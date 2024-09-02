Black Myth Wukong: Drunken Boar questline walkthrough

Wondering how to complete the drunken boar's quest in Black Myth: Wukong?As you traverse the sandy deserts of Black Myth: Wukong, you may stumble upon a drunken boar sitting by a rock in Yellow Wind Ridge. This Guai's official name is the Yellow-Robed Squire, but he's far too busy trying to sober up to reveal his actual title. Instead, he'll task you with helping him shake the booze from his breath.

Assisting the Yellow-Robed Squire is worth your time, as it'll unlock a secret area and reveal more of the lore behind the rat and tiger denizens of the valley. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know to complete the drunken boar's quest in Black Myth: Wukong.

Drunken Boar quest steps

You need to be in Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong to encounter the Yellow-Robed Squire. His questline encompasses the following tasks:

Drunken Boar quest walkthrough

1. Find the Yellow-Robed Squire in Rockrest Flat and talk to him

You can find the Yellow-Robed Squire sitting by a rock in Yellow Wind Ridge's Fright Cliff region, which is located past Squall Hideout. The closest save point is the "Rockrest Flat" Keeper's Shrine, and you can get to Rockrest Flat by crossing the bridge after the boss battle with the Rat King and the Second Prince of Flowing Sands. From the Shrine's location, head north past a breakable wooden fence until you get to a wide, open plain. The drunken boar will be sitting there.

Too intoxicated to get up himself, the Yellow-Robed Squire will ask you to deliver him a cure to his splitting headache. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Chatting with the Yellow-Robed Squire reveals that he's suffering from a hangover and needs a sobering antidote. Keep talking with him until you exhaust all dialogue options; he'll mention Windrest - a hint on where to go next.

2. Obtain a Sobering Stone

You need a Sobering Stone to help the drunken boar recover. You can either get one by exploring Windrest Hamlet or completing the Man-In-Stone questline and purchasing one from the stony shopkeeper for a hefty 6,480 Will. It's obviously much cheaper to get the stone by exploring Windrest Hamlet, but if you have Will to burn, choose whichever option is best for you.

To get to the hamlet, the closest Shrine is the "Windrest Hamlet" Shrine. If you haven't unlocked this Shrine yet, you'll need to defeat Tiger Vanguard at the Crouching Tiger Temple and then go past his bloody pool up the stairs. Follow the path and tackle the enemies along the way until you get to the "Windrest Bridge" Shrine, and then keep going straight until you enter the village proper.

Windrest Hamlet is crawling with Yaoguai, so take care as you whack your way through its dusty roads. Eventually you'll reach a large central square area marked by a Rat Imperial Guard and several Withered Corpses. On the lefthand side of this square is an alcove with a glowing jar. There's a Withered Corpse lying right beside it; smash both the corpse and the jar and you'll find the Sobering Stone inside.

This is the glowing jar you're looking for. Watch out for the corpse beside it. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

3. Give the Sobering Stone to Yellow-Robed Squire, and then find him again at Crouching Tiger Temple

Return to Rockrest Flat and give the Sobering Stone to Yellow-Robed Squire. He'll finally get off his rear, but now he proclaims that he's hungry for some meat. Head to the place with the most bloody rat meat in all of Chapter 2 - the Crouching Tiger Temple.

Go in the opposite direction of the Meditation Spot to find the Yellow-Robed Squire. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Yellow-Robed Squire can be located in the second righthand alcove on the stairs leading up to the Crouching Tiger Temple, opposite where you'll find a Meditation Spot. Speak with him and he'll complain that the meat quality isn't very good. Once again, he'll make a request, asking you bring him some vegetables for his diet.

4. Give Jade Lotus to Yellow-Robed Squire

The drunken boar wants Jade Lotus, which can be found growing by most pools of water. You can also buy Jade Lotus from Shrines for 90 Will, so if you don't have any on you, head to your nearest Shrine for a quick purchase.

After you give the Jade Lotus to Yellow-Robed Squire, the boar will murmur that he once gave a piece of gold to a senior brother. He then disappears.

