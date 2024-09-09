Trying to find all 19 bosses in Chapter 6 of Black Myth: Wukong? The expansive final Chapter of Black Myth: Wukong flips the usual semi-linear environmental progression on its head; after the first boss of Chapter 6, Mount Huaguo opens up into a dauntingly colossal landscape through which you can fly at high speeds with the help of your new Somersault Cloud Spell.

It's very cool stuff, but the sheer scale of the environment makes tracking down all the Chapter 6 boss locations an annoyingly difficult task. So, we've put extra focus into the below Chapter 6 bosses guide to help ensure you know exactly where to go to track down all 19 bosses in this final section of Black Myth: Wukong. We'll even go over the optional secret endgame boss Erlang (and the other bosses which form part of this endgame quest) so you can fully experience every boss encounter in the game before you finish your playthrough.

All Chapter 6 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong

Below we list a grand total of 19 bosses in Chapter 6 of Black Myth: Wukong. However, these also include the three back-to-back secret bosses of Mount Mei, a region which is technically part of Chapter 3. I've included them as part of our Chapter 6 bosses guide because they can only be tackled once you've completed all the secret areas of all the previous Chapters, and they're the toughest challenge in the game, so you should only embark on this endgame boss quest once you've done everything else (except perhaps the final Chapter 6 boss).

Here's the full list of all Chapter 6 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong, and where to find them:

Chapter 6 boss locations map

Because Chapter 6's environment is so open compared to the other Chapters, in this guide we'll be helping you to find the exact location of each boss with the addition of a top-down map. This map was created with the help of the Simple Map mod for Black Myth: Wukong, which can be found on NexusMods.

Use the below map to find the exact location of every boss in Chapter 6:

This handy map details the exact location of all the bosses in Chapter 6, minus the final bosses from #15 to #19. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Now, we'll take you through each of these endgame Chapter 6 bosses in order, supplementing the above map with some descriptions of exactly where to go to reach each boss location, and how to defeat them once you're there.

1. Supreme Inspector

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The path from the beginning of Chapter 6 to the Supreme Inspector fight is short and straight. All you need to do is defeat a handful of Soldiers on the way to the "Verdant Path" Keeper's Shrine, and after that head into the clearing in front of the Shrine. The Supreme Inspector awaits you there, and he starts the Chapter's boss encounters off in grand fashion.

The annoying thing about the Supreme Inspector is that his attacks come out of nowhere, forcing you to learn his attack patterns very well. He also parries you with his hardened wings, but you shouldn't let that stop you from being as aggressive as possible. Immobilize followed by a Charged Heavy Smash attack is a good combo, as is anything else that deals lots of damage in a short space of time - like the Wandering Wight Spirit. Cloud Step is also ideal for taking yourself out of danger in the second phase, when the Supreme Inspector starts going crazy with his flaming wheel. It's one of the toughest fights in the game, honestly, so don't be put off if it takes you a fair few tries.

2. Jiao-Loong Of Waves

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Jiao-Loong Of Waves is the closest boss location you can reach after defeating the Supreme Inspector. Once you unlock the Somersault Cloud Spell and can fly through the air at will, use it to cross the gap in front of you beneath the giant chains; and then just head straight forward off the edge of the cliff and straight down into the pool of water directly below you. At the bottom, hop off the Somersault Cloud and into the lake, and Jiao-Loong Of Waves will automatically emerge from the water to fight you.

After the Supreme Inspector, Jiao-Loong is a breath of fresh air. That is to say - quick and easy. He has low health, fairly obvious attacks, and a tendency to get overwhelmed easily. You can tackle him however you like - I whittled him down extremely quickly with a combination of A Flock Of Many and the lightning-infused attacks of my Golden Lining Transformation.

3. Son Of Stones

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Son Of Stones is probably the most easily noticeable of all the bosses strewn about the Foothills of Mount Huaguo. He's a big stone fella lounging on the very edge of a clifftop overlooking the vast expanse of water that dominates the Foothills region. If you fly above the Jiao-Loong Of Waves lake, and face away from the Supreme Inspector arena, then you should be able to clearly see Son Of Stones ahead and to the left of you. Fly over to him and start hitting him in the backside to start the fight.

