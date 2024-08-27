Want to track down every boss in Chapter 3 of Black Myth: Wukong? Chapter 3 marks a rough halfway point in your journey through Black Myth: Wukong. It is also the largest Chapter in the game, with by far the most boss locations to discover among its intricate pathways.

In this guide, we'll walk you through how to find the locations of all 22 Chapter 3 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong, covering not only story boss Yaoguai Kings and Yaoguai Chiefs, but also multiple secret and optional NPC boss fights (one of which will likely give you the most challenging fight so far in your playthrough).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Skip to a different Chapter here! Chapter 1 bosses

Chapter 2 bosses

More coming soon!

All Chapter 3 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong

There's a grand total of 22 bosses in Chapter 3 of Black Myth: Wukong, including 5 Yaoguai Kings. Unlike the previous Chapters, comparatively few of these boss locations can be called "secret", although Chapter 3 is so large and its landscapes so complex, it's a good idea to use this guide to track them down regardless.

Here are all the Chapter 3 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong:

Now let's go over each of these 22 bosses one by one and explain where to find them and what to expect from each boss once you arrive at its location.

1. Macaque Chief (first encounter)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Macaque Chief is a recurring Yaoguai Chief boss that you'll encounter throughout Chapter 3, and you'll see him very early along the main route in the Snowhill Path, a small distance on from the "Frost-Clad Path" Keeper's Shrine. After a brief cutscene where the Macaque Chief sees you and awakens a couple of frozen corpses to attack you, progress up the slope to fight the Macaque Chief himself for the first time.

The Macaque Chief acts very much like the Tiger enemies from the previous Chapter - dancing around and striking with fast combos of claws and sword attacks. Thankfully, he doesn't have a huge amount of health, and staggers quite easily against heavy attacks. He also doesn't seem to have much of an answer to the clones you can spawn using the "A Flock Of Many" Spell.

2. Kang-Jin Loong

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The powerful lightning dragon Kang-Jin Loong awaits you in the frozen lake in the "Mirrormere" region of the Snowhill Path. To get there, simply proceed through the "Frost-Clad Path" until you prompt a cutscene where you transform into a a bat and follow another flying character along a scripted route until you land next to the "Mirrormere" Shrine. After that, the frozen lake is ahead and on your left; just head towards the building there to trigger the boss fight for the first time.

Kang-Jin Loong is a very tricky enemy to land hits on, because she's constantly snaking about the sky and calling down lightning upon you. Your best opportunity to deal damage is when she slams her tail into the ground. Dodge this, then Immobilize her for a few seconds of free and safe damage. Charged Heavy Attacks while in Thrust Stance is also excellent for delivering damage even while Kang-Jin Loong is in the air.

3. Captain Lotus-Vision

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

After defeating Kang-Jin Loong, you'll automatically be transported to the hellish Pagoda Realm, which is home to a couple of bosses. By far the easiest of the two is Captain Lotus-Vision, who is found right next to the "Upper Pagoda" Shrine. And I do mean, right next to it. To the left of the Shrine is a hole in the ground where you can drop down onto a rooftop. Below that is the Captain Lotus-Vision boss arena.

Captain Lotus-Vision is more irritating than dangerous. He likes to teleport around the arena, sending out projectiles and energy beams to hound you, while allowing his corpsified minions to distract you. There's no particular trick to this boss; you just need to keep chasing him down, dodging his attacks, and dealing as much damage as possible. When he does, he'll drop the Spirit of Captain Lotus-Vision - a unique item which actually doesn't act like usual Spirits you absorb. It's actually a quest item, and you need to defeat all four Captains and collect their Spirits in order to unlock all the sealed doors of the Pagoda.

4. Captain Wise-Voice

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Captain Wise-Voice is the second Captain boss you'll come across in Chapter 3, and he's much more dangerous than Captain Lotus-Vision. You can find him at the top of the Pagoda, just across the rock bridge from the "Mani Wheel" Shrine. The path up the Pagoda to reach this boss locations is rather winding, but basically just keep an eye out for ramps upward inside cells, and take each one you can find until you reach the top.

