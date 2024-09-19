Looking for a map of Chapter 1 of Black Myth: Wukong? As you no doubt very quickly discovered, Black Myth: Wukong has no in-game map or minimap (unless you use mods, of course). And while Chapter 1 is - for the most part - fairly linear, the later Chapters can get amazingly labyrinthine and environmentally complex. Sometimes, we all just need a map.

Below, you can peruse our very own hand-crafted Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 1 map, which takes you through the entire Chapter from beginning to end, region by region. And throughout the map, we've marked everywhere you can find important items, bosses, chests, NPCs, and much more besides. Essentially, this map is designed to be your very own concise, at-a-glance walkthrough for the first Chapter of Black Myth: Wukong.

Black Myth Wukong Chapter 1 map

Here is our complete Chapter 1 map for Black Myth: Wukong:

Use this Chapter 1 map to keep track of where you are and what you've accomplished so far in the first phase of your Black Myth: Wukong journey. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

View the full resolution map here: Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 1 map

You can use the key in the bottom-right corner of the map to help make sense of the various icons. From the "Start" icon you'll be able to track all the major points of interest across Chapter 1, including all Keeper's Shrines, bosses, key items, Meditation Points, collectibles such as Luojia Fragrant Vines and Awaken Wine Worms, and more.

Below we'll break down the environment of Chapter 1 of Black Myth: Wukong in greater detail, talking a little bit about each of the various regions of the Chapter in order and what to expect from them.

View our other Black Myth: Wukong maps here! Chapter 1 map (you're here!)

Chapter 2 map

Chapter 3 map

Chapter 4 map (coming soon!)

Chapter 5 map (coming soon!)

Chapter 6 map (coming soon!)

Forest Of Wolves

After Black Myth: Wukong's lofty prologue, you'll begin the game inside the Forest Of Wolves, a region which - like the rest of Chapter 1 - is fairly linear in nature. Aside from Loong Claw Grove - a secret area which you can only reach by returning after you've got the unique Loong Scales item from Chapter 2 - there isn't much in the way of real danger here.

The only trouble you might find is with the Wandering Wight boss a small distance into the "Outside The Forest" area. This powerhouse is tuned quite high for players just starting out, but you can feel free to either battle him now or just run past him and return later when you're stronger. Besides that, make sure you visit Guangzhi's arena - both to defeat him and obtain your first Transformation Spell, Red Tides; and to ring the first of three Bells in Chapter 1 which will unlock the Chapter's secret area (more on this below).

Bamboo Grove

Once you've progressed beyond Guanyin Temple and its furry denizen Yaoguai King, Lingxuzi, you'll arrive in the Bamboo Grove. The foes here are slightly tougher but will only really become a threat in open areas where many enemies can attack you at once. There are several NPCs to meet in this region, including:

Ma Tianba - a large horse-man with a questline spanning the first 5 chapters.

Yuan Choucheng - an old master who will imbue upon you the power to harvest Spirits.

Shen Monkey - a simian shopkeeper who will sell soaks and drinks, and allow you to upgrade your Gourd.

The second and third bells can also be found here, adjoining the boss arenas of Guangmou and the Whiteclad Noble. Ring all three to unlock the Ancient Guanyin Temple region.

Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple

The Ancient Guanyin Temple is a secret region of Chapter 1 which can only be accessed by ringing the three Bells scattered across the map, next to the Guanzhi, Guangmou, and Whiteclad Noble boss arenas. The moment you ring the third bell, you'll be transported to the "Grand Chamber" Shrine inside this secret place. Take some time to open the nearby chests for some handy loot, and then open the doors ahead of you to fight Elder Jinchi - a more powerful version of the Wandering Wight from earlier in Chapter 1.

This secret area is well worth completing, not only because it's part of a long series of steps required to complete Black Myth: Wukong's secret ending, but also because defeating Elder Jinchi gives you the Fireproof Mantle - a powerful item which will greatly help you against the final boss of Chapter 1.

Black Wind Cave

The final region of Chapter 1 is Black Wind Cave, which can be entered from just beyond the Whiteclad Noble's boss arena in the Marsh Of White Mist. A very short distance into the region you'll face the first of two tests - against the Black Wind King. This boss will give you the incredibly handy Cloud Step Spell upon defeating him.

After that, it's a fairly straight path to the end of the Chapter (although keep an eye out for an area you can drop down on the left side of the path to defeat a Wolf Assassin and earn another Spirit for your collection). Once you reach the "Bodhi Cave" Shrine, head up the steps for the final boss fight against the Black Bear Guai.

If you need some more help tracking down specific encounters, be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong Journal entries guide. You can also prepare for the hardest parts of this and future Chapters with our guides on the best weapons, best Stance, best Skills, and best armor sets in the game.