Wondering how to open the purple Pagoda Realm doors in Black Myth: Wukong? Near the beginning of Black Myth: Wukong's Chapter 3, the Destined One will be sent into a prison filled with a central titular pagoda, haunting chants, and extremely annoying enemies. Throughout this prison are a number of gates blocked by purple circles of energy. Opening these pathways requires you to take out one of the Pagoda Realm's bosses, who is just as irksome as the dungeon's regular foes.

Welcome to one of the most troublesome sections of the game. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know to open the Pagoda Realm doors in Black Myth: Wukong.

How to open Pagoda Realm doors in Black Myth: Wukong

In order to open the Pagoda Realm's sealed purple doors, you'll need to defeat the optional boss Captain Lotus-Vision. Making it to him won't be easy, however, as the Pagoda Realm boasts the following gimmicks:

Every three minutes, the chants that emanate from the central pagoda cause a cursed effect, halving your maximum health. When this occurs, a gray haze surrounds the screen, everyone gains a reddish glow to indicate a damage boost, and creepy Lantern Wardens also appear along the dungeon's ledges.

Keeping this in mind, turn left from your cell and begin running down the ledge, watching out for enemies all the while. Keep going until you reach the "Lower Pagoda" Keeper's Shrine. From here, turn left and enter the cell and follow the tunnel pathway until you're able to go outside again. Continue following the ledge until you get to an alcove on your left marked by a lantern. This alcove contains a set of stairs.

If you're tired of enemies knocking you off ledges, hurry along and enter the alcove marked by this lantern. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Head up the stairs (watch out for the Yaksha Archer at the top), exit the cell, and turn right. Keep going on the ledge until you spot a wooden beam. You'll need to carefully cross this beam, but beware as there's another archer on the other side who can knock you into oblivion.

Be very cautious crossing this beam, as there's an archer on one end hoping to knock you off. Cloud Step can help, but be sure to activate it well before you start crossing so you don't accidentally dash forward into the abyss. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Once you're safely on the other side, enter the alcove on your right and keep going until you see a sloped stair that takes you up another level. The trail from the "Upper Pagoda" Shrine will become visible; beware of the Red-Haired Yaksha nearby who'll attack you as soon as you get close.

Rest at the Shrine and observe the pit nearby. You'll see a purple room with several stone figures on the ground. This is the arena that houses Captain Lotus-Vision, the boss that controls the purple sealed doors. You can drop into the room and initiate the fight by carefully falling on the rooftops that lead into the pit.

Captain Lotus-Vision is an aggravating boss who specialises in shooting small projectiles and larger energy beams at you. His mini projectiles can be blocked with your staff's spinning move, but you'll need to dodge his big energy blasts. As his health decreases, he'll activate tonnes of beams across the arena that require more dodging, though you can creep behind one of the pillars in the room to avoid some of them.

Get ready to dodge and reflect projectiles, because Captain Lotus-Vision sure has a lot of them. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Defeating Captain Lotus-Vision is a headache, especially due to the Pagoda Realm's infernal curse that cuts your health in half every three minutes. But if you can bring him down, the purple sealed doors will finally open, and you'll be able to go back and explore the rooms that you missed.

Congrats on opening the Pagoda Realm's sealed purple doors - hopefully the tough obstacles of the place haven't driven you to curses yourself! For more on tackling the tough Yaoguai opponents in Chapter 3 and beyond, check out our guide to all bosses in Black Myth: Wukong. If you're struggling with the Pagoda Realm's enemies and need to respec a bit, our guide to the best skills in the game may also come in handy.