Immediately after you attack him, Son Of Stones will just swipe behind him a couple of times before deciding that you're enough of a nuisance to warrant turning around. Once he gets up, you can whale away at his legs while dodging his (slow but powerful) attacks, as you would any other big beefy Black Myth boss. Don't bother using Immobilize - it doesn't work on him. Instead, look out for his large lightning area-of-effect attack; it's fairly easy to avoid the lightning, and it's a great opportunity for you because after the attack, Son Of Stones lies down for a while, exhausted. Perfect timing for a Charged Heavy Attack or two.

4. Poison Chief 1

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

There are four Poison Chief minibosses hidden away in the Foothills of Chapter 6, and they can be pretty hard to spot, because each one masquerades as a large slab of environmental rock until you disembark from your Somersault Cloud and get close. To find the first Poison Chief, fly above the Jiao-Loong lake again (it's a good starting point for most of these locations), and then look to your left for another similar-sized lake that's a bit higher up. Like the Jiao-Loong lake, this lake is also pressed up against the cliffside, and you'll know when you've found it because it has a small island in the centre. The first Poison Chief is resting in the small clearing right next to the lake.

It's easy to underestimate the Poison Chief bosses; they're not too challenging to kill, but they can also kill you very easily with the enormous damage output of their poison bombs. The explosions that occur after each attack are more dangerous than the attacks themselves, so this is one situation where you should avoid being overly aggressive. Take your time, dodge the attacks that come your way, and use Cloud Step to get up close and deliver damage before moving away again.

5. Poison Chief 2

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The second Poison Chief in the Foothills is quite well-hidden amongst the forested area to your right as you exit the Supreme Inspector area. To get there, fly as high as you can over the Jiao-Loong Of Waves lake, and then soar directly over the highest peak on your right and slightly behind you. This sets you directly on the path towards a dirt clearing in the centre of the forest beyond. Touch down in the clearing and you'll encounter the second Poison Chief.

6. Poison Chief 3

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The easiest way to reach the location of the third Poison Chief is by heading from the Supreme Inspector area towards the area of vibrant red trees in the distance in front of you. The area of red trees, incidentally, is where you'll find the "Deer Sight Forest" Shrine and the Cloudtreading Deer boss; but on the way there, you'll also fly near another small dirt clearing in the forest on your left. This clearing is where the third Poison Chief can be found.

7. Poison Chief 4

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The fourth and final Poison Chief of Chapter 6 is located very near to the "Deer Sight Forest" Shrine. From this Shrine, fly up and to the right (facing the Cloudtreading Deer arena), and you'll find a forest atop the cliff next to you. Fly over the top of the particularly gnarled tree on the rock in the middle of this forest, and behind it you'll find another clearing (a grassy one this time) where you can fight Poison Chief 4.

8. Lang-Baw-Baw

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Lang-Baw-Baw is the final giant frog boss in Black Myth: Wukong, and the last piece of the Tadpole side-quest which allows you to unlock the unique mythical Spirit, Baw-Baw-Lang-Lang. As you did with the Poison Chief 3 location, start flying in a straight line from the Supreme Inspector area towards the red trees of the "Deer Sight Forest"; but when you get to the dirt clearing of the third Poison Chief, instead you should turn right instead of left, and look towards the end of the lake at ground level. You should see another conspicuous dirt clearing on the edge of the lake, pressed up against the bottom of the nearby cliff. Touch down here, and Lang-Baw-Baw will quickly arrive to defend its territory.

At long last, here we have a frog boss that poses something of a challenge. Lang-Baw-Baw has all the usual froggy moves - the tongue, the backwards kick, and so on - but changes the tempo of the fight with his stone skin form, which repels your melee attacks. You still deal damage with each attack, but it's so tiny as to be negligible. It's best to just wait out his stone form using your Transformation, and then punish him once he reverts with your usual Immobilize + enormous damage combos.

Once you defeat Lang-Baw-Baw - and assuming you've defeated all the other frog bosses in the previous Chapters - you'll finally have enough Tadpoles to upgrade your Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang Spirit at any Shrine. Upgrading it all the way will transform it into a new Spirit - Baw-Baw-Lang-Lang - which allows you to take the form of a random one of the Frogs you've faced, each with a different ability. It's the only Mythical-level Spirit in the game, and now it's yours!

9. Cloudtreading Deer

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Cloudtreading Deer is the first of four required bosses which you need to kill in order to gain the pieces of Sun Wukong's armor - a requirement for reaching the final boss. Thankfully, this Deer is easy to find - just head towards those red trees in the distance that I've mentioned multiple times already. Touch down in the arena (might be an idea to rest at the "Deer Sight Forest" Shrine first though), and the fight against the Cloudtreading Deer will begin.

