Looking for all the Chapter 4 boss locations in Black Myth: Wukong? Chapter 4 has a few very challenging bosses to keep you on your toes as you enter the latter half of Black Myth Wukong's story. But as always, finding them is no easy task. Many of the Black Myth: Wukong boss locations are hidden behind secret areas or are otherwise extremely easy to miss.

Below, we'll walk you through the locations of all 18 bosses in Chapter 4 of Black Myth: Wukong, ranging from the starting Yaoguai Chiefs of The Second Sister and the Elder Amourworm all the way up to the secret bosses in Purple Cloud Mountain.

All Chapter 4 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong

There are 18 boss encounters in Chapter 4 of Black Myth: Wukong. Of them, 5 are Yaoguai Kings (very tough ones, too). You'll need to fully explore every nook and cranny of the Webbed Hollow in order to track down the locations of bosses like the Yellow Loong, the Supreme Inspector, and the Duskveil.

Here is the full list of all Chapter 4 boss locations in Black Myth: Wukong:

Keep reading for full details on how to track down all 18 bosses in Chapter 4, and how best to defeat each boss once you've found them.

1. The Second Sister

The Second Sister is a Yaoguai Chief and the first boss you'll encounter in Chapter 4. She can be found inside the courtyard right next to the "Estate Of The Zhu" Keeper's Shrine - you can't miss her.

Arachnophobes may not like this fight, but it's not actually too bad. You have the help of Zhu Bajie, for one thing. And it's fairly easy to damage and stagger the Second Sister into submission. She's far from being one of the troublesome bosses of Chapter 4.

2. Elder Amourworm

The Elder Amourworm is tucked into a corner of the Verdure Bridge area of the Webbed Hollow. After you jump down the big hole in the Zhu Estate, you'll need to progress down the main path and drop down a series of wooden platforms to reach the "Verdure Bridge" Shrine. From there, cross the bridge and take the left path. Straight ahead you'll see a doorway where the two heads were shouting "Big day!" in a cutscene before being dispatched. Beyond them is a room filled with chests, and just beyond that you'll find a small drop into the Elder Amourworm arena.

The Elder Amourworm is much like any other Amourworm you may already have encountered - just bigger and stronger. It telegraphs its attacks pretty clearly, and so is easy to dodge. Kill it, and you'll receive the Proto-Amourworm item, which you can use back at Zodiac Village to eventually get the Elder Amourworm Spirit.

3. Venom Daoist (first encounter)

The Venom Daoist is a boss you fight twice in Chapter 4, and he actually holds the key to unlocking an entire secret area at the end of the Chapter, so it's important not to miss him. The first time you'll meet the Venom Daoist is in the Pool Of Shattered Jade, which can be reached just before you head down the wooden platforms to reach the "Verdure Bridge" Shrine. Head right instead and you'll find the "Pool Of Shattered Jade" Shrine, and the Venom Daoist is a short way beyond there.

When you first see the Venom Daoist, he's trapped in a particularly large "Odd Cocoon". Destroy it to begin a cutscene and then the fight itself. The Venom Daoist is quite agile and likes to flip around, but he's a bit of a glass cannon. Either Rock Solid or Cloud Step work great to disrupt his attacks, as does (of course) Immobilize. Defeat him, and he'll run away to fight another day.

4. Centipede Guai

The Centipede Guai is a great hulking bug that has its own giant skeleton-encrusted arena to itself. You can drop into this giant arena either from the "Middle Hollow" or the "Bonevault" Shrines, so finding it won't be a problem. Approach the large pile of skulls in the centre of the arena to begin the fight.

Focus the back legs with your biggest attacks, and keep circling around to avoid its front-focused slams and other attacks. The Centipede Guai is another fairly low-level Yaoguai Chief who is easily staggered and has plenty of downtime between attack combos where you can deal lots of damage, so this fight shouldn't pose much of an issue for a well-trained monkey such as yourself.

5. Buddha's Right Hand

The Buddha's Right Hand is a curious boss found just beyond the "Cliff Of Oblivion" Shrine in the Webbed Hollow. You can get there by following the path beyond the Centipede Guai arena, up past all the Skeletal Snakes and Amourworms. Past the Shrine is a corridor where you can interact with the giant hand to begin the fight.

