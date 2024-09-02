Black Myth Wukong fox quest walkthrough

Wondering how to complete the Black Myth Wukong fox quest? There’s a good chance you’ve encountered a dead monk wearing a surprisingly lively fox pelt on the journey through Chapter 3. As easy as it is to pick up the fox quest, however, completing it is a lot harder, as the monk you’re looking for is very well hidden.

It’s best not to skip this side quest as it’s rewarded with the Snow Fox Brush Curio, and on top of that, it may give you some closure after witnessing the final cutscene in Chapter 2. Don’t worry if you’ve moved on from Chapter 3 already; you’ll likely be able to complete the fox quest anyway.

Here’s where to take the snow fox spirit and complete this side quest in Black Myth Wukong.

How to start the fox quest

The fox quest is a side quest available in Chapter 3 of Black Myth Wukong’s story. The starting point is located in the Valley Of Ecstacy, which you’ll enter shortly after fighting the Non-White boss and descending from the massive snowy slope (following the section with the four Buddha statues). Rest up at the Forest of Felicity Shrine, then follow the main path leading to a gate with a dead monk leaning against the pole on the right.

Have a chat with the deceased monk - or rather his fox pelt. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

You must interact with this fallen monk to start the snow fox questline. Exhaust the dialogue until you turn into a fox spirit, then continue following the path ahead. You don’t have to stay in fox form though; use the button prompt on the right side of the screen (‘4’ for keyboard players, R2/RT/lower right trigger on the gamepad) to turn into a monkey again.

Beware that the frozen enemies in this area are more likely to attack you if you’re a monkey - as a fox, you may pass some of them unnoticed. To turn back into a fox, use the Snow Fox Brush you’ve been given. It’s in your inventory under the ‘items’ category.

Let’s find that fox-killer. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Fox quest walkthrough

To complete the fox quest, you must take the spirit to the New Thunderclap Temple, which is the final section of Chapter 3. If you already unlocked the "Temple Entrance" Shrine, you can fast-travel there directly.

If you haven’t unlocked the Thunderclap Temple Shrines yet, here’s how to get to the Thunderclap Temple as fast as possible: stick to the main road, pass through the two wooden shrine gates as well as the bulky red gate, then sprint past the massive demon on your right (or fight him, if you like) and unlock the "Longevity Road" Shrine a bit further ahead. Cross the square with the many minor enemies and take the stairs on the right, leading to the Captain Kalpa-Wave boss.

If you see this building, you’re on the path to the Thunderclap Temple. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Once you’ve defeated Captain Kalpa-Wave, enter the temple complex and unlock the "Temple Entrance" Shrine on your left. You can either choose monkey form and rid the temple of your enemies, or use fox form to sneak past them. Whichever you choose, you must continue deeper into the complex.

Enter the temple complex to proceed with the fox quest. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Continuing from the Thunderclap Temple Entrance, pass through the first building with the Buddha statues inside, then pass through a small courtyard and head upstairs to the left.

Take the stairs. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Go left at the first opportunity (downstairs, to a lower courtyard) and enter the building ahead of you. Inside this building, take the stairs on your right.

Run to the balcony. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

On the balcony, turn right and then right again; you will enter another courtyard with a large staircase on the left. At the top of the stairs, you’ll find a temple with a large golden Buddha statue inside. See the monk praying in front of this statue? That’s the one you must kill to satisfy the fox’s hunger for revenge.

The boss is in the higher temple. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Use the Snow Fox Brush to turn into a fox and approach the monk (if you don’t use fox form, nothing will happen). The monk will reveal himself as the Non-Void boss, who’s fairly easy to defeat. As the Non-Void only uses punching attacks, keep an eye on his arm movements and step back whenever he takes a swing at you. His attacks are rather slow, providing plenty of opportunities to overwhelm him. A Pluck of Many works particularly well against this boss.

This is where you’ll find the fox’s nemesis: Non-Void. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

When Non-Void becomes non-existent, return to the dead monk’s body and interact with the snow fox pelt again. This will complete the side quest and reward you with a Snow Fox Brush Curio, which moderately increases the duration of transformations.

That’s how to complete the Black Myth Wukong fox quest. If that Non-Void fight was a bit too mild for your taste, we’ll point you to the toughest bosses and help you unlock every Keeper’s Shrine along the way. Let’s get you some of the best skills as well!