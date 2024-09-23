Want to unlock every Spell in Black Myth Wukong? Whether they're used to immobilize the enemy, spawn duplicates, or transform into a Guai warrior, Spells form an unmissable part of Black Myth: Wukong's combat system. If you obtain them all, you can find the perfect Spell combination to suit your playstyle.

Of course, some Spells are more useful than others. If you don't want to collect them all, we can point you to the best Spells in the game. You might want to combine them with the best Skills - and grab some extra Sparks from meditation spots to upgrade their skill trees.

Whether you're looking for a specific Spell or intend to collect all of them, here's how to unlock every Spell in Black Myth: Wukong.

Mysticism Spells

There are three Mysticism Spells in Black Myth: Wukong. Before we show you how to obtain them, here's what they do:

Immobilize : Binds the enemy in place.

: Binds the enemy in place. Ring of Fire : Draws a ring on the ground. The ring can enhance healing and provide buffs.

: Draws a ring on the ground. The ring can enhance healing and provide buffs. Spell Binder: Enhances attack and critical rate but disables Spells, Vessels, Transformations, and Soul Skills.

How to obtain Immobilize

The Immobilize Spell is unlocked upon defeating the Bullguard boss in Chapter 1. He'll be waiting for you on the main path, not far from the "Front Hills" Shrine (the first Shrine in the game). You can't miss this one.

How to obtain Ring of Fire

The Ring of Fire Spell is obtained by defeating the Macaque Chief in Chapter 3. You will first encounter him on the Snowhill Path, near the "Frost-Clad Path" Keeper's Shrine. The Macaque Chief flees the scene upon his defeat, but you'll find him again after unlocking the "Warding Temple" Shrine. Once the second fight has ended, you'll receive the Ring of Fire.

How to obtain Spell Binder

Unlike the previous Mysticism Spells, the Spell Binder ability is easy to miss. It's unlocked upon defeating the Green-Capped Martialist boss in Chapter 3, but you'll need to complete the full treasure hunter questline to reach this boss. Here's how to do so:

Go to the "North Shore of the Bitter Lake" Keeper's Shrine in the Bitter Lake area. If you turn your back to the Shrine, you can see a path along the shoreline to your right; follow this path until you see an NPC threatened by some enemies in front of you.

Follow the snowy path and rescue the treasure hunter. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Knock down the enemies and speak with the NPC, who turns out to be the treasure hunter. Make sure you've exhausted his dialogue, then find him again near the "Towers of Karma" Shrine in the Valley of Ecstasy. He's sitting on the right side of the path ahead of the Shrine (you can follow his voice - he'll be complaining about the cold).

The treasure hunter is waiting in the Valley of Ecstasy. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Equip the Ring of Fire spell and use it in front of the treasure hunter, then talk to him again.

Next, fast-travel to the "Forest of Felicity" Shrine and walk down the hill to your right (turn right before passing through the shrine gate with the dead monk). When you find the road below, turn left and stick to the left. After crossing the small lake, drop down the ledge behind the frozen monks.

Go off-road and drop down the ledge to reach the Melon Field. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Keep going down until you reach the "Melon Field" Shrine. Next to this Shrine, you'll find the Green-Capped Martialist's boss arena; defeat this boss to complete the treasure hunter's side quest and obtain the Spell Binder ability.

Alteration Spells

Black Myth: Wukong has two Alteration Spells: Rock Solid and Cloud Step. Here's what they do:

Cloud Step : Disperse into mist as you leave a decoy behind.

: Disperse into mist as you leave a decoy behind. Rock Solid: Transform into a rock. When cast before an incoming attack, deflects the damage.

How to obtain Cloud Step

To obtain Cloud Step, you must defeat the Black Wind King in Chapter 1. He's located in the Black Wind Cave, just beyond the "Cave Interior" Shrine. This is on the main route, so you can't miss it.

How to obtain Rock Solid

To obtain Rock Solid, you must defeat the Tiger Vanguard boss in Chapter 2. You'll find this boss in the Crouching Tiger Temple, behind the "Temple Entrance" Shrine. Just walk up the stairs and you'll see the boss arena ahead of you.

This way to the Tiger Vanguard boss and the Rock Solid Spell. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Strand Spells

There are only two Strand Spells in Black Myth Wukong: Pluck of Many and Life Saving Strand - the last of which is particularly hard to obtain. In short, here's what to expect from these Spells:

A Pluck of Many : Summons at least four duplicates to the battlefield to fight alongside you.

: Summons at least four duplicates to the battlefield to fight alongside you. Life-Saving Strand: Every 10 minutes, you can revive at your current location instead of a Shrine.

How to obtain A Pluck of Many

A Pluck of Many is automatically unlocked upon reaching the "Cellar" Shrine below the Crouching Tiger Temple in Chapter 2. There are two ways to reach this Spell location; firstly, you can defeat the Tiger Vanguard in the Crouching Tiger Temple (same boss who dropped Rock Solid) as well as the Stone Vanguard boss near the "Rockrest Flat" Shrine on Fright Cliff. The items dropped by these bosses allow you to activate the statue in the Tiger Vanguard's arena, which opens a door to the Cellar below (down the bloodied mouth).

