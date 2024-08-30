Black Myth Wukong: Chen Loong questline walkthrough

Wondering how to complete Chen Loong's quest in Black Myth: Wukong? Chen Loong is an ancient dragon deity that players will encounter halfway through Black Myth: Wukong. Blessed with lightning power but cast out of heaven into the mortal realm, Chen Loong's abilities are greatly reduced these days, and the unfortunate ailments of old age are hitting him hard. He'll task the player with finding some special medicine, and if you manage to complete this quest, you'll gain access to the Zodiac Village, Black Myth: Wukong's only hub for NPCs.

If you're having trouble following Chen Loong's instructions, read on. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know to complete Chen Loong's quest in Black Myth: Wukong.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Chen Loong quest steps

You'll need to be in Chapter 3 of Black Myth: Wukong to encounter Chen Loong and start his quest, which requires you to finish the following tasks:

Chen Loong quest walkthrough

1. Find Chen Loong in Chapter 3 and defeat him

Chen Loong's located not far from Chapter 3's "North Shore of the Bitter Lake" Keeper's Shrine. Go north of the Shrine into the water, or hug the rocks along the northern shoreline until you come to a hut by the beach. Chen Loong will be wandering in the waters nearby, muttering to himself. If you approach him, you'll hear him proclaim stuff like, "Stop prying! This is not for your eyes!" He'll attack you out of frustration once you get close enough.

Our guide to all bosses in Chapter 3 of Black Myth: Wukong has some tips on fighting Chen Loong. In short, you'll need to carefully dodge his lightning attacks, but by this point in the game he's one of the easier optional bosses.

2. Speak with Chen Loong to hear about Xu Dog's resurrection pills

Chen Loong has a lot to say about the unfairness of his situation, poor fellow. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Once you've depleted his health bar and told him not to underestimate you, Chen Loong will cease his attacks and moan about his weakened physical state. He'll task you with getting him some resurrection pills from Xu Dog, a vulpine medicine seller who you may have run into in Chapter 2.

3. If you haven't encountered Xu Dog already, find him by the "Village Entrance" and defeat Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw

If you've yet to run into Xu Dog, you'll have to backtrack to the "Village Entrance" Shine, at the start of Chapter 2. Instead of heading into the village, jump off of the bridge and explore the ditch to the east until you venture through a tunnel. Xu Dog will be standing by some rocks here, and he'll ask you to retrieve a medical formula that was swallowed by a giant frog. He's referring to Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw, an optional Yaoguai Chief boss who hangs out in a muddy pool of water below you.

Xu Dog's initial location is by this rock not far from the "Village Entrance" Shrine in Chapter 2. The boss he wants you to beat is close by, thankfully. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw shouldn't be too difficult if you've already progressed into Chapter 3, but you might want to stock up on some Shock-Quelling Powder to endure the electricity he shoots out from his massive tongue. Once he's dead, take the Evil Repelling Medicament formula he drops back to Xu Dog, who will give you the ability to create consumables at any Shrine. Following this encounter, Xu Dog will appear by the "Cellar" Shrine.

4. Teleport to the "Cellar" Shrine and speak with Xu Dog

If you've already completed the steps above and encountered Xu Dog, your task is extremely easy. Simply teleport to the "Cellar" Keeper's Shrine and speak with him. Xu Dog's a good fellow eager to help a deity out, and he'll give you a Special-made Bone-Strengthening Pellet to deliver to Chen Loong.

5. Return to Chen Loong and give him the pellet

Once you're done with Xu Dog, head back to Chen Loong with the Special-made Bone-Strengthening Pellet. As thanks, the old dragon will give you the Ruyi Scroll. This wonderous scroll opens up the Painted Realm, a small pocket world that is home to the Zodiac Village. This is Black Myth: Wukong's main hub for friendly NPCs, and Chen Loong himself will be here. For more on the options that become available to you after unlocking the Zodiac Village, check out our guides on unlocking more curio slots and upgrading armor.

The Ruyi Scroll finally gives you access to a nice place to rest, speak with NPCs, and enhance your equipment. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Chen Loong is only one of several memorable quest-givers in Black Myth: Wukong. For more on the game's sidequests, take a peek at our walkthroughs for the Man-In-Stone questline and the Old Rattle-Drum questline. Our Buddha's Eyeballs guide may also be of interest, especially if you've been noticing the Buddha statues strewn about Chapter 2. Last but not least, our guide on all bosses in Black Myth: Wukong will be supremely useful as you go about tackling the many epic foes of this huge game.