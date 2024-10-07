Looking for a Chapter 5 map of Black Myth: Wukong? If you've reached Chapter 5, jolly well done - in my experience Black Myth: Wukong starts off fairly straightforward but throws some real curveballs in your direction with certain startlingly challenging bosses in the leadup to this point. Things only get harder from here, however. So it might help to get a proper bearing on your surroundings with our handmade Chapter 5 map.

Using the below map, you can track your progress through Chapter 5 of Black Myth: Wukong, and track down the locations of every last Shrine, NPC, quest, boss encounter, and much more with ease. You might even find some hidden tips and details in our map that you otherwise might not have discovered!

Black Myth Wukong Chapter 5 map

Here is our complete Chapter 5 map for Black Myth: Wukong:

Our handmade Chapter 5 map gives you a clear idea of the locations of all major items and bosses, and the connections between various Shrines and regions. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

View the full resolution map here: Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 5 map

The intent of this handmade abstract Chapter 5 map is to give you a better idea of how to reach all the key locations of the Chapter at a glance. You can use this map to find all the key items, secrets, bosses, quests, and Keeper's Shrines in Chapter 5; and if you want more detailed guidance on how to get through this penultimate stretch of the story, check out our Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 5 walkthrough.

Further down this page, we've written short explanations of each of the regions you'll encounter while following along with our Chapter 5 map. These writeups are designed to help you understand where you're going and what to expect when you reach each major region of the Chapter.

Woods Of Ember

The good news is that the Woods Of Ember, the first region of Chapter 5, is fairly straightforward and not overly inundated with major obstacles. A short distance in you'll find your pal the Pale-Axe Stalwart, who you must defeat before you can start his questline (which unlocks Chapter 5's secret region), and beyond that you've just got a handful of fairly easy bosses to defeat before you reach the magma-filled depths of Furnace Valley.

Furnace Valley

While you explore the magma rivers of Furnace Valley, stay on the lookout for a couple of hidden encounters. One is easily missed; the Flint Chief, a miniboss who can be found in the magma to the left of the main path down from the Valley Entrance. You'll also find the final location of your old horse friend Ma Tianba nearby. Further in you'll find Rakshasa Palace, an area filled with tricky Lesser Yaoguai; and then your first true test of Chapter 5 in the Emerald Hall, against the strange and powerful Keeper Of Flaming Mountains.

Field Of Fire

Forging along the upward slope of the Field Of Fire is a rather memorable experience, mainly thanks to the gigantic (and very annoying) spiked ball that charges back and forth between Ashen Pass III and the Fallen Furnace Crater. Make sure you double back after reaching the latter Shrine, because there's a fair bit more to explore partway along that path. You'll find a number of easily-missed bosses in this region, as well as the final boss of Chapter 5: the Red Boy, who later becomes the very challenging Yaksha King - your final test before the game's final Chapter.

Secret: Bishui Cave

To unlock Bishui Cave, the secret area of Chapter 5, you must defeat all the Cart bosses in the Chapter and complete the Pale-Axe Stalwart's questline. After beating the first three you must return and speak to the Stalwart, then meet him again at the previous location of the Crimson-Silver Cart. Finally, approach the icy archway beyond the Cooling Slope Shrine to defeat the Rusty-Gold Cart and unlock Bishui Cave.

Inside Bishui Cave you'll find three bosses: Baw-Lang-Lang, Chapter 5's frog boss; Top Takes Bottom and Bottom Takes Top, probably the most annoying boss in this stretch of the game; and the Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast, a highly aggressive Yaoguai King that must be defeated if you wish to unlock the game's secret ending.

And with that, you've pretty much conquered Chapter 5 of Black Myth: Wukong! All that remains is the final stretch. If you need a bit of training up in order to fully prepare yourself, check out our guides on the best weapons, best armor, best builds, best curios, and best spells in Black Myth: Wukong.