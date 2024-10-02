Looking for a Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 6 walkthrough? Chapter 6 of Black Myth: Wukong amps up the boss rush side of the game, giving you free access to Sun Wukong's home of Mount Huaguo via the Somersault Cloud. There's actually not much to do on the mountain besides beat up a bunch of big ol' baddies, but Chapter 6 also gives the player access to the true ending of Black Myth: Wukong, including a cataclysmic rematch with Celestial Court do-gooder Erlang Shen.

Strap yourself into your flying cloud and get ready to rumble. In this guide, we'll present a full rundown of everything you need to do to complete Chapter 6 of Black Myth: Wukong, including how to beat Erlang Shen.

Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 6 walkthrough

Chapter 6 of Black Myth: Wukong is entitled Unfinished. It is divided into the following areas - click on each name to be taken to the section of the walkthrough where that area begins. We've also included a detour on Mount Mei, a location technically in Chapter 3 that's necessary to visit to unlock the true ending. You should also check out our guide to all bosses in Chapter 6 for greater details on fighting the foes in your path.

Foothills: Verdant Path

Chapter 6 opens with you and Zhu Bajie running up the path towards Mount Huaguo, fighting the goons of the Celestial Court. Beat 'em up and keep ascending until you get to the "Verdant Path" Keeper's Shrine. Heal and do your upgrades, because immediately after moving past this area you'll need to fight Supreme Inspector, who you may have gotten a brief glimpse of back in Chapter 4 if you collected all the Talismans in the Webbed Ridge.

Supreme Inspector's little burning wheels are a major pain during this fight. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Supreme Inspector sets the tone for some of the tough-as-nails bosses you're about to encounter. He parries you with hardened wings and zooms across the battlefield atop flaming wheels that inflict the Scorch Bane. As the battle continues, his wheel antics get faster, more aggressive, and maybe a wee bit cheap. Pile on the aggression as much as you can, and start using the Fireproof Mantle once he does his wheel tricks, or when he surrounds you with a ring of fire in the final phase of combat. Yellow Loong's Golden Lining Transformation also works well, as you can stunlock him for a bit if you keep pulling off varied combos.

Once you've severed the hand that goes for Supreme Inspector's head, you'll be awarded with the Somersault Cloud. All of Mount Huaguo is now your oyster to explore! Alas, it's kind of empty. (One has to wonder if the "Unfinished" title of this Chapter is a cheeky in-joke by the devs...)

Basically, Mount Huaguo is some semblance of an "open world" in the sense that you can fly everywhere, but once the spectacle wears off, you'll soon discover that the vast majority of the region is pretty bare. This might be disappointing, but once you focus on hunting down bosses (always Black Myth: Wukong's area of specialty), the sting lessens. In order to progress, you need to kill four different bosses to unlock pieces of Sun Wukong's armor. There are plenty of other optional bosses and to find all of them, we highly recommend that you follow the map below, originally featured in our Chapter 6 boss guide.

You can thank my colleague Ollie for creating this excellent map, which shows the exact location of all the bosses in Chapter 6's open world. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

You can tackle the bosses here in any order, but let's start with Jiao-Loong of Waves, since he's nearby. Once you get the Somersault Cloud, fly through the gap beneath the big chains and enter the pool of water. Dismount (you sadly need to hop off your cloud to unlock most of these bosses) and this watery dragon dude will attack you. Jiao-Loong of Waves isn't hard compared to Supreme Inspector, but watch out for his tail strikes when he submerges himself in water.

When that's done, get on your cloud again, fly up, and face away from the area where you fought Supreme Inspector. You should see Son of Stones, a big fellow just sitting on a cliffside clapping his hands. Obviously, we must now destroy him. Head over and smack on Son of Stone's legs while dodging his slow strikes; beware his lightning area-of-effect attacks and don't bother with Immobilize, which doesn't work.

Son of Stone's Journal entry says that he enjoys sitting on mountaintops and watching the cricket movements of Feng-Tail General. Cute. But not enough to save his life! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

You might as well continue this pattern of smashing rock Guai by hunting down the four Poison Chief bosses, which are scattered throughout Mount Huaguo and can be seen from above if you keep your eyes out for a prominent looking rock, usually in the centre of a clearing. Double-check with the map above for the flying routes and see the Poison Chief 1 to 4 sections in our boss guide for advice on finding and fighting each. You should definitely steel yourself against the Poison Bane, lest you suffer a quick health decline from the explosions of their poison bombs.

