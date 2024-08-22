How to change language to English in Black Myth Wukong

How to change your language to English in Black Myth Wukong? As Black Myth Wukong sometimes starts with Chinese instead of English as the default language, you may be wondering how to navigate the menu and find the right language settings for you.

This Black Myth Wukong guide will show you how to change the game’s language, either spoken or text, and overcome the language bug.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to change the language

Let’s go over the general language settings first, shall we? While there are only two spoken languages available in Black Myth Wukong, Chinese (Mandarin) and English, you can choose between many text languages, including Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English, French, German, Korean, Japanese, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, Polish, and Italian.

You can change between these languages by opening settings, going to the 'language' menu, and clicking on the 'text' or 'speech' drop-down lists. You can also turn the subtitles on or off.

While in-game, you can access your settings from the main menu. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Upon starting Black Myth Wukong for the first time, you’ll get a pop-up asking you to choose your preferred language settings. However, it’s possible to encounter a bug that changes the default language to Chinese instead of English, making it impossible for non-Chinese speakers to navigate this menu. If that happens to you, we’ll show you how to fix it below.

How to fix the language bug

Need to change Black Myth Wukong’s language from Chinese to English? Start by clicking through the first menus until the game begins. As soon as the first cutscenes have ended, press escape to open your settings, scroll all the way down, and select the final option. Press enter twice to return to the title screen (as you can't change text settings while in-game).

Choose the final option to escape the Chinese menu. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

From here, press any button, then scroll down and select the second-to-last option.

The second-lowest option leads to the language settings. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

On the next screen, choose the fifth option - it has a small text icon next to it. Choose the first option, then scroll down and pick 'English' as your language. You’re free to start a new game with the correct Black Myth Wukong language settings now!

Look for the sub menu with the tiny text icon. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

That’s how you change your language to English in Black Myth Wukong. Looks like you’re ready to find some Keeper’s Shrines and fight a few bosses. You might want to take a look at the best skills to unlock first before diving in though!