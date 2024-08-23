How to find the three bell locations in Black Myth Wukong

Looking for the Black Myth Wukong bell locations? If you find and ring the three hidden bells in Chapter 1 of the game's storyline, you will unlock a secret area. Beware that this mysterious place is home to a dangerous boss, but defeating this fiend is rewarded with a powerful Vessel that grants protection against burn damage. In other words, it's best not to miss this bell-ringing side quest.

This guide will show you how to find every Black Myth Wukong bell location and unlock the first secret area in the game.

Bell location 1

The first bell location is inside the Guangzhi boss arena. Starting from the Outside the Forest Keeper's Shrine (in the Forest of Wolves area of Chapter 1), follow the path ahead, past some minor enemies. Cross the small wooden bridge, then pass the Wandering Wight on your right (you don't need to engage with this blue bobblehead boss if you don't want to), and follow the flame-lit road as it leads to a gate with the Guangzhi boss arena behind it.

Pass through this gate to find Guangzhi and the first bell. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

As the bell is on the other side of the arena, behind Guangzhi, you must defeat this boss first. Guanzhi uses a double-bladed spear imbued by flames, try to wait out his attack combos to avoid burn damage and strike immediately after. You'll find the bell inside the small shrine building - interact with it to 'ring the bell'.

You can find the bells inside the small wooden shrine buildings. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Bell location 2

The second Black Myth Wukong bell is located in the Guangmou boss arena, which is near the Snake Trail shrine in the Bamboo Grove region. Starting from this Shrine, go upstairs, cross the wooden bridge, and follow the path as it leads down again. Take the road to the left, leading underneath the bridge you just crossed, and stick to the right as you walk through the bamboo grove.

There's a narrow opening in the rock wall decorated with a statue and candle on the left side. Pass through this opening to find the Guangmou boss and defeat him to access the bell on the other side of the arena. Beware that Guangmou may inflict poison damage, so best bring an antidote!

Look for this narrow passage in the Bamboo Grove. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Bell location 3

The third bell location is found near the Marsh of White Mist Shrine. It's also in the Bamboo Forest region of Chapter 1, on the path leading away from the Guangmou boss arena.

Starting from the shrine, follow the path downwards (past the old monkey's store), and walk into the shallow pond. If you haven't done so already, you must defeat the Whiteclad Noble boss here. Beware that there are two phases to this battle!

Once you've won the fight, take the path leading through the rocks on the left, and find the third bell at the end of this road. Beware of the wolf soldiers guarding it.

After defeating the Whiteclad Noble, go left to find the third bell. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Complete the three bells quest

After ringing the three bells, you'll be transported to the Ancient Guanyin Temple. Be sure to unlock the Grand Chamber Keeper's Shrine and collect the loot before entering the boss arena behind the closed door where you must fight the Elder Jinchi.

This boss fight isn't extremely difficult but be sure to avoid damage from the orange, spirit-like minions, as they'll explode when they get close to you. When the Elder Jinchi flies up, defeat the incoming waves of spirit minions as they will try to heal him.

Defeat this golden puppet in the secret Ancient Guanyin Temple. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

When Elder Jinchi is no more, you'll be returned to the location of the third bell, where you have the option to examine the corpse hanging from the nearby tree. Doing so will complete the three bells side quest and reward you with the Fireproof Mantle Vessel, which protects against burn damage and allows you to walk across lava.

Investigate this unfortunate wolf to obtain the Fireproof Mantle. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

That concludes this guide on the Black Myth Wukong bell locations. Now that Elder Jinchi is no more, we can point you to the next boss fight and help you unlock every Keeper's Shrine along the way. Let's get you some of the best skills as well!