After wrecking the Poison Chiefs, go hunt the last of Black Myth: Wukong's frog bosses. Lang-Baw-Baw is his name, and you can find him to the northeast of Poison Chief 3 in a dirt clearing by the edge of a lake. Lang-Baw-Baw's the toughest of all of the frogs, and boasts an impressive stone skin that can deflect your attacks. Luckily, this shield doesn't last very long, and you can run circles around him until his normal red skin appears. If you beat him after having defeated all the other frog bosses, you can upgrade your Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang Spirit at any Shrine, transforming it into the only Mythical Spirit in the game.

All those frog fights have led to Lang-Baw-Baw, who can cover himself in a muddy stone skin. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Foothills: Deer Sight Forest

Now let's take care of one of the mandatory bosses. Fly towards the red trees and lighting that you can see in the distance and you'll reach the "Deer Sight Forest" Shrine. The Cloudtreading Deer awaits you, and this is a two phase battle. In the first phase, the Cloudtreading Deer uses ice attacks, and once the second phase begins after depleting its health bar, it tansforms into a skeletal monstrosity who shoots poisonous blood. Of these two phases, the first is actually more challenging due to the icy whirlwinds that the Cloudtreading Deer summons. Use Cloud Step to avoid them as best you can, and try to conserve Spells so you can take out the deer's second form in a snap.

This is Cloudtreading Deer's first look. In its second phase, the deer loses its skin and becomes all gross. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

After beating the Cloudtreading Deer, you'll get the Lotus Silk Cloudtreaders, the leg piece of Sun Wukong's armor. It'll be equipped automatically, but you can remove it for now if you'd rather stick with another armor.

Foothills: Rhino Watch Slope

If you fly southeast from the "Deer Sight Forest" Shrine and move towards the prominent dirt patch that stands out from your vantage point above, you'll come upon the "Rhino Watch Slope" Shrine. The next mandatory boss, the Gold Armored Rhino, reveals himself when you walk into the dirt. The Gold Armored Rhino seems immune to all of your attacks unless you hit him with a well-timed strike right in the ass. However, you can actually break his horn with a heavy attack that uses a third or fourth Focus Point. This removes the rhino's gold plating, leaving him susceptible to a solid beating. You'll need to break the horn two or three times to deplete his health bar.

Shatter that horn! Or if you really want a challenge, try to beat the rhino with only staff blows to the butt. (I don't recommend this.) | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Once the Gold Armored Rhino's down, you'll obtain Wukong's Gold Suozi Armor. Very nice; your Monkey King threads are coming together nicely!

Foothills: Mantis-Catching Swamp

Go to the "Mantis-Catching Swamp" Shrine, which is located next to a tree with golden leaves in the wetlands that cut through this region. This is a good nexus point for tackling all of the upcoming foes, the first of which is the Feng-Tail General, a gargantuan cricket who you may have seen hopping back and forth across the map.

Feng-Tail General's eyes creep me out. Nevertheless, it's nice to get a piece of armor from him without resorting to violence. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Feng-Tail General is a most unusual "boss" who you won't actually fight. Instead, you need to dismount from the Somersault Cloud onto his back, interact with his antennae, and then hold on as he takes you on three big jumps and your Stamina bar slowly decreases. This is an RPG-style skill check; if you have a Stamina score of over 300 or so, you'll be fine.

After the third jump, interact with the antennae again to attempt another skill check as fire appears and scorches you. If your HP or Scorch Resistance is high, this is no problem. If not, wear the Fireproof Mantle to avoid being affected by the flames. This will complete the boss "battle" and award you with the Golden Feng-Tail Crown, Wukong's neat headgear which trades cricket antennae for peacock feathers.

If you've defeated the Cloudtreading Deer, Gold-Armored Rhino, and Feng-Tail General, you can go back to the "Mantis-Catching Swamp" to see Zhu Bajie chasing after a grasshopper who's much deadlier than it initially appears. In an unexpected turn of events, you'll enter Bajie's belly to face the Emerald-Armed Mantis, who is extremely fast and possesses long combo attacks. Interrupt Emerald-Armed Mantis' combos with Rock Solid, and be wary of his increased agility and aggressiveness in the second part of the fight.

