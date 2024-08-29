Wondering if you can parry in Black Myth: Wukong? Unlike other Soulslike games, Black Myth: Wukong doesn't give you a standard parry action from the get-go, and instead emphasises rolling and dodging rather than blocking opponent attacks. A parry equivalent does exist within the game in the form of a spell, however.

Getting this spell isn't easy, as you'll have to survive a tough-as-nails boss fight. Read on, and we'll tell you how to parry in Black Myth: Wukong.

How to parry in Black Myth: Wukong

In order to parry in Black Myth: Wukong, you'll need to find and equip the Rock Solid spell. Rock Solid is given to the Destined One as a reward for defeating Tiger Vanguard, a mandatory boss in Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong. You can find Tiger Vanguard near the "Temple Entrance" Keeper's Shrine outside Crouching Tiger Temple, which you'll naturally run into over the course of your Chapter 2 playthrough.

Tiger Vanguard will likely be one of the toughest bosses you've faced thus far, with deadly claw combos, ground pounds, sword thrusts, and a tricky second phase that sees him disappearing and rushing at you from unknown angles. Partway through the battle, you'll see him parrying your attack by temporarily hardening his body, which is a nice preview of what you have in store after you beat him.

Tiger Vanguard will start using his own version of Rock Solid in the middle of the fight. When he turns into a rock, roll backwards to avoid a vicious punch. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Defeating Tiger Vanguard requires patience, a keen eye for his combos, and lots and lots of practice. We recommend clearing all of the other bosses in our Chapter 2 boss guide first before tackling him, and possibly wearing the Serpentscale armor set during the fight. This set slowly replenishes low health and reduces stamina cost while in water, which comes in handy especially considering that this fight takes place in a huge arena full of blood.

Once you bring down Tiger Vanguard, a cutscene will play and the Destined One will receive the Rock Solid spell.

How to use Rock Solid in Black Myth: Wukong

Rock Solid is an Alteration spell, which means it's assigned to the same slot as Cloud Step. When equipped, you should use Rock Solid in the same way as you might parry in other games by activating it right before an enemy hits you. A successful parry will deflect a hit, unleash a clanging sound, and display yellow sparks on the screen. Enemies will also be staggered and susceptible to staff strikes.

Yaoguais beware! With Rock Solid, even the deadliest of blows can be deflected. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Timing is key if you want to use Rock Solid well, though if you've played Black Myth: Wukong up to this point and defeated Tiger Vanguard, you should be fairly decent at getting perfect dodges by now. Apply the same pinpoint timing to Rock Solid and soon you'll be parrying foes left and right.

It's worth mentioning, however, that Black Myth: Wukong isn't a game necessarily built around parrying. The perfect dodge option is already available by default, and only requires one button/key press instead of Rock Solid's two. I've also found Cloud Step more useful than Rock Solid in most situations, as it gives you a chance to heal and escape lengthy boss combos without worrying about pinpoint timing. That said, if you're accustomed to parrying in other Soulslike games and would prefer to maintain your attack combos, Rock Solid might be for you - it's just a matter of practicing and seeing which you like more.

Rock Solid upgrades in Black Myth: Wukong

Once you've got Rock Solid, you can upgrade it in the Self-Advancement menu with the following talents:

Rapid Return : (1 Spark) Rock Solid can be cancelled at will.

: (1 Spark) Rock Solid can be cancelled at will. Rock Mastery : (1 Spark) Moderately reduces the cooldown of Rock Solid.

: (1 Spark) Moderately reduces the cooldown of Rock Solid. Nick of Time : (1 Spark) Grants a considerable amount of Focus upon a successful deflection.

: (1 Spark) Grants a considerable amount of Focus upon a successful deflection. Ironclad : (1 Spark) Grants damage reduction for a short duration after a deflection with Rock Solid.

: (1 Spark) Grants damage reduction for a short duration after a deflection with Rock Solid. Upper Hand : (1 Spark) Increases the damage of the Light Attack Starter succeeding a successful deflection.

: (1 Spark) Increases the damage of the Light Attack Starter succeeding a successful deflection. Bold Venture: (2 Sparks) Recovers a considerable amount of Mana upon a successful deflection. The deflection window narrows upon awakening this talent.

That's all you need to know about parrying in Black Myth: Wukong - now get out there and use that staff to deflect some blows! If you're facing difficulties when it comes to the tough yaoguai kings in your path, take a look at our guide to all bosses in Black Myth: Wukong. To upgrade your arsenal, see our guides to unlocking additional curio slots and upgrading armor. Finally, our guide to all Keeper's Shrine locations will help you track save points on your lengthy quest.