This Yaoguai King is no pushover. You must attack him repeatedly on his right front leg (the glowing one) until he falls, and then deliver as much damage as possible to his head before he recovers. Which is all easier said than done, because Captain Wise-Voice has some very nasty attacks which reduce your maximum health, and call forth lightning to litter the entire arena floor. Your Transformation isn't terribly useful here because his screams can take off all your health very quickly. Instead, focus on using Immobilize and Cloud Step to deliver damage, and charging up your strongest Heavy Attacks whenever possible.

5. Macaque Chief (second encounter)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Your next encounter with the Macaque Chief awaits you just a few steps from the "Warding Temple" Shrine further into the Pagoda Realm (but thankfully away from the prison itself now). Just follow the linear path all the way to the "Snow-Veiled Trail" from the Captain Wise-Voice arena, then turn left up the stairs, and proceed straight forwards up the winding snow-covered steps up to the temple in the distance.

Inside the temple you'll find the Macaque Chief trying (in vain) to break through the sealing spell of an old master (the same one who gave you the Blessed Gourd in Chapter 1). Defeat the Chief, who is largely the same as before, and the master will help you once again by teaching you the Ring Of Fire Spell.

6. Kang-Jin Star

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Just a short, linear walk onward from the second Macaque Chief fight inside the Warding Temple, and you'll meet your next Yaoguai King boss fight against Kang-Jin Star. This is the human form of the dragon you fought earlier in Chapter 3, Kang-Jin Loong, and she's about as tough as she was previously.

As with her dragon form, Kang-Jin Star is very difficult to pin down in one location. She likes to float and zap about the arena, calling down lightning everywhere. Mercifully, Immobilize does seem to do the trick with her most of the time, so you can use this to keep her still at pivotal moments. You must stay aggressive, as she deals plenty of damage but staggers easily.

7. Cyan Loong (secret boss)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Cyan Loong secret boss is located on the right-hand side of Turtle Island, not at all far from where you fight Kang-Jin Star. You first need to pick up the Loong Scale from the First Prince arena in Chapter 2 if you haven't already. Without it, you'll only find a statue of the Cyan Loong sitting on the edge of the island fishing. With the Loong Scale in your possession, however, the Cyan Loong will come alive and attack you as you draw near.

The Cyan Loong deals colossal damage with each hit, and his attacks and deliberately weirdly timed to try and bait you into dodging early. My single greatest tip here: defeat the Yin Tiger first, then use its Ebon Flow Transformation Spell to consistently stagger the Cyan Loong, preferably while your "Flock Of Many" clones are also nearby dealing constant damage.

8. Apramāṇa Bat

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

After reaching the "North Shore Of The Bitter Lake" Shrine after defeating Kang-Jin Star, if you proceed as far as you can go along the coast (to your left if you're facing the sea), you'll arrive at the skeletal remains of a giant serpent. Within this area you'll find the Apramāṇa Bat, a flying Yaoguai Chief with an intimidating visage.

This boss's party trick is to parry your attacks by turning Rock Solid, just like you can. If you hit it while it's like this, be prepared for an immediate and powerful counterattack. Otherwise, the Apramāṇa Bat shouldn't pose too much of a threat as long as you stay on the move and make use of your abilities to stay as aggressive as possible.

9. Chen Loong

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Chen Loong, while technically a Loong, is not a hidden secret boss like its draconic brethren. Just head a short way down the North Shore coast (the opposite way from the Apramāṇa Bat), and a little way out into the water, near a hut, you'll find Chen Loong.

Like most Loong enemies, Chen Loong is quite flighty and agile, making him difficult to pin down and deal reliable damage against. Immobilise is very handy here, of course. You'll also have to be alert for his lightning beam attacks and all sorts of other lightning-infused moves, but on the whole he's considerably easier than other Loong encounters. After you beat him, he becomes a non-hostile (albeit depressed) NPC, and you'll be able to embark on a quick quest involving him to unlock a new hub area.