Zhu Bajie is really lucky to have a friend like the Destined One, who's willing to do the nasty job of clearing out the mantis stuck in his gut. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Beating Emerald-Armed Mantis wins you the Dian-Cui Loong-Soaring Bracers, the last piece of Wukong's set. Congratulations - the only thing left to acquire is Wukong's staff.

You can now follow Zhu Bajie to the next area, Water Curtain Cave, but there are two secret bosses left to confront. While flying over the lakes near the "Mantis-Catching Swamp," you may have noticed the occasional hippopotamus covered with moss and tree branches lounging in the water beneath you. These are Water-Wood Beasts, and there's one Water-Wood Beast that counts as a boss. It can be found in the lake behind the Shrine - you'll first spot it as bubbles beneath the water in the lake's middle. Use Immobilize and A Pluck of Many to overwhelm this big hippo before it can submerge itself and do major damage.

The second boss of note is Giant Shigandang, who only appears if you've collected the four Skandha items in Black Myth: Wukong's previous Chapters. (We've got a Skandha locations guide if you missed some.) If you have all of them, fly to the clifftop near the "Mantis-Catching Swamp" Shrine and go into the middle path through the ravine. A rocky area awaits you with a truly oversized opponent.

The biggest rock Guai of all, Giant Shigandang can barely be contained in this screenshot. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Giant Shigandang looks intimidating, but fighting this behemoth is tedious more than anything else. Dismount close to the ground as soon as you can, lest Giant Shigandang's shockwaves knock you to your demise. Then all you have to do is stand beyond the range of its fists and jump over shockwaves until its big hands rest on the ground. Run up to the hands and hit the blue crystals on them with fully charged heavy attacks to do max damage, then rinse and repeat. You'll get the Skandha of Consciousness when you're done. Take this and the other Skandhas to Xu Dog in Zodiac Village, and he'll brew a pill for you that boosts all your stats.

2. Water Curtain Cave walkthrough

Water Curtain Cave: Return Path

To get to Water Curtain Cave, fly to the right of the "Mantis-Catching Swamp" Shrine and go through the rocky area towards the waterfall. Once there, climb the path upwards, jump through the falls, and keep going until you reach the Jingubang. Once it's equipped alongside all four pieces of Sun Wukong's armor, at long last you'll be the spitting image of the king of simians himself.

The Jingubang is the supreme weapon of Sun Wukong. In the Journey to the West novel, it was also heavy as hell, weighing a whopping 7,960 kg! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Keep moving onwards to reach the "Return" Path Shrine. You'll be faced with a squadron of Celestial Court mooks here; Zhu Bajie will help you fend them off until he peaces out, as usual. Continue beating them up and progressing upwards until you get to the "Peak of Innocence" Shrine.

Water Curtain Cave: Peak of Innocence

Take a breather and make your preparations for the last boss here. If you want to finish the game, skip ahead to the Birthstone section of this walkthrough. Alternately, this is an excellent opportunity to take a detour and battle Erlang.

Doubling back to defeat Erlang is the prerequisite to unlocking Black Myth: Wukong's true ending. Facing the final boss without fighting Erlang nets you the normal ending. If you want to watch both endings, it's totally possible to unlock the normal ending first, and then return to your save and battle Erlang via the "Continue Journey" option in the main menu. Keep in mind that after fighting Erlang, you'll need to defeat the final boss again to witness the true ending. If you take this route, do not select "Enter a New Cycle" on the menu screen. This will start New Game+ mode and force you to beat the entire game all over again.

3. Mount Mei walkthrough

Here we go, lads - it's time for round two with Erlang. We've come a long way since the Prologue! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

First off, take a look at our secret ending guide to double check all the requirements for accessing the Erlang fight. In short, you need to have unlocked all of the hidden areas in each Chapter - which shouldn't be a problem if you've been following our walkthroughs diligently.

Next, make certain you're wearing your finest armor and weaponry. We suggest upgrading your armor to Mythical level if you haven't already, and you should read our best armor and best weapons guides for advice on the game's top tier equipment. You'll also want a good beverage at your side, so see our guide to the best Gourds in Black Myth: Wukong.

When you're ready, teleport back to the "Great Pagoda" Keeper's Shrine, which we mentioned in our Chapter 3 walkthrough. If you didn't unlock it, go to the "Snow-Veiled Trail" Shrine, go around the corner to your right, cross the rickety bridge, and go up the slope to your left. The murals in the Pagoda will now be filled with the images that you've unlocked at the end of each Chapter, and as you approach the highest point of the room you'll see a cutscene. Following this, you'll be transported to Mount Mei. Climb the path, unlock the Shrine, and go up to meet Erlang.