I'd call the Cloudtreading Deer the most challenging of the four key bosses in the area (bosses 9-12). And strangely, his first phase is more challenging than the second, thanks to those incredibly annoying whirlwinds which follow you around and deal enormous damage if they catch you. Cloud Step is imperative here, ensuring you have the mobility to outpace the whirlwinds and keep up the pressure against the Deer. Once you deplete his first health bar, he'll start a second phase where instead of calling forth whirlwinds and frost, he'll use poisonous blood pools and projectiles against you - which are much easier to deal with, honestly.

10. Gold Armored Rhino

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Gold-Armored Rhino lives in the large battlefield up on the cliff next to Lang-Baw-Baw's arena. You can see it quite clearly on your right if you start flying high down that same path from the Supreme Inspector area towards the red tree forest. Be sure to rest at the nearby "Rhino Watch Slope" Shrine first before heading into the battlefield itself.

The Gold-Armored Rhino, by default, is so heavily armoured that it will repel all of your attacks unless you hit it in the rump or far back on the sides. However, the true trick is to charge a Heavy Attack all the way to the third or fourth focus point, and then unleash it on the Rhino's head to crack its horn and remove its armour for a while. After that, it becomes a shadow of its former self, susceptible to all sorts of attacks. It will regain its armour shortly afterwards, so you may need to repeat this process 2-3 times before you beat it. If you're having trouble landing those hits on the horn, Immobilize him first!

11. Feng-Tail General

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Feng-Tail General is the colossal beetle that can be seen launching itself from point to point across the Chapter 6 map at regular intervals, causing the entire screen to shake if you're nearby at the time. The fastest way to reach this boss is by spawning at the "Mantis-Catching Swamp" Shrine, and then immediately turning around and flying towards where it first appears on the edge of the Water-Wood Beast lake.

The Feng-Tail General is unique among Black Myth: Wukong's bosses, because it's more of a skill-check puzzle than a fight. You can't damage the Feng-Tail General in a conventional sense. Instead, you must, umm, ride it to completion? Hmm. Probably could have phrased that better.

To beat the Feng-Tail General, you need to use Somersault Cloud to land on its back. Then, interact with the antennae on its head to hold on while it jumps three times in succession. This is a Stamina skill-check - your Stamina will deplete over the course of the three jumps, and if it reaches zero, you'll fall off and have to start again. You need about 300 Stamina to pass this test.

After the third jump, you'll need to interact with the antennae again to perform another skill-check - this time based on Health. The antennae will burn you as you hold on, chunking down your health over time. You need to last the entire check without losing all your health, or you'll die. You need an enormous amount of HP and/or Scorch Resistance to pass this test, but there's a much easier way - just activate the Fireproof Mantle just before the second skill-check, and you'll take no damage from the flames. Beating this test will beat the Feng-Tail General.

12. Emerald-Armed Mantis

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Emerald-Armed Mantis is the last required boss you must defeat before you can take on the final boss of the game. It only spawns once you've defeated the other three required bosses:

Once you've killed all three bosses, just head to the "Mantis-Catching Swamp" Shrine, and approach Zhu Bajie, who'll be standing a few metres from the Shrine. This will trigger a cutscene that leads to the (rather uniquely set) Emerald-Armed Mantis boss fight, which takes place inside Zhu Bajie's stomach.

The hallmark of this fight is the Emerald-Armed Mantis's long and dangerous combo attacks, which become longer-ranged and even more dangerous once he hits about two-thirds health. Pick your poison between Cloud Step and Rock Solid - both Skills are very potent at interrupting the Mantis's flow and rendering him vulnerable to lots of damage. If you run into trouble, pop your Transformation for a period of relative safety, but this shouldn't be a particularly difficult fight. Not after the Supreme Inspector and the Cloudtreading Deer, anyway.

13. Water-Wood Beast

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

There are plenty of Water-Wood Beasts dotted about the lakes of Chapter 6, but only one of them is the actual Water-Wood Beast boss. This one can be found in the lake behind the "Mantis-Catching Swamp" Shrine, right next to the first clearing where the Feng-Tail General can be found. You'll first see the Water-Wood Beast as just a patch of bubbles rising from below the water in the middle of the lake; approach it, and the fight against the oversized hippo will begin.