The gate on the left leads to the Stone Vanguard boss. Take the boss's drop to the statue in the Tiger Vanguard's arena to unlock the Cellar. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Alternatively, you can just defeat the Stone Vanguard and follow the path behind the boss arena. While walking away from the "Rock Clash Platform" Shrine, take the path to the right, and when you seemingly hit a dead end, drop down the sandy slope to your left. When you see the "Windseal Gate" Shrine ahead of you, turn right and go through the large doors. The Cellar Shrine and the Pluck of Many Spell are on the other side of the valley.

Drop down the slope behind the Stone Vanguard's arena and enter the doorway on your right. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

How to obtain Life-Saving Strand

The second Strand Spell, Life-Saving Strand, is much harder to obtain as you need to complete a full Black Myth Wukong playthrough and start a New Game Plus. It's automatically unlocked at the start of this second playthrough though, no extra steps required.

Transformation Spells

Compared to the previous Spell types, there are far more Transformation Spells to be found in Black myth Wukong. Here's an overview of every Transformation Spell:

Red Tides : Wolf Guai Transformation. Inflicts Scorch Bane on the enemy.

: Wolf Guai Transformation. Inflicts Scorch Bane on the enemy. Azure Dust : Rock Guai Transformation. Is immune to all Four Banes and builds Might upon being hit.

: Rock Guai Transformation. Is immune to all Four Banes and builds Might upon being hit. Ashen Slumber : Rat Guai Transformation. Inflicts Scorch Bane, builds Focus, and can cause a massive explosion.

: Rat Guai Transformation. Inflicts Scorch Bane, builds Focus, and can cause a massive explosion. Ebon Flow : Yin Tiger Transformation. Has strong Focus-based attacks.

: Yin Tiger Transformation. Has strong Focus-based attacks. Hoarfrost : Monk from the Sea Transformation. Inflicts Frost Bane.

: Monk from the Sea Transformation. Inflicts Frost Bane. Umbral Abyss : Macaque Chief Transformation. Is immune to Frost but can inflict Frost Bane.

: Macaque Chief Transformation. Is immune to Frost but can inflict Frost Bane. Golden Lining : Yellow Loong Transformation. Gain immunity to Shock and the ability to see through enemy attacks. Successful hits inflict Thunder Bane.

: Yellow Loong Transformation. Gain immunity to Shock and the ability to see through enemy attacks. Successful hits inflict Thunder Bane. Violet Hail : Worm Guai Transformation. Is immune to Poison but can inflict Poison Bane.

: Worm Guai Transformation. Is immune to Poison but can inflict Poison Bane. Dark Thunder : Horse Guai Transformation. Is immune to Thunder but can inflict Thunder Bane.

: Horse Guai Transformation. Is immune to Thunder but can inflict Thunder Bane. Azure Dome: Stone Monkey Transformation. Has immunity to Shock and Poison and converts Frost and Scorch into a damage buff. Can use other Spells.

How to obtain Red Tides

This Transformation is dropped by one of the earliest optional bosses in the game: Guangzhi. Walk in a (nearly) straight line from the "Outside the Forest" Shrine in the Forest of Wolves (passing the Wandering Wight on your right), and you'll see his boss arena.

How to obtain Azure Dust

You must complete the Man-In-Stone questline to obtain Azure Dust. In short, you should reach Chapter 2, fight the Rat King and Second Rat Prince boss, speak with the Man-In-Stone behind the "Squall Hideout" Shrine, defeat the Mother Of Stones, and then defeat the Man-In-Stone himself. We've got a detailed Man-In-Stone quest walkthrough to help you out with that.

How to obtain Ashen Slumber

First, find the house with the large rock inside in Chapter 2. Starting from the "Village Entrance" Shrine, it's on the other end of Sandgate Village. Have a chat with the person inside this rock, and be sure to exhaust all dialogue. Next, defeat the nearby two-headed rats and return to speak with the voice in the house.

Proceed through Chapter 3 until you've defeated Captain Void-Illusion. Afterwards, the Ashen Slumber Spell can be collected from the Rat Prince's body in a prison cell near the "Lower Pagoda" Shrine. With your back to the Shrine, walk along the edge, past the group of petrified monks, and take the second-to-last door on your right. You can pick up a quest from the prisoner NPC here, but you don't have to complete it to collect the Ashen Slumber.

If you don't see the body (probably due to not killing the two-headed rats in Chapter 2), you'll have to defeat the Third Rat Prince: starting from the "Higher Pagoda" Shrine, head inside and go left. After walking down to the lower level, you'll find the Rat Prince ahead of you.