This is bound to be one of your favourite fights, as long as you can survive it. Erlang's no joke - and if you're following the story of the game, it turns out he was less of a villain than we took him for. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Welcome to the hardest boss of Black Myth: Wukong! Erlang is a magnificent bastard, and beating him will take a good many tries. This fight has three phases, and it's made supremely difficult thanks to a poise meter that Erlang has, allowing him to reflect almost all of your attacks until the meter is depleted. Our boss guide to Erlang has Ollie's handy tips on winning this fight, which I suggest you read. If you want some thoughts from yours truly that build on Ollie's advice, read the following:

The Plantain Fan is undeniably the secret to staggering Erlang and rapidly killing his poise meter. Supplement it with the Sunset of the Nine Skies, a Drink that lets you replenish your Qi everytime you use the Gourd. You can find the Sunset of the Nine Skies near the Court of Illumination Shrine in Chapter 4. I think I used the Fan 2-3 times during my fight; if you're running out of Qi, then you can save one usage of the Fan by using A Pluck of Many right at the start of the battle and overwhelming Erlang with your clones. If you've fully upgraded A Pluck of Many, chances are their damage will be good enough to break Erlang's poise and help you progress to the second phase of combat speedily.

Supplement it with the Sunset of the Nine Skies, a Drink that lets you replenish your Qi everytime you use the Gourd. You can find the Sunset of the Nine Skies near the Court of Illumination Shrine in Chapter 4. I think I used the Fan 2-3 times during my fight; if you're running out of Qi, then you can save one usage of the Fan by using A Pluck of Many right at the start of the battle and overwhelming Erlang with your clones. If you've fully upgraded A Pluck of Many, chances are their damage will be good enough to break Erlang's poise and help you progress to the second phase of combat speedily. If you're searching for more ways to shatter that annoying poise meter, equip the Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes Top Spirit. This Spirit delivers three solid strikes to Erlang's cranium, each of which will take off a nice piece of meter. You can find this Spirit by interacting with the fallen ball near the "Emerald Hall" Shrine in Chapter 5 after you've beaten Top Takes Bottom and Bottom takes Top. It really makes a massive difference and is worth fully upgrading for this fight alone.

This Spirit delivers three solid strikes to Erlang's cranium, each of which will take off a nice piece of meter. You can find this Spirit by interacting with the fallen ball near the "Emerald Hall" Shrine in Chapter 5 after you've beaten Top Takes Bottom and Bottom takes Top. It really makes a massive difference and is worth fully upgrading for this fight alone. The Azure Dust Transformation (which you can get after completing Chapter 2's Man-In-Stones quest) is superb for additional poise-shattering blows. Erlang will normally transform into a tiger and unleash an attack to cancel your Transformations - except for Azure Dust. Instead, he just stands still and chuckles at you, musing on how you're reminiscent of Sun Wukong being trapped in a rock. That's his mistake! This Transformation, while certainly not the game's best, shines here, as you can topple into Erlang repeatedly and hammer his shield without fear of retaliation. Ollie says that this strategy feels cheap, but he is an honourable man while I am a dirty fighter. If you're dirty too, go with Azure Dust.

Erlang will normally transform into a tiger and unleash an attack to cancel your Transformations - except for Azure Dust. Instead, he just stands still and chuckles at you, musing on how you're reminiscent of Sun Wukong being trapped in a rock. That's his mistake! This Transformation, while certainly not the game's best, shines here, as you can topple into Erlang repeatedly and hammer his shield without fear of retaliation. Ollie says that this strategy feels cheap, but he is an honourable man while I am a dirty fighter. If you're dirty too, go with Azure Dust. Learn the tell-tale signs of Erlang's various phases. He rises into the sky and chucks a huge axe at you to mark the start of his second phase. Dodge or Cloud Step out of the way to avoid it. When the third phase begins, he starts firing lasers across the arena, which can also be dodged or Cloud Stepped. Erlang then gathers energy for a red smash attack; if you can dodge this, he'll land on the ground and be immobile for a bit, leaving him massively vulnerable. If you're suffering from his lightning, use the Flower Primes Soak in your Gourd to remove all four Bane states everytime you drink. You can purchase this Soak from Shen Monkey in Zodiac Village at the start of this Chapter.

