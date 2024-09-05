Black Myth Wukong Journal Entries: All Characters and Yaoguai

Want to complete your Black Myth Wukong Journal? Every time you defeat a new enemy type or meet a new NPC in Black Myth: Wukong, their profile will be added to the in-game Journal under the "Portraits" section. Not only is this a fun way to track your progress, but you also get a ton of background lore, which makes your next encounter with that same enemy or NPC all the more interesting.

Here's an overview of all Black Myth Wukong Journal entries under the "portraits" section and where to find them (if you're looking for extra Sparks, we've got a separate guide on meditation spot locations). This list uses the same order as the in-game Journal, so if you're missing any entries, you can look them up below.

In this guide:

Lesser Yaoguais

The Lesser Yaoguai get the most Journal entries. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

There are 90 Lesser Yaoguai Portraits in your Journal. Here's how to unlock them:

No. Name Chapter How to unlock 1 Wolf Scout 1 Common enemy on Black Wind Mountain, Forest of Wolves 2 Wolf Swornsword 1 Common enemy on Black Wind Mountain, Forest of Wolves 3 Wolf Soldier 1 Common enemy on Black Wind Mountain, Forest of Wolves 4 Wolf Stalwart 1 Common enemy on Black Wind Mountain, Forest of Wolves 5 Wolf Archer 1 Common enemy on Black Wind Mountain, Forest of Wolves 6 Wolf Sentinel 1 Found in the Bamboo Grove and Black Wind Cave 7 Wolf Assassin 1 Found in the Black Wind Cave 8 Croaky 1 Found near water in the Forest of Wolves 9 Crow Diviner 1 Found in the Forest of Wolves and Bamboo Grove (on is in front of the Snake Trail Shrine) 10 Bandit Chief 1 Forest of Wolves, not far behind the Outside the Forest Shrine 11 Skeletal Snake 1 Common enemy in the Bamboo Grove 12 Snake Patroller 1 Common enemy in the Bamboo Grove 13 Fungiling 1 Common enemy in the Bamboo Grove, may be disguised as a mushroom 14 Ginsengling 1 Forest of Wolves (follow the path left after the Outside the Forest Shrine), disguised as "aged ginseng" 15 Rat Archer 2 Common enemy in Yellow Wind Ridge 16 Rat Soldier 2 Common enemy in Yellow Wind Ridge 17 Rat Governor 2 Common enemy in Yellow Wind Ridge 18 Rat Captain 2 Found in the Sandgate Village 19 Rat Imperial Guard 2 Found in Yellow Wind Formation 20 Pitstone 2 Common enemy on Fright Cliff 21 Palestone 2 Common enemy on Fright Cliff 22 Poisestone 2 Common enemy on Fright Cliff 23 Blazebone 2 Common enemy around the Valley of Despair 24 Spearbone 2 Common enemy on Fright Cliff 25 Swift Bat 2 In a cave in the Valley of Despair 26 Withered Corpse 2 Found around Yellow Wind Formation 27 Weasel Captain 2 Found around Yellow Wind Formation 28 Civet Sergeant 2 Located below the Crouching Tiger Temple 29 Lingzhiling 2 Found in Yellow Wind Ridge, disguised as mushrooms. There's one at the Crouching Tiger Temple entrance 30 Supporter Monk 3 Commonly found in The New West 31 Blade Monk 3 Commonly found in Pagoda Realm 32 Censor Holder 3 Common enemies in Bitter Lake and New Thunderclap Temple 33 Circus Monkey 3 Found in Valley of Ecstasy 34 Overseeing Monk 3 Found in the New Thunderclap Temple 35 Dual-Blade Monk 3 Found in the Valley of Ecstasy and New Thunderclap Temple 36 Cyan Bat 3 Found on the Snow Hill Path 37 Frozen Corpse 3 Very common enemy in The New West 38 Yaksha Patroller 3 Found on the Snowhill Path, specifically after the Macaque Chief fight 39 Yaksha Archer 3 