10. Yin Tiger

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Yin Tiger is found in Zodiac Village, the secret hub area you can unlock by following Chen Loong's quest. To summarise, follow these steps:

Defeat Chen Loong. Talk with Xu Dog at the Cellar in Chapter 2. Receive the Special-Made Bone-Strengthening Pellet from Xu Dog. Return the Pellet to Chen Loong to unlock Zodiac Village.

Once you're inside Zodiac Village, head down the left-hand path and you'll soon reach the Yin Tiger, smithing away as he always does. Speak to him, and you'll have the option to Challenge him.

Beware - the Yin Tiger is a very deadly foe, probably the most dangerous boss in Chapter 3. His massive sword strikes deal colossal damage, and his long attack patterns are tricky to master. He is resistant to Immobilize, and A Pluck Of Many doesn't do terribly well against him. My advice is to unlock Spell Binder by defeating the Green-Capped Martialist, and then use it to exchange your Mana for attack damage since your Spells aren't of great use here. Stay patient, learn his moves, and stay aggressive. This is the most Souls-y boss so far.

Once you defeat Yin Tiger, you'll gain his excellent Ebon Flow Transformation Spell, as well as the ability to unlock a new curio slot from him once you speak to him again!

11. Non-White (first encounter)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Push past the dangers of the Bitter Lake, and you'll arrive at the much more pleasantly-named Valley Of Ecstasy. Just a short distance past the "Mindfulness Cliff" Shrine is a platform where you'll fight Non-White, a crazy-looking guy with spines protruding from his head and shoulders.

Non-White has a varied skillset involving ice attacks, poison projectiles, and the ability to block your strikes. However, he really doesn't have enough tricks up his sleeve to deal with your best Spells. Immobilize, A Flock Of Many, and charged-up Heavy Attacks will work wonders on him.

At around 40% health, Non-White will disappear; you can catch up to him further along the linear story path.

12. Non-White (second encounter)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The second time you meet Non-White, he'll be at full health again (the git). He can be found simply by following the linear path through the rock wall from the first encounter arena. You'll reach another snowy arena in a minute or two, with a Meditation Spot inside. This is where you fight Non-White for the second time.

This time, Non-White is more powerful, with a series of poison-inflicting jump attacks that can deal huge damage if they land. He's thankfully still as susceptible as ever to your various Spells, so just time your dodges well and finish him off to gain his Spirit form as a reward.

13. Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang is Chapter 3's big old frog boss, and it hangs around in an area very close to the "Forest Of Felicity" Shrine in the Valley Of Ecstasy. To get to the Shrine, just use the snow slide at the end of the second Non-White arena, and the Shrine is directly in front of you when you stop. Just before the Shrine, however, there's a shallow path through the cliff on your left, which leads directly to Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang.

Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang is like all the other frog bosses, but an icy variant that can freeze you if you stay within its chilling gales for too long. It doesn't have much health though, so you can basically outpace its damage output with your Transformation and other Spells to make this a fairly trivial boss encounter.

14. Old Ginseng Guai

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Old Ginseng Guai is a well-hidden Yaoguai Chief boss located in the Forest Of Felicity. This place is a real maze, so here's how to get to this particular boss location:

Head through the gate in front of the "Forest Of Felicity" Shrine. Turn left into the small pathway guarded by the one living enemy. Turn right out into the open area, then turn right and keep running. Stop when you see another gate guarded by a large boulder-wielding enemy. Turn left at this gate, then take the nearest right down a slope. Head through the next gate, and enter the swampy area on your right. Pluck the central fungus from the ground to spawn the Old Ginseng Guai.

Follow the arrows to reach the Old Ginseng Guai boss from the "Forest Of Felicity" Shrine. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Old Ginseng Guai is another of those fairly simple Chiefs who doesn't really have an answer when you use all your Spells in quick succession. Watch out for his minions, but otherwise this won't be a difficult fight. At least you receive a nice Ginseng Cape at the end of it.