This Water-Wood Beast is actually more challenging than you might expect. He's much larger and deadlier than his lesser kin elsewhere in the Foothills, and a slightly janky hitbox around his maw makes things more difficult than they need to be. While submerged, his attacks do mega-damage, so it's a good idea to use Cloud Step or Rock Solid to take away that possibility. Stay around the Water-Wood Beast's back legs while it's above the water, and Immobilize it for periods of uninterrupted damage. Enough attacks will make him stagger, leading to even more damage and eventually (hopefully) death.

14. Giant Shigandang

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Giant Shigandang is the largest boss in Black Myth Wukong, by a very long way. It's also pretty dang well-hidden, both by the environment and by the prerequisite of collecting some rather well-hidden items across the previous Chapters. The Giant Shigandang only spawns in Chapter 6 if you have collected the four Skandha items from the other Chapters of Black Myth: Wukong. Here's where to get each of them:

Skandha Of Form (Chapter 1): Interact with the head-shaped rock on the river edge in Back Hills. Skandha Of Feeling (Chapter 2): Defeat Shigandang by collecting all six Buddha's Eyeballs. Skandha Of Thought (Chapter 3): Jump off the cliff beside the "Mindfulness Cliff" Shrine and follow the hidden path to the end. Skandha Of Choice (Chapter 4): Loot the Buddha head at the end of the river in the Purifying Spring.

If you've collected all of these Skandha items, then once you reach the "Mantis-Catching Swamp" Shrine in Chapter 6, fly up to the clifftop ahead of you, and follow the middle path through the ravine. You'll soon come to a gigantic boss arena, at the centre of which is the Giant Shigandang.

The first thing to do is fly down towards the ground if you're on Somersault Cloud, because it lets out a roar that knocks you off the Cloud, and if you're up high, the fall could be fatal.

Now then, onto the fight itself. The Giant Shigandang is another boss that can't be fought conventionally - it's just too big. Instead, hang around on the very edge of its arm range, and jump over its shockwave attacks. Wait for a moment where it leaves its arm on the ground for a few seconds, and run towards it. Target the blue crystals on its arms with your largest and most powerful attacks; each time you break a crystal, it deals enormous damage. Rinse and repeat this process, and the Giant Shigandang will fall very quickly.

Once you defeat the Giant Shigandang, climb up its arm to trigger a cutscene, during which you obtain the fifth and final Skandha item: the Skandha Of Consciousness. Take all five Skandhas to Xu Dog at Zodiac Village, and he'll give you a special Celestial Pill which increases all your attributes at once. Pretty neat.

15. Erlang, The Sacred Divinity

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Erlang is a very special boss - perhaps the most special boss in Black Myth: Wukong. While he technically doesn't appear in Chapter 6, we're listing him here (along with his subsequent phases) because you need to have essentially reached Chapter 6 anyway before you can unlock his fight. Many people call Erlang the "secret ending" of Black Myth: Wukong, because this is by far the hardest boss fight in the game.

To reach Erlang, The Sacred Divinity, follow these steps:

Ring the three Bells in Chapter 1 to unlock the Ancient Guanyin Temple. Defeat Elder Jinchi in the Ancient Guanyin Temple to receive the Fireproof Mantle Vessel. Complete the Drunken Boar questline in Chapter 2 to unlock the Kingdom Of Sahālī. Defeat Fuban in Kingdom Of Sahālī to receive the Wind Tamer Vessel. Defeat the Green-Capped Martialist in Chapter 3. Defeat the Venom Daoist (twice) in Chapter 4 to unlock the Purple Cloud Mountain. Defeat The Duskveil in Purple Cloud Mountain to receive the Weaver's Needle Vessel. Defeat all four Cart enemies in Chapter 5 to unlock Bishui Cave. Defeat the Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast in Bishui Cave. Defeat the Yaksha King in Chapter 5 to receive the Plantain Fan Vessel. Enter the Great Pagoda in the Pagoda Realm region of Chapter 3. Approach Maitreya inside the Great Pagoda room to unlock Mount Mei. Follow the main path in Mount Mei to reach the "Mei-Jian Peak" Shrine. Proceed up the hill to fight Erlang, The Sacred Divinity.

So, to put it simply - you need to have received all four Vessels, and also defeated the Green-Capped Martialist in Chapter 3. After that, you're free to tackle Erlang, The Sacred Divinity at any time. I recommend defeating him just before you tackle the game's final boss, because if you've already defeated Erlang by the time you reach the end, you'll be treated to a special animated cutscene just before the credits roll.