Commonly found in the Pagoda Realm 40 Starved Abomination 3 Commonly found in the Pagoda Realm 41 Red-Haired Yaksha 3 Found in the Pagoda Realm 42 Lantern Warden 3 Found in the Pagoda Realm 43 Enslaved Yaksha 3 Found in the Pagoda Realm 44 Falcon Fan-Maker 3 Found in the Pagoda Realm, Bitter Lake, and Valley of Ecstasy. Tends to suddenly spawn near items such as Luojia Fragrant Vines 45 Wolf Guardian 3 Found around the Bitter Lake 46 Turtle Treasure 3 Found on the Longevity Road in the Valley of Ecstasy 47 Thunder Rhino Master 3 Spawns in the Valley of Ecstasy and New Thunderclap Temple 48 Dark-faced Overlord 3 Massive guardians found at the Longevity Road and New Thunderclap Temple 49 Clay Vajra 3 Found in the New Thunderclap Temple 50 Golden Lotus Guai 3 Spawns in the Pagoda Realm and Bitter Lake areas 51 Wushan Lesser Guai 4 Automatically appears at the start of Chapter 4 52 Puppet Spider 4 Common enemy in the Village of Lanxi 53 Puppet Tick 4 Common enemy in the Village of Lanxi 54 Lantern Holder 4 Found around the Village of Lanxi 55 Grasshopper Guai 4 Found around the Village of Lanxi 56 Dragonfly Guai 4 Found around the Village of Lanxi 57 Wasp Guai 4 Found around the Village of Lanxi 58 Beetle Captain 4 Found around the Village of Lanxi 59 Stone Spider 4 Found around the Village of Lanxi 60 Minor Amourworm 4 Commonly found around the Cliff of Oblivion 61 Clawed Cocoon 4 Very common in the Webbed Hollow, the spiders are hidden in cocoons 62 Scorpion Prince 4 In a small village in the Webbed Hollow. Take the path left of the Verdure Bridge Shrine and drop down. This is also a Luojia Fragment Vine location 63 Sword Daoist 4 Very close to the Mountain Trail Shrine 64 Fly-Whisk Daoist 4 Found shortly after the Mountain Trail Shrine 65 Staff Daoist 4 Found shortly after the Mountain Trail Shrine 66 Snake Herbalist 4 Found shortly after the Mountain Trail Shrine 67 Snake Sheriff 4 In the Temple of the Yellow Flowers 68 Worm Practitioner 4 In the Temple of the Yellow Flowers 69 Lushleaf 4 Located in the Valley of Blooms, part of the hidden Purple Cloud Mountain area 70 Revenant Stalwart 5 Automatically appears at the start of Chapter 5 71 Revenant Archer 5 Automatically appears at the start of Chapter 5 72 Lavabull Revenant 5 Automatically appears at the start of Chapter 5 73 Revenant Charbone 5 In a cave following the Camp of Seasons Shrine 74 Revenant Charface 5 In a cave following the Camp of Seasons Shrine 75 Lavabat 5 In a cave following the Camp of Seasons Shrine 76 Bull Sergeant 5 On the Ashen Pass I 77 Bull Soldier 5 On the Ashen Pass I 78 Bull Stalwart 5 Near the Rakshasa Palace Shrine 79 Searing-Fire 5 Found near the Valley Entrance, Furnace Valley 80 Scorching-Fire 5 Found near the Valley Entrance, Furnace Valley 81 Flamling 5 Found near the Valley Entrance, Furnace Valley 82 Tenner 5 Located near the Furnace Valley's lava lake 83 Earth Rakshasa 5 Right next to the Valley Entrance Shrine 84 Sea Rakshasa 5 Very large enemies found in the Rakshasa Palace 85 Flame Rhino Master 5 Found in Rakshasa Palace 86 Bull Governor 5 Found in Rakshasa Palace 87 Eagle Soldier 6 Automatically spawns during Chapter 6 88 Hound Soldier 6 Automatically spawns during Chapter 6 89 Jackal Soldier 6 Automatically spawns during Chapter 6 90 Captain of the Court 6 Automatically spawns during Chapter 6

Yaoguai Chiefs

Moving on to Yaoguai Chiefs. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

There are 55 Yaoguai Chiefs waiting to be unlocked in your Journal. Here's how to find them:

No. Name Chapter How to unlock 1 Bullguard 1 The first boss in the Forest of Wolves, found shortly after the Front Hills Shrine 2 Guangzhi 1 Walk straight ahead from the Outside the Forest Shrine to find his arena 3 Guangmou 1 At the heart of the Bamboo Grove 4 Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang 1 In the Bamboo Grove, walk down from the Snake Trail Shrine and turn right 5 Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw 2 In a pond near the Sandgate Village's Village Entrance Shrine 6 Earth Wolf 2 In the middle of the Sandgate Village, behind a breakable wall on your left 7 The Royal Family of Flowing Sands 2 In an arena behind the Sandgate Village. This Journal entry is for both the King and the Second Prince of Flowing Sands 8 First Prince of the Flowing Sands 2 Inside the cave system behind the Valley of Despair Shrine 9 Mother of Stones 2 In the cave near Rockrest Flat Shrine, turn right after entering 10 Tiger's Acolyte 2 On the second bridge following the Windrest Hamlet Shrine 11 Gore-Eye Daoist 2 In front of the large tower next to the Windseal Gate Shrine 12 Mad Tiger 2 At the Bottom of the Well. To reach it, defeat Tiger's Acolyte and use the Old Rattle-Drum in three different locations. 13 Tiger Vanguard 2 At the start of the Kingdom of Sahali secret area. The drunken boar questline will lead you there 14 Captain Lotus-Vision 3 Drop down from the Upper Pagoda Shrine 15 Captain Void-Illusion 3 Found as a corpse behind the Longevity Road Shrine, but added to the Journal automatically near the end of Chapter 3 16 Captain Kalpa-Wave 3 Guarding the New Thunderclap Temple 17 Apramana Bat 3 From the North Shore Shrine, follow the beach to the right 18 Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang 3 Near the Forest of Felicity Shrine, behind a crack in a wall 19 Old Ginseng Guai 3 At the Towers of Karma, behind the Dual-Blade Monk. Disguised as Aged Ginseng 20 Non-White 3 On the path following the Mindfulness Cliff 21 Non-Pure 3 In the New Thunderclap Temple, building on the right before passing the two giants 22 Non-Able 3 In a large open area, climb the snowy hill next to the Brook of Bliss Shrine 23 Non-Void 3 In the upper buildings on the left side of the New Thunderclap Temple complex. The fox quest will lead you there 24 Monk from the Sea 3 Inside the New Thunderclap Temple, turn right after the Temple Entrance Shrine 25 Macaque Chief 3 Shortly after the Frost-Clad Path Shrine, you will automatically encounter him 26 The Sixth Sister 4 Will be added automatically once you complete Chapter 4 27 The Fifth Sister 4 Will be added automatically once you complete Chapter 4 28 The Fourth Sister 4 Will be added automatically once you complete Chapter 4 29 The Third Sister 4 Will be added automatically once you complete Chapter 4 30 The Second Sister 4 Go through the gate at the Estate of the Zhu Shrine 31 The First Sister 4 Will be added automatically once you complete Chapter 4 32 Elder Amourworm 4 Found at the end of the "treasure room" near the Verdure Bridge Shrine. A short cutscene will trigger upon your approach 33 Centipede Guai 4 Drop down to the boss arena from the Bonevault Shrine 34 Buddha's Right Hand 4 Go left from the Cliff of Oblivion Shrine and interact with the large hand on the path 35 Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw 4 Go through the crack in the wall, it's behind some cocoons near the Lower Hollow Shrine 36 Commander Beetle 4 Behind the Forest of Ferocity Shrine 37 Daoist Mi 4 Near the Petalfall Hamlet Shrine on the Purple Cloud Mountain hidden area. Speak with him and defeat enemies until you obtain the Violet Hail Key Item, then speak with Daoist Mi again 38 Five Element Carts 5 Appears shortly after the Ashen Pass I Shrine 39 Father of Stones 5 Located on the path behind the Height of Ember Shrine 40 Quick as Fire, Fast as Wind 5 Appears not long after the Height of Ember Shrine 41 Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud 5 Automatically appears in the Furnace Valley 42 Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes Top 5 Found in the Purge Pit, the hidden Bishui Cave 43 Flint Chief 5 Found at the lava lake not far from the Valley Entrance Shrine 44 Flint Vanguard 5 In the Fallen Furnace Crater, where a new path will appear after the boulder comes rolling down 45 Mother of Flamlings 5 Behind the Flint Vanguard boss, but you must offer four pieces of Flame Ore 46 Baw-Lang-lang 6 Found after the Cooling Slope Shrine, in front of Bishui Cave 47 Son of Stones 6 Fly across the lake from the Verdant Path Shrine 48 Poison Chief 6 Fly up from the Verdant Path Shrine and stick to the left, the Poison Chief appears as a rock formation below you 49 Water-Wood Beast 6 In the Mantis-Catching Swamp 50 Jiao-Loong of Waves 6 Fly across the cliffs from the Verdant Path and immediately land in the swamp 51 Lang-Baw-Baw 6 Fly across the cliffs from the Verdant Path Shrine, stick to the right and land on the beach at the end of the swamp 52 Gold Armored Rhino 6 Very close to the Rhino Watch Slope Shrine, in the middle of the fiery plains 53 Cloudtreading Deer 6 On the plains close to the Deer Sight Forest Shrine, near the reddish trees and rocks 54 Feng-Tail General 6 In the middle of the Mantis-Catching Swamp, you have to land on it using the cloud 55 Emerald-Armed Mantis 6 In the swamp next to the Mantis-Catching Swamp Shrine