Immobilize is your best friend here. Freeze the Buddha's Right Hand in place after one of its wall-smacking attacks, and you can deal plenty of damage right then and there. At half-health, it'll reveal its true (horrific) form, and cover the ground in a sticky poisonous tar. This is when I like to pop my Transformation Spell and use it to wade through the poison to continue dealing damage. All in all, an intriguing but not particularly challenging fight.

6. Yellow Loong

Now, the Yellow Loong - this is a tough boss. It's also highly secret, and requires you to have used Chapter 2's Loong Scale item to unlock and defeat all the previous Loong bosses in each of the previous Chapters. After that, you can find the Yellow Loong in the Relief Of The Fallen Loong area.

To get to this boss, start from the "Cliff Of Oblivion" Shrine where you fought the Buddha's Right Hand; then pass over the bridge made from the Hand's corpse and drop down to the lower level. Follow this path until you see a wooden platform on your left, opposite the main path. Drop down this platform, and you'll be at the start of a long bridge.

Once you cross this bridge, you'll have to bypass a series of Clawed Cocoons on a narrow bridge. I highly recommend you use Cloud Step to just dash past these Clawed Cocoons, because even while targeting them with any attack you've a good chance of falling off the edge to your death. Proceed down this path and you'll emerge in a foresty area where the "Relief Of The Fallen Loong" Shrine can be found. Just beyond it, near the pavilion, is the dangerous Yellow Loong.

One of the most powerful bosses of Chapter 4, the Yellow Loong hits like a truck and can kill you extremely quickly if you don't learn his attack patterns. Immobilize works well on him, and I've found the Yin Tiger's Ebon Flow Transformation is pretty good at staggering him to keep up the relentless pressure you need to outlast him in battle. I also prefer Rock Solid to Cloud Step against the Yellow Loong, because it can be very useful to disrupt his long sweeping combos at pivotal moments. You get a host of rewards for defeating this boss, including the Golden Carp curio and a number of unique materials for crafting powerful weapons and armour.

7. Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw

Back on the main path, you can encounter Chapter 4's toad boss, Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw, in the Lower Hollow area. Backtrack through the Clawed Cocoons next to the "Lower Hollow" Shrine, then squeeze through the gap on your left. Take the next left, and you'll arrive on a walkway overlooking the "Lower Hollow" Shrine. Keep going up this path and you will enter a flooded cave area where Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw is waiting for you.

By this point, you should be more than ready to deal with another big frog. This one is admittedly more disturbing than most, with a big hand-tongue that can grab hold of you, and the ability to surround itself with poisonous spew. But none of this can compete with your power at this point in the game. Get with the times, Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw.

8. Zhu Bajie (first encounter)

Follow the main path from the Lower Hollow, and you'll soon reach the "Hut Of Immortality" Shrine. Just beyond this is the hut itself, and as you approach the door you'll trigger a fight with a mind-addled Zhu Bajie, your dear friend for the past Chapter-and-a-half. This is a mandatory story boss, so there's no missing this one.

Don't worry, your dear friend is a pushover. Immobilize, A Flock Of Many, Wandering Wight headbutt, and he's down to half-health before you know it. Credit to him, he does have some tricky and long combos, but keep up the aggression and he won't have much time to make use of them. At least, not in this encounter...

9. Zhu Bajie (second encounter)

Your second encounter with Zhu Bajie occurs only a couple of minutes after the first, in a newly opened area back the way you entered from the Hut Of Immortality. Follow this path into a new, larger, very muddy arena where you'll face Zhu Bajie once again.

The first phase of this fight is much the same as the previous encounter, albeit made slightly more difficult by the sticky tar environment all around you. At half-health, however, Zhu Bajie will transform into a giant black boar, and relentlessly charge at you with attacks that will take off a decent chunk of health each time. It's a good idea to keep some of your mana reserves held back ready for this second phase, because the ability to Immobilize or Transform at this point will make the fight much easier.