Chat with the trapped person in Chapter 2, then defeat Captain Void-Illusion to collect Ashen Slumber in a prison cell in Chapter 3. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

How to obtain Ebon Flow

Challenge the Yin Tiger blacksmith to a duel and win the fight to obtain Ebon Flow. Yin Tiger is in the Zodiac Village; to find this place, complete Chen Loong's questline. In short, you must find Chen Loong near the "North Shore of the Bitter Lake" Keeper's Shrine in Chapter 3, get some pills from Xu Dog in Chapter 2 (this involves defeating Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw in that same Chapter), and return the medicine to Chen Loong.

How to obtain Hoarfrost

The Hoarfrost Spell is dropped by the Monk from the Sea boss in the New Thunderclap Temple, Chapter 3. Instead of heading into the main complex, turn your back to the "Temple Entrance" Shrine and take the doorway ahead of you. You'll find the Monk from the Sea on the square behind the large temple building.

Take the correct doorway near the Temple Entrance Shrine, and you can't miss this one. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

How to obtain Umbral Abyss

Defeat Yellowbrow, the final boss of Chapter 3, to obtain this Transformation Spell. Can't miss it!

How to obtain Golden Lining

Defeat Yellow Loong in Chapter 4. Beware that you must defeat all previous Loong bosses to unlock this fight. That includes Red Loong, Black Loong and Cyan Loong.

When that's done, go to the "Relief of the Fallen Loong" Shrine in the Webbed Hollow, where you'll find Yellow Loong. If you haven't found that place yet, start from the Cliff of Oblivion Shrine and take the path on the left, past Buddha's Right Hand. Go straight ahead, crossing the dragonfly bridge, and drop down. Immediately turn right and follow the path as it circles around the rock pillar. When you see a small wooden ledge on your left, drop down again.

Cross the suspension bridge, continue through the large cave room, and cross the narrow bridge between the cocoon spiders (use Cloudstep to avoid a fight). Yellow Loong is in the small pagoda in the next area.

If you haven't been to the Relief of the Fallen loong yet, walk past Buddha's Right Hand and cross the hanging bridge. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

How to obtain Violet Hail

Defeat Daoist Mi in the secret area of Chapter 4: Purple Cloud Mountain. To unlock Purple Cloud Mountain, you must defeat the Venom Daoist in two locations. After the second fight, you can interact with a mural to teleport to the hidden area.

Once there, you'll find Daoist Mi behind the "Petalfall Hamlet" Shrine, in front of a building on the left side of the path. To start the fight, exhaust his dialogue, defeat nearby yellow-robed monks until one of them drops the Violet Hail item, and speak with Daoist Mi again.

Defeat Daoist Mi in Purple Cloud Mountain. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

How to obtain Dark Thunder

To get Dark Thunder, you must do the horse NPC's questline, a.k.a. Ma Tianba's quest. This means you'll have to speak with the horse NPC in Chapters 1-4, then defeat the Keeper of Flaming Mountains boss (on the main path), and interact with a crimson cart a bit further on the way. Unfortunately, you'll get locked out of this quest if you miss the horse's locations before completing the Chapters.

Here's where to find the horse:

Chapter 1 : In a cave near the Back Hills Shrine.

: In a cave near the Back Hills Shrine. Chapter 2 : In a building in Sandgate Village, near the edge of the cliff.

: In a building in Sandgate Village, near the edge of the cliff. Chapter 3 : In the New Thunderclap Temple. He's upstairs in the large building on the left side before entering Yellowbrow's building.

: In the New Thunderclap Temple. He's upstairs in the large building on the left side before entering Yellowbrow's building. Chapter 4: Stuck inside a massive cocoon in the Webbed Hollow. Go to "Middle Hollow", drop down to where the cocoons are and walk straight ahead, across the large open area. On the other side, turn right and follow the path that leads slightly upwards. Stick to the left and you'll see the cocoon ahead of you.

To find the cart with the Dark Thunder Spell in Chapter 5, go to the "Valley Entrance" Shrine in the Furnace Valley of Chapter 5 and, while facing the Shrine, take the path to the left. In the lower valley, make a U-turn to the right to find the cart, then choose "pull" to get the Spell.

Pull the string on this cart to obtain Dark Thunder. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

How to obtain Azure Dome

Easier said than done, but you must complete Black Myth: Wukong's Secret Ending to obtain the Azure Dome Spell. We've got a full guide on how to reach the Secret Ending, but in short, you must complete the "secret" sections in each Chapter:

Chapter 1 : Clear the Ancient Guanyin Temple secret area

: Clear the Ancient Guanyin Temple secret area Chapter 2 : Clear the Kingdom of Sahali secret area

: Clear the Kingdom of Sahali secret area Chapter 3 : Complete the treasure hunter side quest

: Complete the treasure hunter side quest Chapter 4 : Clear the Purple Cloud Mountain secret area

: Clear the Purple Cloud Mountain secret area Chapter 5 : Clear the Bishui Cave secret area

: Clear the Bishui Cave secret area Defeat the secret boss: Erlang

Defeat this guy to get the Azure Dome, but be warned; he's got some serious combat skills. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