As for beating Erlang, that's the toughest challenge that Black Myth: Wukong has to offer. Erlang has a poise meter which allows him to resist most attacks until you wear him down. He has very long combos, hits hard, uses unpredictable timings, and can automatically sidestep your most powerful Charged Heavy Attacks. He also goes through three phases during this one health bar. In the second phase, he gains a plethora of very powerful and unpredictable lightning-infused attacks featuring different weapons, including an axe and a sword. And in the final phase, he gains the ability to create duplicates of himself to shoot beams at you before sending a barrage of projectiles towards you.

This is not the place for a full boss fight walkthrough, but I'll leave you with these fairly essential tips:

Use Plantain Fan immediately at the start of the fight, and any other time you need to remove Erlang's poise meter. It's by far the most important item for this fight.

The Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes Top Spirit (when fully upgraded) deals massive poise damage, is easy to use, and keeps you safe while you use it.

Use the Flower Primes Soak in your Gourd so that it remove the Shocked status effect whenever you drink.

Pick up Jingubang from the Water Curtain Cave before fighting Erlang - it's the best weapon in the game.

Use Cloud Step often to avoid damage and heal; you should also use it to avoid the aforementioned barrage of projectiles in the third phase.

If you Transform, Erlang will also transform into a white Tiger for a single leap attack. If it hits you, you'll de-transform. Dodge it, and he'll transform back, allowing you to make use of your Transformation properly.

The Azure Dust Transformation is excellent against Erlang, mostly because for some reason Erlang just lets you attack with him and pretty much just stands there. For this reason I don't like to use this strategy as it feels cheap; instead I used the Golden Lining Transformation, whose fast dodging and parries can deal a tonne of damage as long as you dodge Erlang's de-Transformation attacks.

Best of luck to you!

16. The Four Heavenly Kings

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Before anyone raises a stink in the comments - yes, I know that the Four Heavenly Kings boss is technically just phase two of the Erlang boss fight that came before it. If you want to lump them together, that's fine, but I consider it a special case. The three phases of this monumental endgame fight are so different from one another that they deserve to be treated independently. That said, there's not much to say when it comes to "finding" this boss. All you need to do is beat the first phase of the Erlang fight, and you'll automatically start the Four Heavenly Kings fight after a cutscene.

Breathe a sigh of relief though, fellas, because the first phase of the fight is the hardest, by a long, long way. The Four Heavenly Kings phase feels like a victory lap more than a challenge - yes, you're outnumbered and often overwhelmed by the number of attacks coming your way, but each of the Kings' attacks deals very little damage to you, and every time you use a Heavy attack in your kaiju form, you heal a portion of your health. So just remember that, and focus one King at a time until none are left. And enjoy the show! It's a hell of a spectacle, this phase.

17. Erlang Shen

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Erlang Shen is the dramatic final phase of the Erlang fight, and it begins automatically the moment you defeat the Four Heavenly Kings in the previous phase. At this point, Erlang steps back into the fray, using his true guise to match your gigantic Stone Monkey form.

There's more of a risk of you dying here than there was in the Four Heavenly Kings fight, because Erlang Shen hits much harder (particularly in the second phase), and can keep you stunlocked unless you remember to dodge. Otherwise, the fight is fairly straightforward. Pummel him as much as possible, use Rock Solid to deflect his attacks, and for god's sake remember to heal yourself up with Heavy Attacks. A scripted moment will come halfway through the fight where Erlang Shen breathes fire on you and burns away all your health; don't panic. As part of the same scripted cutscene, you'll shortly afterwards heal all the way back to full health, and after this point all your attacks will deal even more damage. So if you reach this point, the end is nigh for dear old Erlang.

Once you defeat Erlang and go through the extended cutscenes that follow, you'll be well rewarded with the only weapon in the game to rival Sun Wukong's Jingubang - the Tri-Point Double-Edged Spear. A fantastic weapon if, like me, you're a fan of Thrust Stance.

18. Stone Monkey

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Stone Monkey is the first phase of the final boss fight in Black Myth: Wukong. I'm listing the two phases separately because - just like with the Red Boy and Yaksha King from Chapter 5, once you beat the first phase, it gives you a checkpoint there so that if you die, you don't have to repeat the first phase before reaching the second phase.

