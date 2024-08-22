Wondering what the Black Myth Wukong PC requirements are? Luckily, Black Myth: Wukong doesn’t require high-end setups, but better PCs will obviously provide a better gameplay experience. Check if you meet the minimum requirements to run Black Myth Wukong before purchasing the game, and get ready to clear a lot (seriously, a lot) of storage space.

Here’s an overview of the minimum and recommended Black Myth Wukong PC requirements.

PC minimum requirements

The minimum system requirements for Black Myth Wukong are as follows:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: version 11

Storage space: 130 GB

Sound card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Using the system listed above, you should be able to run the game, but you probably need to use compatibility mode. This will disable some high-end settings, thus preventing crashes, lag, and black screens. Naturally, a better PC allows for better graphics and an overall smoother experience. If that's what you're after, this is the recommended setup for Black Myth Wukong:

PC recommended requirements

The recommended system requirements for Black Myth Wukong are as follows:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

RAM: 16 GB

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750

DirectX: version 12

Storage space: 130 GB

Sound card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

That sums up the Black Myth Wukong PC requirements.