15. Non-Able

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Non-Able can be located very near the "Brook Of Bliss" Shrine adjacent to the Forest Of Felicity. To get there, follow the path down the slope to your immediate right at the "Forest Of Felicity" Shrine, and head into the water at the end. Turn left, then keep going forward and the "Brook Of Bliss" Shrine will be down the steps in front of you.

From there, you can reach Non-Able by backtracking slightly and taking a righthand turn just before the Shrine. Head up either side of the large rock at the end, and you'll find a nice large snowy clearing where you can fight Non-Able. To begin with he has his hands bound (but still fights surprisingly well); but after you deplete his first health bar he'll break his binds and fight with full strength. His unusually timed punches and kicks make this fight a challenge, but he's still susceptible to all the usual tricks (Immobilize, A Flock Of Many, Transformations, Rock Solid, etc).

16. Green-Capped Martialist

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Green-Capped Martialist is one of Chapter 3's secret bosses, located in its own area of the Valley Of Ecstasy known as the "Melon Field". To unlock this boss, you need to complete the Treasure Hunter questline in Chapter 3, by completing the following steps:

Reach the "North Shore Of The Bitter Lake" Shrine. Head up the nearby sloping path. Save the Treasure Hunter at the temple. Exhaust the Treasure Hunter's dialogue. Reach the "Towers Of Karma" Shrine near the Old Ginseng Guai arena. Find the Treasure Hunter near the "Towers Of Karma" Shrine. Cast Ring Of Fire in front of the Treasure Hunter. From the "Brook Of Bliss" Shrine, cross the bridge and turn right. Proceed to the far end of the frozen lake. Jump off the ledge where the frozen corpse is standing. Proceed to the bottom to reach the "Melon Field" Shrine.

Drop off the ledge at the end of the frozen lake to reach the Melon Field and the Green-Capped Martialist. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Once you're at the Melon Field Shrine, head into the cave to trigger the fight against the Green-Capped Martialist - the true name of the Treasure Hunter. He's a tricky fellow who likes to teleport around and become a giant spinning wheel of fire. As you do. Rock Solid works well against this boss's attacks, and you can buy yourself breathing room with Immobilize or any Transformation Spell.

Once you defeat the Green-Capped Martialist, you'll unlock the very unique Spell Binder Spell, which uses up all your mana in order to significantly increase your damage for a long duration. This Spell is excellent against bosses like the Yin Tiger who don't seem fazed by your other spells.

17. Captain Void-Illusion

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Very curiously, Captain Void-Illusion isn't even alive or defeatable by the time you get to him. I'm only including him in this list for completeness' sake, as he is listed as a Yaoguai Chief along with his fellow Captains.

To find Captain Void-Illusion, you need to reach the "Longevity Road" Shrine at the end of the Valley Of Ecstasy. Instead of going forward from this Shrine, turn around and head left. After a few seconds, you'll see the giant-esque body of Captain Void-Illusion on the ground at the foot of a large statue. Interact with it to receive the Spirit Of Captain Void-Illusion.

18. Captain Kalpa-Wave

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Captain Kalpa-Wave, the final of the four Captain bosses in Chapter 3, is located at the transition point between the Valley Of Ecstasy and the Chapter's final region, New Thunderclap Temple. To reach it, simply head to the "Longevity Road" Shrine, and take the right-hand path at the end of the clearing in front of you. Up the stairs towards the temple, you'll be faced with Captain Kalpa-Wave.

Captain Kalpa-Wave is a fairly simple enemy, when all's said and done. He looks terrifying, but most of this fight boils down to wailing at its legs and dodging its stomp attacks at the right moments. The most dangerous attacks can be soaked up by your Transformation, while I advise using a high-damage Spirit attack like the Wandering Wight to quicken the fight.

19. Non-Void

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Non-Void is not by himself a secret boss, but he does have a questline attached to him which you may wish to follow along with. If you wish to get the full experience, first speak to the corpse by the gate in front of the "Forest Of Felicity" Shrine, and exhaust its dialogue until you gain the ability to transform into a fox.

