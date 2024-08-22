Black Myth Wukong PC requirements
Check the minimum requirements before joining the Monkey King on his adventure
Wondering what the Black Myth Wukong PC requirements are? Luckily, Black Myth: Wukong doesn’t require high-end setups, but better PCs will obviously provide a better gameplay experience. Check if you meet the minimum requirements to run Black Myth Wukong before purchasing the game, and get ready to clear a lot (seriously, a lot) of storage space.
Here’s an overview of the minimum and recommended Black Myth Wukong PC requirements.
PC minimum requirements
The minimum system requirements for Black Myth Wukong are as follows:
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- RAM: 16 GB
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
- DirectX: version 11
- Storage space: 130 GB
- Sound card: Windows Compatible Audio Device
Using the system listed above, you should be able to run the game, but you probably need to use compatibility mode. This will disable some high-end settings, thus preventing crashes, lag, and black screens. Naturally, a better PC allows for better graphics and an overall smoother experience. If that's what you're after, this is the recommended setup for Black Myth Wukong:
PC recommended requirements
The recommended system requirements for Black Myth Wukong are as follows:
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- RAM: 16 GB
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750
- DirectX: version 12
- Storage space: 130 GB
- Sound card: Windows Compatible Audio Device
