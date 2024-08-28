Black Myth Wukong: How to unlock more curio slots

Looking to unlock additional curio slots in Black Myth: Wukong? Curios are artefacts in Black Myth: Wukong that confer essential buffs to the Destined One. At the start of the game, you're confined to only two slots in your inventory for these powerful tools, which might feel limiting. Halfway through your adventure, you'll have the option to unlock an extra curio slot, but only if you play your cards right.

If you've been itching to equip extra curios to amplify your simian protagonist to new heights, here's exactly what you need to do to unlock more curio slots in Black Myth: Wukong.

How to unlock third curio slot in Black Myth: Wukong

To increase your curio size from two to three, you'll need to be in Chapter 3 of Black Myth: Wukong, and complete the following:

Find Chen Loong and complete his quest to receive the Ruyi Scroll.

Enter the Painted Realm and speak with the blacksmith Yin Tiger.

Challenge and defeat Yin Tiger in combat.

Speak with Yin Tiger once more to unlock the option "Equip More Curios."

Chen Loong can be found not far from the "North Shore of the Bitter Lake" Keeper's Shrine in Chapter 3. Venture north along the edge of the lake from the Shrine, moving past the rocks that border the waves until you come across Chen Loong in the water, not far from a nearby hut. Once you've defeated this agile draconic boss (watch out for his lightning attacks), he'll become a somewhat friendly, if more than a little gloomy, NPC.

Chen Loong tasks you with finding Xu Dog, the medicine seller you should have encountered in Chapter 2, and bringing back some resurrection pills to soothe his suffering. Head to your nearest Shrine and teleport to the "Cellar" Shrine located in the Crouching Tiger Temple. Speak to Xu Dog, and he'll give you a Special-made Bone-Strengthening Pellet to deliver to Chen Loong.

Xu Dog is a useful ally - not just for completing Chen Loong's quest, but also for purchasing formulas for consumables. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

If you never met Xu Dog, you'll have to track him down and complete a small mission in order for him to appear in the Cellar. He can first be found near the "Village Entrance" Shrine, in the Yellow Wind Ridge at the start of Chapter 2. You'll need to jump off the path leading into the village, explore the ditch under the wooden bridge, and head through a tunnel. You'll encounter Xu Dog lurking there, and he'll ask you to recover some medicine swallowed by the nearby giant frog Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw. A boss battle ensues, and once you emerge victorious, Xu Dog will be your buddy for life.

Once your affairs with Xu Dog are over, take the Special-made Bone-Strengthening Pellet back to Chen Loong, who'll give you the Ruyi Scroll as a gift. This scroll teleports you to the Painted Realm, which acts as a gateway to Zodiac Village, a hub for the various merchant NPCs you encounter on your journey. The main NPC you want to talk with to unlock more curios is Yin Tiger, a hefty blacksmith who's keen to accept a challenge from a good contender.

Yin Tiger rewards those who best him in combat with extra equipment options, like a proper blacksmith should. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Challenging Yin Tiger is no walk in the park, so be sure to check our Chapter 3 boss guide for strategies on dealing with his colossal blade. Once he goes down, speak with him again and you'll see the Equip More Curios option in the menu screen.

How to unlock fourth and fifth curio slot in Black Myth: Wukong

You can unlock two more curio slots in Black Myth: Wukong by completing the game and starting a new playthrough via the Enter a New Cycle option on the main menu. This is New Game + mode, and each time you complete the steps above and defeat Yin Tiger, a new curio slot will become available, maxing out at five.

Hopefully your journey to the west will now be a tad easier with these extra curio slots at your disposal! For more on easing the challenge in Black Myth: Wukong, take a look at our guides to all Keeper's Shrine locations, as well as how to unlock Spirits. Our behemoth guide to all 95 bosses in this epic adventure will also serve you well as you seek to become the next Monkey King.