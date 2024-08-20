All 6 Black Myth Wukong Buddha's Eyeball locations

Wondering where to find all the Buddha's Eyeballs in Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong? As you enter the Fright Cliff region in Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong, you'll pass by a chanting head of a Buddha statue in the ground. You can interact with this head to pluck out a Buddha's Eyeball, an item unique to this region of the game. There's a total of 6 Buddha's Eyeballs to find - but where are they all, and what do you do with them?

This guide is designed to help you reach the end of the Buddha's Eyeball mini-quest in Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong. Below we'll walk you through the exact locations of all 6 Buddha's Eyeballs, with annotated screenshots to help you along the way. After that, we'll explain where to take the Buddha's Eyeballs in order to unlock the secret boss, Shigandang.

In this guide:

All 6 Buddha's Eyeball locations in Black Myth Wukong

All 6 Buddha's Eyeballs are found inside Buddha head statues in the ground, inside the Fright Cliff region in Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong. The Buddha heads will chant as you get closer, allowing you to track them down more easily. Here are their exact locations at a glance:

At the start of Fright Cliff, just before the "Squall Hideout" Shrine. In the cave on the left path from the "Squall Hideout" Shrine. On the wooden platforms overlooking the Man-In-Stone path. On the upper path left of the Man-In-Stone path. On the balcony to the right of the Mother Of Stones boss arena. Left of the "Rockrest Flat" Shrine.

Here are the exact locations of all 6 Buddha heads where you can extract the six Buddha's Eyeballs you need for this quest. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Below we'll explain where to go to find each of these Buddha's Eyeballs in greater detail.

Buddha's Eyeball #1

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

This first Buddha's Eyeball is located at the very start of Fright Cliff; it's only a few metres away from the "Squall Hideout" Keeper's Shrine that marks the beginning of the region. To reach the Fright Cliff, you need to progress to the end of Sandgate Village and defeat the King Of Flowing Sands and the Second Prince. After that, take the right-hand path across the bridge and follow that trail through the archway ahead. The Buddha's Eyeball is only a few steps further into Fright Cliff.

Buddha's Eyeball #2

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

To reach the second Buddha's Eyeball, start at the "Squall Hideout" Shrine and take the left-hand path into the cave just beyond the archway. In front of you, you'll see a statue of a crouching man. Head left around this statue and you'll find a dimly lit shrine area where the second Buddha's Eyeball can be plucked from the chanting head in the ground.

Buddha's Eyeball #3

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The third Buddha's Eyeball can be found atop the wooden scaffolding a short distance away from the "Squall Hideout" Shrine. Take the right-hand path from the Shrine, and you'll see three paths: a higher path to the left, a lower path in the middle, and another higher path on the right which is guarded by several enemies. Take this right-most path and you'll reach a set of stairs with a chest. Keep heading up the next set of steps onto the wooden platforms, and at the end of the platforms you'll find another Buddha's Eyeball.

Buddha's Eyeball #4

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The fourth Buddha's Eyeball is located very close to the third. In fact, you can easily see it from the wooden platforms. Take a right at the "Squall Hideout" Shrine, then take the left-most path that hugs that cliffside. Keep going straight, and you'll see the Buddha head resting in the ground on your left about halfway along the path.

Buddha's Eyeball #5

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The fifth Buddha's Eyeball is accessible from the central cave inside Fright Cliff. There are multiple paths into this cave, but if you need a specific one: take the path where you found Buddha's Eyeball #4, but this time go all the way to the end of the path, and turn left into the cave just before you meet the shield-wielding Spearbone enemy.

Once you're in the cave, turn right as if to exit the cave where the "Rockrest Flat" Shrine awaits you, but instead turn left into the upper level of the cave. At the end of this path is a cavern where you can fight the Mother Of Stones boss if you haven't already. But for the Buddha's Eyeball, head to the right-hand side of this cavern and you'll see an exit out onto a balcony where the Buddha's Eyeball can be retrieved.

Buddha's Eyeball #6

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The sixth and final Buddha's Eyeball is located just to the left of the "Rockrest Flat" Shrine, which is found at the end of the cave in the centre of the Fright Cliff region. From the "Rockrest Flat", simply turn left and walk a short distance and you'll see the Buddha head resting near the cliff wall.

What to do with the Buddha's Eyeballs

Once you've collected all six Buddha's Eyeballs, take them to the Stone Vanguard boss arena. This arena is very close to the location of the sixth Buddha's Eyeball; from the "Rockrest Flat" Shrine, take the left-hand path and then take the first left turn into the arena.

Once you're here, take care of the Stone Vanguard Yaoguai if you haven't already. After that, look for a large boulder close to the arena entrance. Approach the boulder, and you'll get an interact prompt to insert the six Buddha's Eyeballs into the boulder.

Insert the six Buddha's Eyeballs into the boulder in the Stone Vanguard arena. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

With the Buddha's Eyeballs inserted, the boulder will become the secret boss Shigandang. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

If you insert all six Buddha's Eyeballs into this boulder, the boulder will come alive and become the secret boss known as "Shigandang". You can then fight and kill Shigandang in order to receive two unique items: Heart Of Stone, which you can use to craft the Cloud-Pattern Stone Staff weapon; and the Skandha Of Feeling, which is one of a set of unique items with a specific purpose later on in Black Myth: Wukong.

Shigandang himself is much like the Stone Vanguard in nature, with slow but very hard-hitting attacks and lots of area-of-effect shockwaves. For more information, check out our guide on all the Chapter 2 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong.

That wraps up this walkthrough on the six Buddha's Eyeball items in Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong, where to find them, and how to use them to unlock the secret boss Shigandang. If you're still in Chapter 1, check out our guide on all the Chapter 1 bosses while you're here, or consult our guide on the best skills to unlock first.