After that, you can de-transform and continue playing as usual, but when you reach Non-Void, enter the arena as the fox using the Snow Fox Brush item in your inventory.

Non-Void's location can be found by following these steps:

Spawn at the "Temple Entrance" Shrine in New Thunderclap Temple. Head through the temple doorway in front of you and out the other side. Head up the lefthand staircase. Follow the path along the ramparts and head down the stairs to your left. Enter the temple in front, and go up the stairs on the right. Head out onto the balcony where the two lightning Guai are standing watch. Go through the double doors, and up the ramp and the stairs beyond. (Optional) Transform into the fox before entering the temple. Enter the temple and face Non-Void.

Follow the arrows from the "Temple Entrance" Shrine to find Non-Void. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

If you transform into the fox before approaching Non-Void, you'll trigger an extra cutscene before the fight, but otherwise the fight itself remains unchanged. Non-Void presents more of a challenge than his fellow "Non" bosses because of his slippery nature; he can turn to spirit-form and dodge away while invincible, as well as rebuff many of your basic attacks fairly effectively with counters.

Two things that I found work great against Non-Void: first is "A Flock Of Many", because he get overwhelmed and essentially stunlocked by an army of Destined Ones whaling away at him simultaneously. Secondly, the charge attack from the Red Tides Transformation is great for chasing him down when he dodges away, and also deals lots of reliable damage.

Once Non-Void is defeated, return to the corpse at the "Forest Of Felicity" Shrine for an end-of-questline reward!

20. Non-Pure

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Non-Pure, the final of the four "Non" bosses in Chapter 3, can be found near the end of New Thunderclap Temple. Head straight on from the "Temple Entrance" Shrine, and keep heading on as straight as you can until you go up the massive steps and reach the courtyard area with the two giants. Once here, enter the temple to your right to fight Non-Pure.

Non-Pure likes to use lots of sweeping combos with his polearm, but they're all fairly easy to dodge. More annoying is his tendency to fling out his forearm and block frontal attacks, but you can bypass this annoyance with liberal use of spells and charged Heavy Attacks until he topples like the rest.

21. Monk From The Sea

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Monk From The Sea is located in a corner of New Thunderclap Temple. The most direct path to him involves heading right from the "Temple Entrance" Shrine, heading up the ramp and the steps, and then going through the large doorway in the next area. In front of you, just past this doorway, is a stone plinth out of which the Monk From The Sea rises when you approach.

With his whipping tentacles and area-of-effect ice attacks, the Monk From The Sea can deal tonnes of damage to a single target or rid the arena of multiple enemies at once, making "A Flock Of Many" a weak attack against this foe. Instead you should either use Immobilize with your strongest attacks and Transformations, or forego magic entirely with the Spell Binder Spell.

22. Yellowbrow + Macaque Chief

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Chapter 3's ultimate Yaoguai King, Yellowbrow is found at the top of New Thunderclap Temple, just up the steps from where you fought Non-Pure. You can rest at the "Mahavira Hall" Shrine before you enter, which will probably be a good idea as this isn't a straightforward fight.

The first phase of this multi-phase fight is a straight 1v1 against Yellowbrow himself. He deals enormous damage with his thunder mace, but if you dodge those attacks, he doesn't have much else up his sleeve apart from disappearing and reappearing a few feet away. After this phase (and a cutscene), you'll face an amped up Macaque Chief for the final time, who has all his usual weird attack combos, and a few new ones to boot.

The final phase is a more scripted section where you're running about Yellowbrow's floating sculpture walkways as the Macaque Chief, mowing down enemies and then finally fighting Yellowbrow once more for the win. It's a very strange fight, and a decently challenging one, but I'd say it isn't the hardest fight in Chapter 3. Looking at you, Yin Tiger.

Phew! Congrats, you've marked off all the bosses in the longest Chapter of Black Myth: Wukong. While you're here, be sure to check out our guide on the best skills to get first in Black Myth: Wukong, to help you defeat the more challenging Yaoguais in this list.