Searching for Skandha locations in Black Myth Wukong? Skandhas are key items found in every Chapter except Chapter 5. As is the case with many of Black Myth Wukong's hidden collectibles, the game won't tell you what to do with the five Skandhas, so we'll let you in on the secret: if you take them to Xu Dog, he'll turn them into a Celestial Medicine that permanently improves you maximum HP, stamina, and mana.

There are five Skandha locations in total, each guarded by a mysterious macaque who will flee upon approach. While the Skandhas in Chapters 1, 3, and 4 can be collected as soon as you've found them, beware that you'll need to collect the Buddha Eyeballs in Chapter 2 and defeat a secret boss before you can grab this one (more on that below). You also need to collect the Skandhas in Chapters 1-4 before you can unlock the Skandha location in Chapter 6. Finally, I recommend unlocking a Chapter's Keeper's Shrines before you start searching for the Skandhas - this will make it much easier to follow the location guides below.

Without further ado, here's how to find every Skandha location in Black Myth Wukong.

Skandha of Form location

The first Skandha location is found at the start of the game, in Chapter 1. From the "Front Hills" Shrine on Black Wind Mountain, follow the path ahead, leading through a shrine gate and across a small wooden bridge. At the end of the path, you'll find the Bullguard boss arena on the right, and a river with a waterfall on the left. Go left towards the top of the waterfall and see the round boulder guarded by a macaque. Interact with the boulder to obtain the Skandha of Form.

Skandha of Feeling location

To obtain the second Skandha, you must have collected the six "Buddha's Eyeballs" in Chapter 2. If you haven't done so already, we've got a guide on how to find all Black Myth Wukong Buddha's Eyeballs to help you out.

With the Eyeballs in your pocket, head to the "Rockrest Flat" Shrine on Fright Cliff, Chapter 2. While facing the Shrine, you can see a large wooden gate on your left; pass through this gate and interact with the large round boulder behind it.

By delivering Buddha's Eyeballs to this boulder, you will awaken a secret boss: Shigandang. Upon defeat, he'll drop the Skandha of Feeling.

Skandha of Thought location

To collect the third Skandha, head to the "Mindfulness Cliff" Shrine in the Valley of Ecstasy, Chapter 3. Take the path upwards, but when you reach the nearby planks, drop down to the lower ledge. Take the path to your left, thereby passing the large monk carrying a boulder.

You must follow this path for quite some time. It'll turn into a snowy, narrow road with another boulder-carrying monk, and then lead into a cave. Walk to the top of the staircase inside this cave and you'll see the macaque again. After he flees, interact with the head-shaped boulder to obtain the Skandha of Thought. We have a Chapter 3 map if you need more assistance with this area of the game.

Skandha of Choice location

The route to the fourth Skandha location starts at the "Purifying Spring" Shrine in the Webbed Hollow, Chapter 4. Facing the Shrine, take the path to your right, where the lanterns are. In the large open area, turn left and drop down into the pond. Turn left again and you'll see that cheeky macaque sitting on another head-shaped boulder. He'll run off again, leaving you to collect the Skandha of Choice.

Skandha of Consciousness location

To obtain the fifth Skandha, go to the "Verdant Path" Shrine in the Foothills of Chapter 6. Remember that you must collected the first four Skandhas, or the secret boss needed to get the fifth one won't appear!

From the location of the Shrine, take the path with the large chains spanning across (the Supreme Inspector's arena). You must use the Somersault Cloud ability to fly up to the higher lake area. As soon as you can see the lake below you, turn slightly left and fly to the other side. If you haven't defeated him yet, you'll see the Son of Stones boss sitting on the edge of a cliff; this is where you must go.

Once you've reached the other side, fly to the middle of the nearby pond. Turn right to see an opening in the cliffs, which leads to the Giant Shigandang boss arena.

Be very careful; as soon as you enter the seemingly empty arena, the large rock in the center will turn into Giant Shigandang, who'll let out a roar to knock you off your cloud. To avoid fall damage, it's best to fly downwards immediately. To defeat this boss, you must break the blue crystals on his arms.

Once the boss is down, walk up his giant arm to find the macaque. This will start a cutscene, at the end of which you'll receive the Skandha of Consciousness. With all five Skandhas now in your possession, you must visit Xu Dog to get your reward: the Five Skandhas Pill. This will permanently increase your health, mana, and stamina.

Depending on your progress with Chen Loong's questline, Xu Dog can be found in one of three locations: next to Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw's boss arena in Chapter 2, next to the Cellar Shrine in Chapter 2, or in the Zodiac Village.

That's how to find every Black Myth Wukong Skandha location. For more upgrades, be sure to grab the Luojia Fragrant Vine and Awaken Wine Worms collectibles as well. Don't miss out on the best weapons and best armour either, as you'll need them to get the best builds in the game.