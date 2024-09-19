Looking for a map of Chapter 3 in Black Myth: Wukong? Chapter 3 is by far the largest and most complex of all the Chapters in the already large and complex Black Myth: Wukong. While it lacks the circular many-routes nature of Chapter 2, it houses by far the most Keeper's Shrines of any Chapter, and the routes you must take to reach the end of Chapter 3 can leave you feeling rather lost and confused - particularly in the Pagoda Realm and the Valley Of Ecstasy.

To help your journey through The New West in Black Myth: Wukong, we've hand-crafted our very own Chapter 3 map below, which takes you through all 23 Shrines from beginning to end. You can use our map to ensure you don't miss a single bit of content in this expansive Chapter, from hidden bosses and questlines to key items and collectibles.

Black Myth Wukong Chapter 3 map

Here is our complete Chapter 3 map for Black Myth: Wukong:

Make use of this Chapter 3 map to keep track of your position within Chapter 3, and any bosses, Shrines, or collectibles you may have missed! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

View the full resolution map here: Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 3 map

Use the key in the bottom-right to help understand everything depicted in our Chapter 3 map. For the most part, you can simply follow the lines branching from the "Start" icon onwards to make sure you don't miss a single Keeper's Shrine, boss, key item, Meditation Spot, Luojia Fragrant Vine, or Awaken Wine Worm in the Pagoda Realm or beyond. Make sure you also consult our Chapter 3 walkthrough to help you fully understand all the intricacies of this overwhelmingly massive and confusing Chapter.

Below we'll explore the different regions of Chapter 3 in greater detail, so you can better keep track of your position within the environment and what to expect from your surroundings at every step of your journey.

Snowhill Path

From the searing deserts of Yellow Wind Ridge, your next step is a jaunt through the brisk Snowhill Path. Brisk both in temperature and speed, because there isn't much at all to this first region of Chapter 3. Keep an eye out for a handful of Chests and a Meditation Point at the edge of the frozen lake at Mirrormere, but otherwise there's not much to do except push onward through the two main story bosses - the Macaque Chief, and Kang-Jin Loong.

Pagoda Realm

The notorious Pagoda Realm is where you are automatically taken after you defeat Kang-Jin Loong at Mirrormere. This circular prison realm is characterised by two things: a confusing floor design, and a periodic curse which saps your maximum health and conjures giant Lantern Wardens to swing their alien heads menacingly at you.

Be sure to chat with the character in the cell near where you begin; that's the Third Prince, and you can return to him after defeating all four of Chapter 3's Captains. Speaking of which, you'll find 2 Captains here: there's Captain Lotus-Vision down the hole next to the "Upper Pagoda" Shrine, and Captain Wise-Vise at the very top by the "Mani-Wheel" Shrine. Neither are terribly easy, so prepare yourself for some intense laser-dodging.

Bitter Lake

Once you're (at long last) free from the Pagoda Realm, you'll emerge at the South Shore Of The Bitter Lake. This region marks the mid-point of Chapter 3, and it's home to four bosses, of which the most dangerous is probably the optional Cyan Loong on Turtle Island (which you need the Loong Scales item from Chapter 2 to summon).

There's another important Loong you'll encounter on the North Shore - Chen Loong, who in fact becomes an NPC with a short questline after you defeat him with the help of Zhu Bajie. Complete this mini-questline and you'll unlock Zodiac Village - a hub area where all the different NPC vendors will conglomerate for the rest of the game. There's also a new NPC - Yin Tiger, who can improve your weapons. He's also up for a duel if you like, although I'd be careful. He's a strong contender for the most challenging boss in Chapter 3.

Valley Of Ecstasy

In order to enter the Valley Of Ecstasy, you need to interact with the four hidden Buddha statues at the Precept Corridor. After that, the game dispenses with the previous linear level design from earlier in Chapter 3, in favour of some much wider more open terrain where it's far easier to get lost.

The Valley Of Ecstasy is home to a great many bosses and hidden items. You should also interact with the corpse by the "Forest Of Felicity" Shrine to begin the fox questline; and keep an eye out for the Treasure Hunter by the "Towers Of Karma" Shrine (you should have met him earlier in the North Shore Of The Bitter Lake as well). This questline comes to a conclusion in the Melon Field - a very easily missed area accessible by jumping off the cliff at the edge of the river near the Brook Of Bliss. Don't miss it!

New Thunderclap Temple

Beyond the Valley Of Ecstasy is the final (main) region of Chapter 3: New Thunderclap Temple, home of the dangerous Yaoguai King Yellowbrow. You'll need to defeat Captain Kalpa-Wave to gain admittance to the Temple, and after that it's well worth exploring every nook and cranny for the three optional bosses, as well as the reappearance of Ma Tianba, everyone's favourite horse-man.

Once you reach Mahavira Hall, you're right next to the final boss fight of Chapter 3. So if you haven't found everything by then, you'll know you've missed something inside New Thunderclap Temple. It's easily done, so take your time with this place.

Secret: Mount Mei

A brief word on Chapter 3's ultra-secret region: Mount Mei is home to Black Myth: Wukong's secret ending. You can only access it once you've completed all the secrets areas in Chapters 1-5, as well as finishing the Treasure Hunter questline in this Chapter. But after that, if you wish, you can enter Mount Mei via the Great Pagoda, and test yourself against the most challenging boss in the game.

Hopefully the above Chapter 3 map and write-ups of all its regions have helped you to navigate the perilous and confusing lands of The New West. If you're struggling with any particular area, be sure to check out our handy guides on the best weapons, best armor, best builds, best curios, and best spells in Black Myth: Wukong.