Yaoguai Kings

The Yaoguai Kings form the smallest Journal group, but also the most intimidating one. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Besides the many Lesser Yaoguai and Yaoguai Chiefs, there are the Yaoguai Kings. Here's where to find all 26 Yaoguai Kings in Black Myth Wukong.

No. Name Chapter How to unlock 1 Lingxuzi 1 Found in the temple behind the Guanyin shrine 2 The Red Loong 1 In the Loong Claw Grove hidden area, which you can find by offering the "Loong Scales" from Chapter 2 to the waterfall on the left after leaving the Outside the Forest Shrine 3 Elder Jinchi 1 Found in the hidden Ancient Guanyin Temple which you can reach by ringing the three bells 4 Black Wind King 1 Appears in the Cave Interior, Black Wind Cave 5 Black Bear Guai 1 Appears on Bodhi Peak 6 Tiger Vanguard 2 In the Crouching Tiger Temple 7 Stone Vanguard 2 From the Rockrest Flat Shrine stick to the left to reach the open area 8 Shigandang 2 From the Rockrest Flat Shrine stick to the left to reach the open area. You must have collected the Buddha Eyeballs and interact with the rock 9 Black Loong 2 In the Hidden Loong Cavern, which is hidden behind the sandy waterfall near Rockrest Flat. You must offer Loong Scales 10 Fuban 2 In the hidden Kingdom of Sahali, the final part of the drunken boar questline 11 Yellow Wind Sage 2 From the Cellar below the Crouching Tiger Temple, go outside and then left. Alternatively, go through the doors behind the Windseal Gate Shrine and turn right 12 Kang-Jin Loong 3 On the Mirrormere lake 13 Kang-Jin Star 3 Drop down the slope behind the Warding Temple 14 Captain Wise-Voice 3 Appears after the Mani Wheel Shrine 15 Cyan Loong 3 Found on Bitter Lake's Turtle Island. You must bring Loong Scales to the nearby dragon statue 16 Yellowbrow 3 In the New Thunderclap Temple; this is the final boss of Chapter 3 17 Violet Spider 4 In the Gathering Cave in the Webbed Hollow 18 Yellow Loong 4 In the Relief of the Fallen Loong area; use the Buddha's Right Hand boss's body as a bridge 19 The Scorpionlord 4 On a roof behind the Bounds of Deity's Abode Shrine, the hidden Purple Cloud Mountain area. Destroy the pots on the ground to trigger a fight 20 The Duskveil 4 At the Cloudnest Peak in the Purple Cloud Mountain area 21 Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master 4 At the Court of Illumination - it's the final boss of Chapter 4 22 Yin-Yang Fish 5 In the Furnace Valley behind the Emerald Hall Shrine 23 Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast 5 Near the Corridor of Fire and Ice in the hidden Bishui Cave area, in front of the shrine gate 24 Red Boy 5 Just beyond the Fallen Furnace Crater Shrine 25 Yaksha King 5 Just beyond the Fallen Furnace Crater Shrine 26 Giant Shigandang 6 Fly upward and across the lake from the Verdant Path. See the canyon on the other side, on the higher cliffs? The boss is at the end