10. Violet Spider

The final fight of the Webbed Hollow region is against the Violet Spider, ancient mother of the Second Sister and her siblings. The path here is fairly straightforward - it's a linear jaunt from the second Zhu Bajie arena to first the "Purifying Spring" and then the "The Gathering Cave" Shrines. A lengthy cutscene will ensue as you enter the arena, after which you'll fight another giant spider, this one considerably tougher than the one at the beginning of Chapter 4.

The Violet Spider has an annoying habit of gooping you up with webbing, making it harder to dodge her attacks. All the usual tricks will still work on her, however. For a Yaoguai King (or Queen), she's not actually that difficult as long as you get her main attack's timings down. I'd advise keeping some Antimiasma Powders on your quick item slots to combat her poison though, just to be safe.

11. Commander Beetle

Once you've defeated the Violet Spider, you'll be able to make your way out of the Webbed Hollow at last, and into the Temple Of Yellow Flowers region. The first boss in this area is a Yaoguai Chief called the Commander Beetle. This boss is located along the main path a short walk beyond the "Forest Of Ferocity" Shrine. Go up the ornate stone walkway, and at the top you'll find a group of Daoists training outside a temple. Behind them is the Commander Beetle.

Your first order of business should be dispatching the Daoist minions as quickly as possible so you can concentrate on the Commander Beetle himself. A Flock Of Many is very useful here for avoiding too much attention on you at once. After that, you shouldn't have much trouble against the Commander Beetle. He likes to hold out his sword to block front-facing attacks, but you can easily just bait his attack and counter off it to secure the victory, using as many or as few spells as you'd like.

12. Supreme Inspector

While not a full-fledged boss fight, this encounter is an interesting one which a lot of players may easily miss. The Supreme Inspector is a secret boss who is summoned to attack you the moment you obtain the fourth purple glowing Talisman. Don't know what I'm talking about? There are four purple Talismans on stone monuments scattered throughout Chapter 4, and you can interact with each one to take the Talisman. The four Talismans are in the following locations:

"The Verdure Bridge" - up past the village in the lower section of this area. "Cliff Of Oblivion" - in the pool next to the Shrine. "Relief Of The Fallen Loong" - opposite Yellow Loong from the Shrine, at the end of the cave area. "Court Of Illumination" - take the left path (from facing the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master arena).

If you retrieve all four Talismans before starting the final boss fight of Chapter 4 (against the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master), then when you take the final Talisman in the Court Of Illumination a cutscene will trigger, prompting a fight against a new foe - the Supreme Inspector.

Fortunately (or sadly), this fight lasts barely any time at all before a scripted cutscene shows you getting "saved" (as if we needed saving!) by another character from the Divine Court. The upshot is that you'll unlock a nice little Stamina-increasing Celestial Nonary Pill for your troubles tracking down those four Talismans.

13. Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master

The true final boss of Chapter 4 is against the Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master, and he's a powerful Yaoguai King indeed with a couple of very nasty tricks. You can find him directly in front of the "Court Of Illumination" Shrine at the end of the Temple Of Yellow Flowers region. The first time you face him, after a cutscene you'll be able to fight him with the help of the Sisters (all giant spiders - sorry again, arachnophobes). If you die, then subsequent attempts will be just a 1v1 against him, but he'll start at slightly lower health to compensate.

Both Lightning and Poison attacks are a challenge you'll have to face in this fight, although Lightning is the more dangerous so we'd advise popping Shock-Quelling Powders in your quick item slots. The first phase isn't too tricky, but you should hold back the bulk of your mana for the second phase, which is when things get crazy. Your maximum Stamina is halved, and the Daoist Master's sweeping Lightning attacks can decimate your health in no time at all. Thankfully, if you hold your nerve, many of his most dangerous-looking charge-up attacks can just be dodged straight through, making this fight easier than it might have been.

14. Fungiwoman

Ah, but there's more! The unassuming Fungiwoman can be quite literally plucked from the ground (much like last Chapter's Old Ginseng Guai), in the opposite direction from the "Court Of Illumination" Shrine once you reach the fork in the road. Turn right instead of left at that key point, and follow the main path to the end where you'll find a plant that can be taken from the ground near a large spherical boulder. That "plant" is actually the Fungiwoman.

