist
|3
|Character
|Valley Of Ecstasy / Melon Field
|42
|Captain Kalpa-Wave
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Valley Of Ecstasy / Longevity Road
|43
|Non-Pure
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance
|44
|Non-Void
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance
|45
|Yin Tiger
|3
|Character
|New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance
|46
|Monk From The Sea
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|New Thunderclap Temple / Temple Entrance
|47
|Yellowbrow + Macaque Chief
|3
|Yaoguai King
|New Thunderclap Temple / Mahavira Hall
|48
|The Second Sister
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|Village of Lanxi > Estate of the Zhu
|49
|Elder Amourworm
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|Webbed Hollow / The Verdure Bridge
|50
|Venom Daoist 1
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|Webbed Hollow / Pool Of Shattered Jade
|51
|Centipede Guai
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|Webbed Hollow / Middle Hollow
|52
|Buddha's Right Hand
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|Webbed Hollow / Cliff Of Oblivion
|53
|Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|Webbed Hollow / Lower Hollow
|54
|Zhu Bajie
|4
|Character
|Webbed Hollow / Hut Of Immortality
|55
|Violet Spider
|4
|Yaoguai King
|Webbed Hollow / The Gathering Cave
|56
|Commander Beetle
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|Temple Of The Yellow Flower / Forest Of Ferocity
|57
|Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master
|4
|Yaoguai King
|Temple Of The Yellow Flower / Court Of Illumination
|58
|Fungiwoman
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|Temple Of The Yellow Flower / Court Of Illumination
|59
|Venom Daoist 2
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|Temple Of The Yellow Flower / Court Of Illumination
|60
|Scorpionlord
|4
|Yaoguai King
|Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Bounds Of Deity's Abode
|61
|Daoist Mi
|4
|Character
|Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Bounds Of Deity's Abode
|62
|Duskveil
|4
|Yaoguai King
|Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain / Cloudnest Peak
|63
|Pale-Axe Stalwart
|5
|Character
|Woods Of Ember / Ashen Pass I
|64
|Brown-Iron Cart
|5
|Yaoguai Chief
|Woods Of Ember / Ashen Pass I
|65
|Gray-Bronze Cart
|5
|Yaoguai Chief
|Woods Of Ember / Height Of Ember
|66
|Crimson-Silver Cart
|5
|Yaoguai Chief
|Furnace Valley / The Emerald Hall
|67
|Father Of Stones
|5
|Yaoguai Chief
|Woods Of Ember / Height Of Ember
|68
|Fast As Wind + Quick As Fire
|5
|Yaoguai Chief
|Woods Of Ember / Height Of Ember
|69
|Flint Chief
|5
|Yaoguai Chief
|Furnace Valley / Valley Entrance
|70
|Cloudy Mist + Misty Cloud
|5
|Yaoguai Chief
|Furnace Valley / Valley Entrance
|71
|Keeper Of Flaming Mountains / Yin-Yang Fish
|5
|Yaoguai King
|Furnace Valley / The Emerald Hall
|72
|Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai
|5
|Yaoguai Chief
|Field Of Fire / Ashen Pass III
|73
|Baw-Lang-Lang
|5
|Yaoguai Chief
|Secret: Bishui Cave
|74
|Top Takes Bottom + Bottom Takes Top
|5
|Yaoguai Chief
|Secret: Bishui Cave
|75
|Red Boy / Yaksha King
|5
|Yaoguai King
|Field Of Fire / Fallen Furnace Crater
|76
|Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast
|5
|Yaoguai King
|Secret: Bishui Cave
|77
|Supreme Inspector
|6
|Character
|Foothills / Verdant Path
|78
|Poison Chief 1
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|Foothills / Verdant Path
|79
|Poison Chief 2
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|Foothills / Verdant Path
|80
|Water-Wood Beast
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|Foothills / Verdant Path
|81
|Son Of Stones
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|Foothills / Verdant Path
|82
|Lang-Baw-Baw
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|Foothills / Verdant Path
|83
|Giant Shigandang
|6
|Yaoguai King
|Foothills / Verdant Path
|84
|Gold Armored Rhino
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|Foothills / Rhino Watch Slope
|85
|Cloudtreading Deer
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|Foothills / Deer Sight Forest
|86
|Feng-Tail General
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|Foothills / Mantis-Catching Swamp
|87
|Emerald-Armed Mantis
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|Foothills / Mantis-Catching Swamp
|88
|Stone Monkey / The Great Sage's Broken Shell
|6
|Character
|Birthstone / Heart Of Birthstone
