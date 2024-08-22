How to save in Black Myth Wukong

Wondering how to save your game in Black Myth Wukong? The autosave system and save files can be a bit confusing as the game doesn't clearly explain how it works. Don't worry about your progress though; there's no save option in the menu, and you'll have to rely on autosave a lot, but you can still 'force' the game to save your progress.

As you don't want to defeat any bosses for nothing, here's how to ensure that your game is saved. We'll also explain the multiple save files in Black Myth Wukong.

How to save your game

Black Myth Wukong doesn't have a manual save option, which means it relies on autosave. The game will automatically save when you reach certain checkpoints, usually when you enter a new area, defeat a large enemy, or unlock a new Keeper's Shrine. During the saving process, a small golden spark will be visible in the top right corner of your screen.

Beware that the game doesn't autosave when you log out, so it's possible to roam around for a while, return to the main menu, and lose your most recent progress. To 'manually' save your game, you can go to a previously unlocked Keeper's Shrine and interact with it by 'offering incense'. Choosing the 'rest' option will save your progress.

Rest at a Keeper's Shrine to save your progress. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Does Black Myth Wukong have multiple save files?

As your game is always saved to the same save file, you can't go back to an earlier save in a single playthrough. That said, it's possible to start a second game, a third, and even a fourth - Black Myth Wukong supports ten save files in total. In other words, you can always start a new game without losing your progress from the previous one.

Now that you know how to save your game in Black Myth Wukong, it's time to find some Keeper's Shrines and get more save points. You might also want to take a look at the best skills to unlock first to make the journey a bit easier.