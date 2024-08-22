Black Myth Wukong compatibility mode explained

Do you need to use compatibility mode in Black Myth Wukong? The answer to that question largely depends on the device you're playing on; if you don't have the latest and greatest rig, the Monkey King's hefty adventure may cause your system to crash or lag. In that case, compatibility mode may provide a much smoother playthrough.

Here's what the Black Myth Wukong compatibility mode does, how you can use it, and whether or not you should.

How to use compatibility mode

In short, Black Myth Wukong's compatibility mode turns off certain features meant for high-end PCs, thus allowing you to play the game on an older setup. If you're experiencing lag, frequent crashes, or black screens, activating compatibility mode could be the solution.

Before you enthusiastically activate compatibility mode though, make sure you really need it. After all, the game will have a lower framerate and look less beautiful. It's best to try the default mode first and switch to compatibility if you experience the issues mentioned above. Note that compatibility mode is meant to make Black Myth Wukong accessible on all types of PC setups, so it's not available on consoles.

How to enable compatibility mode

To enable compatibility mode, go to Black Myth Wukong in your Steam library and click 'play' as you normally would. You'll see a pop-up asking you to select a launch option: 'play Black Myth Wukong' or 'play Black Myth Wukong (compatibility mode)'. If you're experiencing problems, choose the latter.

If you can't run the game properly, try launching it in compatibility mode. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Of course, you can always switch your launch options by exiting and restarting the game. If you don't see the pop-up, click on the 'manage' icon on Black Myth Wukong's Steam page, go to 'properties', and select your preferred launch option under the 'general' tab.

If you're using the Epic Games store instead of Steam, look for Black Myth Wukong in the library and click on the sttings (three dots). Choose 'manage' and scroll down to find the launch options.

