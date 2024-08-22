How to use photo mode in Black Myth Wukong

Want to try photo mode in Black Myth Wukong? The lush forests and misty mountains are the perfect backdrop for an epic selfie, and luckily, Black Myth Wukong's photo mode offers perfect positioning, brightness adjustment, depth of field, filters, and more. The only problem? The game doesn't show you how to open photo mode.

No matter which platform you're playing on, here's how to enter photo mode in Black Myth Wukong and find all the settings you'll need.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to open photo mode

You can always use photo mode as long as you're in an active game - all it takes is knowing the correct buttons. Whether you're using a keyboard or controller, here's how to enter photo mode:

Keyboard : Press the 'P' key.

: Press the 'P' key. PlayStation 5 controller : Hold R2 and the left side of the touchpad.

: Hold R2 and the left side of the touchpad. Xbox controller: Hold RT and the left menu button (small one in the middle).

How to take a picture

Once you've opened photo mode, you can edit the picture settings in the lower right corner before taking the shot. If you want, you can change the camera angle, adjust brightness and contrast, choose between various frames, add Black Myth Wukong logo stickers, and apply filters.

Triggering photo mode freezes everything, so you can unleash your creativity in peace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

When you're ready, hide the menu (use the 'toggle menu' button) and take a screenshot - there's no integrated picture-snapping button.

With your inner Black Myth Wukong photographer unlocked, you might want to use some bosses as your next subjects. Don't forget to unlock every Keeper's Shrine along the way, and make sure you've got the best skills unlocked. We also have a more in-depth rundown of all the bosses in chapter 1 and chapter 2 which includes the special hidden ones if you want to make sure you're 100%-ing everything.