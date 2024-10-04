Looking for a Chapter 4 map of the Webbed Ridge in Black Myth: Wukong? Chapter 4 somewhat bridges the gap between the linear (but long) nature of Chapter 3 and the criss-crossing pathways of Chapter 2. In particular, it's quite easy to feel lost and overwhelmed while you're inside the massive underground Webbed Hollow region which dominates the fourth Chapter of Wukong's journey.

To help you keep track of where you are and what to watch out for, we've put together the below Chapter 4 map, completed with the locations of all Shrines, bosses, collectibles, and much more. Further down the page, we've also written a little about each of the major Chapter 4 regions to help you make sense of the journey ahead.

Black Myth Wukong Chapter 4 map

Here is our complete Chapter 4 map for Black Myth: Wukong:

This abstract Chapter 4 map should give you the clearest possible idea of the connections between Shrines and different areas of the map. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

View the full resolution map here: Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 4 map

Using this map, you can ensure that you don't miss any key items, secrets, quests, Keeper's Shrines, bosses, or pretty well anything else that you might wish to encounter during your unpleasant foray through the Webbed Hollow. If you want some further guidance on these regions of the game, check out our Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 4 walkthrough!

Below we've broken down the key regions of Chapter 4, so that you know in advance exactly what to expect and what to look out for at each step of the journey.

View our other Black Myth: Wukong maps here! Chapter 1 map

Chapter 2 map

Chapter 3 map

Chapter 4 map (you're here!)

Chapter 5 map (coming soon!)

Chapter 6 map (coming soon!)

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Village Of Lanxi

The opening region of Chapter 4 is the Village Of Lanxi, an misleadlingly pleasant area with just the one Shrine to discover. At the Estate Of The Zhu you'll encounter the first Yaoguai Chief of Chapter 4, the Second Sister. After that... Well, I won't spoil what happens when you drop down that big hole in the ground. At least, not for the next couple of lines.

Webbed Hollow

Okay, spoiler alert, you end up deep underground in the colossal Webbed Hollow. This is by far the largest region of Chapter 4, probably of the entire game (at least in terms of the number of Shrines). The Webbed Hollow has a surprising amount of verticality, so look out for ledges to drop onto from above while you traverse its winding cobwebbed passageways. Your main aim is to defeat the Violet Spider and save Zhu Bajie, but there's a number of other bosses to find along the way - including the Venom Daoist (who you must fight to unlock the secret region later on), and the last and most powerful of the dragon bosses: Yellow Loong.

Temple Of Yellow Flowers

Once you're at long last beyond the Webbed Hollow, you'll begin to explore the Temple Of Yellow Flowers, a place which houses some of the most annoyingly challenging Lesser Yaoguai you've yet encountered in Black Myth: Wukong. It is, however, a fairly short region, and you'll likely make it to the final boss fight of Chapter 4 before too long. Just remember to explore the path opposite the final Shrine, because there you'll encounter another two bosses (the Fungiwoman and the Venom Daoist's second fight), and unlock the path to the secret region of Chapter 4.

Secret: Purple Cloud Mountain

Purple Cloud Mountain is Chapter 4's secret region, and it's one of the most beautiful areas in the game in my opinion. It's also home to one of the very toughest bosses in the game: the legendary Scorpionlord. Strangely, it isn't the main boss of the region; that accolade goes to the Duskveil, which admittedly can also give you a very hard time in its second phase. But the real reason to go to Purple Cloud Mountain is to challenge the Scorpionlord. Be ready with all your skills, spells, and consumables. In my opinion this fight is second only to Erlang, the infamous boss of Black Myth: Wukong's secret ending.

That brings this Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 4 map guide to a close, but we've got plenty more on Black Myth if you're still looking for guides and walkthroughs. If you're struggling with any particular area, check out our primers on the best weapons, best armor, best builds, best curios, and best spells in Black Myth: Wukong.