5. Obtain the Arhat Gold Piece from the First Prince of Flowing Sands

The gold referenced by the Yellow-Robed Squire is the Arhat Gold Piece, a reward obtained from defeating the so-called "senior brother" - the First Prince of Flowing Sands. The First Prince can be found by the "Valley of Despair" Keeper Shrine, which is located on the path between Sandgate Village and the Crouching Tiger Temple.

If you've begun the Yellow-Robed Squire's questline, chances are that you've already defeated the First Prince of Flowing Sands. If you haven't, you need to beat his father and brother first. Go to Sandgate Village and venture beyond the double doors where the two-headed Rat Captains patrol. You'll enter an arena where you must fight the Rat King and the Second Prince of Flowing Sands. For an easier combat, beat the Second Prince of Flowing Sands first, as the King will flee once his son is a goner.

Following this combat, head down the left-hand path from the arena and you'll come upon a crevasse where the First Prince of Flowing Sand lurks. If the King fled, he'll show up here and summon his first son to attack you. If you happened to kill the King, toss the Pungent Flesh Chunk into the crevasse to bring the angry First Prince of Flowing Sand upon you.

The First Prince of Flowing Sand is huge, but every move he makes is well telegraphed. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Despite his immense size, the First Prince of Flowing Sand is not a terribly difficult boss. His attacks hit hard but are easily dodgable, and if you're finding yourself cornered by his bulk, use Cloud Step. He'll probably break a terracotta wall on the left side of the boss area during the fight - this houses the Loong Scale needed to fight the Black Loong later in Chapter 2.

6. Return to Rockrest Flat and defeat the Yellow-Robed Squire

Once you've got the Arhat Gold Piece, return to Rockrest Flat and you'll see Yellow-Robed Squire patrolling the area. He will challenge you to a fight immediately as he senses the gold in your posession. To make short work of him, avoid the sand clouds that hide his movements and ovewhelm him with Immobilise and A Pluck of Many. Thrust Stance is great to use in this battle to avoid his sand clouds.

First he makes us sober him up, then he attacks us. This Yaoguai has a lot of nerve! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

When the dust has cleared, the drunken boar will relent and give you the Snout Mask head gear, a helmet that moderately increases attack for a short duration after using your Gourd, but moderately reduces attack if you don't use your Gourd for a long time. It's not my favourite armour piece by any means, but it does look striking. More importantly, you're now able to follow him through a huge set of doors that leads to a secret area.

7. Enter the Kingdom of Sahali and defeat "Tiger Vanguard"

Welcome to the Kingdom of Sahali, a vision right out of Yellow Wind Ridge's past. This is a small, self-contained area, but one that gives you a chance to see some of the events that have shaped the setting of Chapter 2.

How many tigers must one monkey fight? At least this one's easier than the last. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

"Tiger Vanguard" is the first boss of the area, and shouts a warning at you as soon as you appear. Unlike his terrible progeny, who you'll have already battled to get this far, he's far easier to defeat and boasts familiar tactics like a parry and a roar. Once he's down, talk with him to receive permission to walk through the gates to the sandy dunes beyond.

8. Defeat Fuban

Run down to the Yellow Robed Sage, who stands by a massive drum on a rocky outcropping overlooking the sand dunes. Speak with him and he'll reveal that he needs your help to fight Fuban, a giant beetle. Go down to the dunes to start the combat.

Big this beetle may be, but luckily size does not make for a difficult boss fight. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Despite its intimidating size, the fight against Fuban is a breeze compared to the other boss battles in Chapter 2, and feels the least Soulslike of the bunch. Attack the beetle's legs while dodging its slam attacks, and when enough damage has been done, climb onto its back and interact with the Buddha vessel there. The Yellow Wind Sage will then join you in combat, allowing you to make short work of the insect - and finally bringing this long questline to its proper end.

Congratulations on completing the drunken boar's questline in Black Myth: Wukong. For more on Chapter 2 sidequests, take a peek at our walkthroughs for the Man-In-Stone questline and the Old Rattle-Drum questline. Our Buddha's Eyeballs guide is also pivotal for unlocking another one of the chapter's secret bosses. Last but not least, our guide on all bosses in Black Myth: Wukong will be supremely useful as you go about tackling the many epic foes of this huge game.