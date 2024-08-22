Black Myth Wukong new game plus

Wondering if Black Myth Wukong has a New Game Plus mode? The short answer is yes, you can start a 'New Game+' after finishing your first playthrough. Keeping your best gear, you'll be able to replay the full game but in a more challenging way.

Here's what to expect from Black Myth Wukong's New Game Plus mode.

New Game Plus explained

In Black Myth Wukong's New Game Plus mode, enemies are tougher and Sparks are harder to obtain. Luckily, you'll be able to upgrade your armor at the Keeper's Shrines, which should save you some time. You will also unlock some new weapons while keeping all the weapons and armour you've previously unlocked - upgrades included. Besides gear, NG+ saves your (spirit) skills, spells, relics, and character level. You also get to keep all Vessels.

To clarify; starting a New Game Plus means you've got to play through the story from the beginning, you don't get to keep your exploration progress!

Battles will become harder in NG+ mode. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

How to start a new game plus

Black Myth Wukong's New Game+ feature will be available from the start, so there's no need to wait for an update. If you're unfamiliar with the 'New Game Plus' concept, here's how to unlock it: beat Black Myth Wukong once and return to the main menu, where you'll see a new option offering to 'enter a new cycle'. This will start the New Game Plus.

Of course, if you'd rather start fully afresh, without your old gear, you can still use one of the ten save slots to begin a 'normal' new game.

That's all you need to know about Black Myth Wukong's New Game Plus. If you're ready to jump back in, we can point you to the most interesting bosses and help you unlock every Keeper's Shrine. Let's get you some of the best skills as well!