To reach the Stone Monkey, you need to first defeat the four main bosses of the Foothills, ending with the Emerald-Armed Mantis. Then, from the "Mantis-Catching Swamp" Shrine, fly up to the nearby cliff (like you did in order to reach the Giant Shigandang), but this time, take an immediate left turn once you're up there, and follow this path into the Water Curtain Cave.

After a cutscene where you retrieve the Jingubang staff, you can follow the path through several groups of Warriors in order to arrive at the "Peak Of Innocence" Shrine. Just ahead of this Shrine is a large boulder which you can interact with to reach the "Birthstone" region - the location of the Stone Monkey boss fight.

The Stone Monkey's first health bar should be comparatively quick and painless to deplete. He attacks with fairly normal swipes for the most part; the only thing to watch out for is when he pummels the ground, releasing a series of shockwaves to jump over. His second phase is when things get complicated. In this second phase, a number of rather unsettling things can happen:

The Stone Monkey will send out a fast and powerful expanding ring of fire which then contracts back towards him, meaning you have to dodge it twice.

At a certain amount of health, he will split into two Stone Monkeys which attack simultaneously - one fire, one frost.

Attempting to Immobilize either Stone Monkey will not work; instead it will trigger their most powerful area-of-effect attacks immediately.

The key is to focus one Monkey at a time. With Jingubang equipped, work your way up to four Focus Points and unleash them on the Monkeys to deal massive damage. The Golden Lining Transformation is also magnificent at dealing with the enemy onslaught due to the ease with which you can parry them. However, you should try to save the majority of your Mana for the Great Sage's Broken Shell fight if you plan to take them both out in one life.

19. The Great Sage's Broken Shell

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Great Sage's Broken Shell is the second phase of the Stone Monkey fight, and as such it begins immediately after defeating the Stone Monkey inside the Birthstone region. Happily, once you defeat the Stone Monkey, you never again need to face him - if you die to the Great Sage's Broken Shell, he'll still be there when you respawn, so you can pick things up from the start of the second phase each time.

Here we are - the very final boss of the game. The Great Sage's Broken Shell is, quite literally, Sun Wukong. Or part of him. He is a fellow monkey with your armour, your Spells, your Stances, your abilities. And he'll use every one of them in quick succession in order to try and overwhelm you, including sneaky uses of Rock Solid and chaining together multiple Heavy Attacks with different Stances.

Immobilize won't work for long at all on the Great Sage's Broken Shell. The most important things you can use to tip the fight in your favour are:

Plantain Fan Vessel: A godsend for interrupting the Great Sage and leaving him open to damage for an extended period.

A godsend for interrupting the Great Sage and leaving him open to damage for an extended period. Cloud Step: Fantastic for getting away when the Great Sage is threatening to overwhelm you. Use it to heal and then backstab for strong damage.

Fantastic for getting away when the Great Sage is threatening to overwhelm you. Use it to heal and then backstab for strong damage. Wandering Wight Spirit: No fanciness needed, just a huge amount of damage in one go is ideal for shortening this fight.

No fanciness needed, just a huge amount of damage in one go is ideal for shortening this fight. Golden Lining Transformation: The quick dodges and easy parries make the time you spend Transformed very dangerous for the Great Sage.

Deplete the Great Sage's first health bar and you'll start the second phase, where you'll be stripped of Sun Wukong's special Heavy Attack ability and the option to build up a fourth Focus Point without it depleting. But the fight largely remains the same. The only other thing to watch out for is healing - if you use your Gourd after a certain point in the fight, it will trigger a scripted moment where the Great Sage steals your Gourd and drinks from it himself before returning it, costing you a Gourd charge and healing himself up slightly. It's a cool moment, but it's honestly not that big a deal in the grand scheme, as long as you have a Gourd with plenty of heal charges in it.

The Great Sage's Broken Shell is obviously a tough fight (you'd expect the last fight of the game to be a challenge!), but he still pales in comparison to Erlang. So if you've defeated Erlang already, you shouldn't find this fight to be nearly as tricky.

The Great Sage's Broken Shell is obviously a tough fight (you'd expect the last fight of the game to be a challenge!), but he still pales in comparison to Erlang. So if you've defeated Erlang already, you shouldn't find this fight to be nearly as tricky.

And with that, you've successfully located and defeated every boss in Chapter 6 - and therefore, the entirety of Black Myth: Wukong. Congratulations!