Characters

You'll find both friend and foe between the "Characters" Journal entries. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Finally, there's the Character section in the Journal, which includes every friend or foe who plays a larger role in Black Myth Wukong's narrative. Here's how to meet them:

No. Name Chapter How to unlock 1 Whiteclad Noble 1 In the pond just beyond the Marsh of White Mist Shrine 2 Keeper of Black Wind Mountain 1 Automatically turns up in Chapter 1, the Journal entry is added after completing this Chapter 3 Man-in-Stone 2 In a ravine near the Squall Hideout Shrine 4 Yellow-Robed Squire 2 Located close to the Fright Cliff's Rockrest Flat Shrine 5 Headless Monk 2 Makes several appearances throughout Chapter 2 and will be added to the Journal automatically 6 Bodhisattva Lingji 2 Automatically added upon completing Chapter 2 7 Turtle General 3 Automatically discovered near Bitter Lake 8 The Fox 3 Found on a dead monk very close to the Forest of Felicity Shrine. This is part of the fox quest 9 Green-Capped Martialist 3 Speak with the Treasure Hunter NPC near the North Shore of the Bitter Lake Shrine and complete his quest 10 The Third Prince 3 Found in a prison cell in the Lower Pagoda. You must do his quest to unlock this entry; collect four Captain Spirits and bring them back 11 The Keeper of the New West 3 Automatically unlocked upon completing Chapter 3 12 Zhu Bajie 4 Will automatically appear and be added to the Journal in Chapter 4 13 Venom Daoist 4 Appears in the Webbed Hollow's Pool of Shattered Jade, where you must fight him 14 Crane Immortal 4 Collect the four purple talismans as a side quest in Chapter 4 15 Hong Yi 4 Automatically added to the Journal upon completing Chapter 4 16 Keeper of the Flaming Mountains 5 Found just beyond the Emerald Hall Shrine 17 Ma Tianba 5 Complete Chapter 5, return to the Valley Entrance, and look for a golden statue with a leash; pull this leash 18 Pale-Axe Stalwart 5 Found beyond the Ashen Pass I Shrine, at the end of the village where the enemies are fighting. Complete his side quest 19 Pingping 5 Automatically added to the Journal upon completing Chapter 5 20 Rakshasi 5 Automatically added to the Journal upon completing Chapter 5 21 Bull King 5 Automatically added to the Journal upon completing Chapter 5 22 Supreme Celestial Inspector 6 Automatically appears at the start of Chapter 6 23 Mandrill Chief 6 Beat the Giant Shigandang to add this character to your Journal 24 Yin Tiger 3 Fight the blacksmith in Zodiac Village, which is unlocked through the Chen Loong questline 25 Chen Loong 3 Found near the water close to the Bitter Lake North Shore Shrine. Do his side quest to unlock the Journal entry 26 Shen Monkey 1 Encountered at the start of the game, just behind the Marsh of White Mist Shrine. Save the Shen Monkey and talk to him in the cave 27 Xu Dog 2 Encountered in the Crouching Tiger Temple's Cellar, where he'll crawl out of a vase 28 The Old Monkey 6 Automatically added at the end of Chapter 6 29 Maitreya 6 Reach the "true" ending instead of the normal one 30 Erlang, the Sacred Divinity 6 Reach the "true" ending instead of the normal one 31 The Great Sage's Broken Shell NG+ Automatically added upon starting a New Game+ 32 Yuan Shoucheng N/A Automatically unlocked if you unlock every other entry on this list (all Yaoguai and characters)

And that's every Journal entry in Black Myth Wukong. If they're giving you a hard time, take a look at our boss guide for tips, and make sure you've got the best skills equipped. Don't forget to upgrade your armor and unlock more Curio slots as well!