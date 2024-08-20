All Black Myth Wukong Keeper's Shrine locations

Trying to hunt down every last Keeper's Shrine in Black Myth: Wukong? If you've played a soulslike before, you'll roughly know what to expect from Keeper's Shrines in Black Myth: Wukong. They're your rest points, respawn points, fast travel points, and crafting stations all rolled into one handy interactible monument.

Rest at any Keeper's Shrine in the game, and you can select the "Travel" option to see a full list of all the different Keeper's Shrines you've found so far in each Chapter. Which also makes them great for figuring out if there are any areas you haven't yet discovered! In this guide, we'll help you track down the locations of all the Keeper's Shrines across every Chapter of Black Myth: Wukong, to ensure you don't miss out on a single bit of content in this expansive and intricate world.

In this guide:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How do Keeper's Shrines work?

Keeper's Shrines act as checkpoints in the world of Black Myth: Wukong. Once you've found one, you can interact with it using X (or E on keyboard) to open up a menu of possible actions:

Rest : Restore Health and Mana, and respawn all non-unique enemies.

: Restore Health and Mana, and respawn all non-unique enemies. Travel : Fast Travel to another previously discovered Keeper's Shrine.

: Fast Travel to another previously discovered Keeper's Shrine. Self-Advance : Choose Spells, Respec Skills, and upgrade Spirits.

: Choose Spells, Respec Skills, and upgrade Spirits. Craft : Craft new weapons and armor.

: Craft new weapons and armor. Brew : Alter your Gourd with different Drinks and Soaks.

: Alter your Gourd with different Drinks and Soaks. Store : Purchase and Sell items using Will.

: Purchase and Sell items using Will. Make Medicines : Craft consumable medicines.

: Craft consumable medicines. Retrieve Spirits : Unlock uncollected/lost Yaoguai Spirits (if applicable).

: Unlock uncollected/lost Yaoguai Spirits (if applicable). Leave: Stop resting at the Keeper's Shrine.

Unlike most soulslikes, you don't actually need to rest at a Keeper's Shrine in order to level up your character and unlocks new Skills. You can do this merely by opening the Self-Advance screen from the pause menu. However, the other actions you can take at the Keeper's Shrines should be very familiar to players of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Lies Of P, or pretty much any other soulslike game.

Every Keeper's Shrine in Black Myth: Wukong

Below we've listed every Keeper's Shrine in Black Myth: Wukong which we have discovered so far, organised by Chapter so you can find the areas and regions you're missing quickly and easily.

Chapter 1 Keeper's Shrines

Keeper's Shrine Location How to reach Image Front Hills Forest Of Wolves Follow the path from your spawn point, and turn right at the chest. Outside The Forest Forest Of Wolves From "Front Hills", defeat the Bullguard boss, then follow the path up the hill and through the cave on your left. Loong Claw Grove Forest Of Wolves Use the Loong Scale (from Chapter 2) on the large waterfall on left side of "Outside The Forest" region. Guanyin Temple Forest Of Wolves From "Outside The Forest", take the right-hand path across the bridge, defeat or bypass the Wandering Wight, and head down the wooden platform to the temple. Back Hills Bamboo Grove Defeat Lingxuzi in Guanyin Temple, then proceed out the back exit. Snake Trail Bamboo Grove Follow the main path from "Back Hills", and turn left up the steps at the river. Marsh Of White Mist Bamboo Grove From "Snake Trail" follow the main path until you reach the large clearing with the Skeletal Snakes. Take the right-hand path into the Guangmou boss arena, then go up the stairs to the right. Cave Interior Black Wind Cave Head to the bottom of "Marsh Of White Mist", and into the cave past the Whiteclad Noble boss arena. Go right when the path splits. Outside The Cave Black Wind Cave Defeat the Black Wind King, then go past the curtains beyond. Bodhi Peak Black Wind Cave From "Outside The Cave", follow the main path up the steps and wooden platforms. Grand Chamber Secret: Ancient Guanyin Temple Ring the three Bells by Guangzhi, Guangmou, and Whiteclad Noble boss arenas.

Chapter 2 Keeper's Shrines

Keeper's Shrine Location How to reach Image Village Entrance Sandgate Village Cross the river from where you spawn, and head up the slope on the left side of the bridge. Bottom Of The Well Sandgate Village Complete the Old Rattle-Drum questline. Valley Of Despair Sandgate Village From "Village Entrance", take the right-hand path and open the double doors at the end of the field to defeat the King and Second Prince. Temple Entrance Crouching Tiger Temple From "Valley Of Despair", take the left path through the First Prince cave to the other side. Cellar Crouching Tiger Temple Defeat Tiger Vanguard and Stone Vanguard, then interact with the Tally in Tiger Vanguard arena. Alternatively: head through Yellow Wind Formation and open the door next to "Windseal Gate". Squall Hideout Fright Cliff From "Valley Of Despair", take the right path across the bridge and through the archway. Rockrest Flat Fright Cliff From "Squall Hideout", take either left or right path into the cave and out the other side. Hidden Loong Cavern Fright Cliff Obtain the Loong Scale from the First Prince arena, then use it on the "sandfall" to the right of the "Rockrest Flat" Shrine. Rock Clash Platform Fright Cliff From "Rockrest Flat", take the left path into and beyond the Stone Vanguard arena. Alternatively: head through Yellow Wind Formation and drop into Stone Vanguard arena. Windrest Bridge Yellow Wind Formation From "Temple Entrance", defeat the Tiger Vanguard, then exit out the other side of the Temple. Windrest Hamlet Yellow Wind Formation Follow the main path from "Windrest Bridge". Windseal Gate Yellow Wind Formation Cross the Tiger's Acolyte bridge beyond "Windrest Hamlet" and head through the cave beyond. Sandgate Pass Secret: Kingdom Of Sahālī Complete the Yellow-Robed Squire questline, then follow the Squire through the doors in "Rockrest Flat". Sandgate Bound Secret: Kingdom Of Sahālī Head into the desert beyond "Sandgate Pass" and the "Tiger Vanguard".

Chapter 3 Keeper's Shrines

We'll continue adding to this list as we gain more time with Black Myth: Wukong!

Chapter 4 Keeper's Shrines

We'll continue adding to this list as we gain more time with Black Myth: Wukong!

Chapter 5 Keeper's Shrines

We'll continue adding to this list as we gain more time with Black Myth: Wukong!

Check back often as we'll be hard at work updating this Black Myth: Wukong Keeper's Shrine locations guide with the latest information as we continue playing! If you're looking to fully rinse the game, check out our individual guides on all the Chapter 1 bosses and Chapter 2 bosses in Black Myth: Wukong.