Another glass cannon, the Fungiwoman can dish out a surprising amount of damage if you let her, so it's best to keep her locked down with Spells rather than underestimate her. Immobilize and A Flock Of Many should do the trick nicely. Just watch out for her spin attack.

15. Venom Daoist (second encounter)

Finally, we arrive at the second Venom Daoist encounter. You can find the Venom Daoist again by heading down the same right-hand path that leads to the Fungiwoman, but then head down the steep hill to the left once you're up the steps instead of continuing straight along the path. At the bottom of the slope is a small cave where you'll meet the Venom Daoist again.

This fight has two phases. The first is pretty much a carbon-copy of the first encounter with the Venom Daoist, and he's very easy to bully. In the second phase, he loses his extra arms, and (somehow) becomes more powerful as a result, with a new moveset. The most dangerous thing he does in this phase is zip around the arena very quickly with a fast charge attack that you must be ready to dodge at a moment's notice. Otherwise, you can still make the fight fairly easy with a barrage of Spells and Thrust attacks (or any other type of Heavy Attack, to be honest).

16. Scorpionlord

My pick for the most challenging boss in Chapter 4 is the Scorpionlord, an optional boss found inside the secret Purple Cloud Mountain region. To unlock this region, you must beat the Venom Daoist (the second time), and interact with the tapestry on the wall in his arena.

After that, progress through the region until you reach the "Bounds Of Deity's Abode" Shrine. Up the steps, the legendary Scorpionlord is lounging on the roof of a building. Break one of the pots of alcohol on the ground to trigger probably the toughest fight so far in the game.

The Scorpionlord is frighteningly aggressive, and deals stupid amounts of damage with his poisonous tail attacks. There's really no clever way around this fight; you're going to have to study his attack patterns so you can understand how to dodge them properly. Many of his attacks are too strong for Rock Solid, so I recommend Cloud Step as an easy way to zip to safety. The other spells in your repertoire aren't terribly useful, but I'd still avoid Spell Binder, because it's very nice to have Cloud Step at your beck and call. It's a very tough fight which may take several attempts, but at the end of it you get a bunch of reward items, including one of my favourite Gourds in the game.

17. Daoist Mi

Daoist Mi is a character you encounter a short way into the Purple Cloud Mountain region. This masked flutist wants you to retrieve an Amourworm egg from one of his madness-tainted former comrades in the village. Not far at all from where Daoist Mi is found, you can fight and defeat several Daoist enemies, one of whom drops the Violet Hail item which you can return to Daoist Mi.

Of course, turns out he was an evil power-hungry maniac, and now wants to kill you. The first phase of this fight is trivially easy, only slightly more challenging than fighting a regular Daoist enemy (with a fair bit more health, admittedly). Defeat him once, and he'll consume the Violet Hail to transform himself into an Amourworm-esque creature with a moveset much more akin to the Worm Practitioner enemies you'll have encountered throughout Chapter 4. Again, not much of a threat to you, Destined One.

18. The Duskveil

The final boss of Purple Cloud Mountain is The Duskveil, a creature located just beyond the "Cloudnest Peak" Shrine, at the very end of the region. You can reach it easily by following the main path through the hamlet, where you first found Daoist Mi.

The Duskveil is a powerful Yaoguai King who may not appear terribly threatening at first glance, but that's because the power is in its second phase. The first phase takes a while simply because he has a lot of health, but (other than an annoying four-stage charge attack) there's little to worry about here. In the second phase though, The Duskveil blots out the sky and gains a weapon whose projectile attacks can kill you pretty much in one hit if you're not careful.

Try to save most of your Mana for this second phase, because you'll need it. Keep it occupied as much as possible with your Spells while you charge up powerful attacks on its legs. And if you see it breathe red smoke, that's your cue to back off, because it's about to fire red projectiles with its weapon which you need distance in order to dodge. It's all worth the effort though, because at the end of this fight you gain your third Vessel, which is basically Yondu's magic arrow from Guardians Of The Galaxy. Pretty cool stuff!

That wraps up our guide on all the Chapter 4 boss locations! If you're having trouble dealing with any of the above bosses, be sure to check out our guide on the best skills to unlock first in Black Myth: Wukong.