Once you kick Erlang's celestial rear, give yourself a big pat on the back. And then get ready for some spectacle, as you and Erlang transform into kaiju forms and rise above the mountains. The Four Heavenly Kings emerge to spar with you for a bit, and this fight is basically a reward for surviving Erlang. There's little chance of you dying if you've come this far; just use Rock Solid from time to time to block blows from each opponent, and unleash a heavy attack to heal a large portion of your health. Eventually you'll start dispatching the Four Heavenly Kings in increasingly creative ways, like death-by-dragon-strangulation. Honestly, this fight is just great fun, so enjoy it.

The amazing spectacle here reminds me of an often-forgotten 2010 PS3 and Xbox game called Asura's Wrath; check it out if you've never heard of it. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

When the Kings fall, you're up against Erlang Shen, which is Erlang's demonic lion form. This battle is slightly more dangerous than the fight against the Kings, but as long as you keep healing yourself with those heavy attacks, you're unlikely to go down. Punch Erlang Shen in the face with your icy fists until he breathes fire at you and seems to wipe your health bar. This will instead activate your burning fists, which will deal more damage and put Erlang down for the count!

Don't worry when Erlang Shen brings out his nasty breath - his attack only serves to power up your final form. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

When the glorious rumble reaches its conclusion, you'll get access to the Stone Monkey Transformation, a smaller version of the kaiju body you inhabited during this fight, but still top of our list of best Transformation spells. Also, you'll get Erlang's Tri-Point Double-Edged Spear, an excellent weapon that's better than the Jingubang in some respects. Best of all, you can now view the game's true ending, so let's head back to Mount Huaguo...

4. Birthstone walkthrough

From the "Peak of Innocence" Shrine, go upwards until you get to the rock that houses Sun Wukong's memories. After you interact with the rock and experience a very lengthy cutscene, you'll be at the first stage of the final boss, the Stone Monkey. If you die at any point in the combats to come, you'll resurrect at the "Heart of Birthstone," a temporary save point right before the boss.

Hatched from his rock and ready to brawl, the Stone Monkey takes no BS. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Stone Monkey is definitely a challenge. This guy has two health bars, and during his first phase, the Stone Monkey's worst attack occurs when he slams the ground and makes shockwaves you need to jump over. You can stop this with a well-timed Immobilize. In his second phase, he'll shoot out rings of fire that expand and then contract, requiring you to jump over them twice. He'll also morph into two Stone Monkeys which will attempt to overwhelm you at the same time with fire and ice blows.

You unlocked Wukong's armor and staff for a reason before this battle, and I highly recommend that you use them. The Plantain Fan also works well for staggering the Stone Monkey and messing up his attack flow. The key to this combat, however, is trying to maintain your Spells and Qi until the Stone Monkey's second phase, and then focusing all of your efforts on one of the Stone Monkey's bodies at a time once he splits.

When the Stone Monkey cracks, you'll be confronted with the Great Sage's Broken Shell. As befitting the shattered remains of Wukong's soul, this is probably the second toughest fight in the game, as the Great Sage has all of your Spells and loves to see through your attacks. He's another two health bar boss, and once again you'll need to save your most potent Spells for the second phase.

The Great Sage is here, and ready to put you to the ultimate test. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The same strategies you may have used for the Great Sage's previous, more feral form apply here. Use the Plantain Fan to interrupt the Great Sage and combine your fully charged heavy attacks with Wandering Wight head smashes and either the Stone Monkey (if you have it) or Golden Lining Transformations for maximum damage. Don't be ashamed to pop whatever pills you have to amplify your Critical Hits and overall damage, and be aware that the first time you use your Gourd in the second stage of this fight, the Great Sage will Immobilize you and steal your drink for himself. The cheeky monkey!

It'll take more than a few attempts for sure, but the Great Sage still isn't as hard as Erlang. When he falls, breathe a sigh a relief, as your long journey has finally come to an end.

Congratulations on completing Chapter 6 of Black Myth: Wukong and fulfilling the Destined One's fate! Why not consider starting a new journey to the west via New Game+ now? If there were any bosses you missed while traversing this expansive game, take a deep dive into our guide to all bosses in Black Myth: Wukong. If you'd prefer a quick rundown of places to level up and rest, check out our guides to all Keeper's Shrine locations and all Meditation Spots. And last but certainly not least is our guide to all Journal entries, which will help you make sense of Black Myth: Wukong's awesome take on Chinese legend.