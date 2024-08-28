Hoping to upgrade your armor in Black Myth: Wukong? It takes a fine set of armor to endure the hardships of finding all six of Sun Wukong's relics, and Black Myth: Wukong features a truly dazzling array of robes, masks, and arm guards for your Destined One. If you want to upgrade these fetching armor pieces, however, you'll need to do some legwork and complete a sidequest or two.

For all those who've been itching to boost their Pilgrim Set into something worthwhile and viable in the later game, here's exactly what you need to do to upgrade your armor in Black Myth: Wukong.

How to upgrade armor in Black Myth: Wukong

Upgrading armor requires you to have access to the Zodiac Village, a central hub full of merchant NPCs, including a blacksmith. To access this hub, you'll need to be in Chapter 3 of Black Myth: Wukong, and do the following tasks:

Find Chen Loong and complete his quest to receive the Ruyi Scroll.

Enter the Painted Realm and speak with the blacksmith Yin Tiger.

To find Chen Loong, start at the "North Shore of the Bitter Lake" Keeper's Shrine in Chapter 3. Head north from the shrine and skirt along the rocks and shoreline until you see Chen Loong wading out in the water, near a hut on the beach. Getting close to him initiates a boss fight, and once you've defeated this ornery, elderly dragon, he'll become a little less violent.

Chen Loong's not the most cheerful NPC at first, but assisting him is key to unlocking tonnes of upgrades for your monkey hero. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Chen Loong gives you a quest to bring him some resurrection pills to quell his pain. These pills are in the hands of Xu Dog, a medicine seller from Chapter 2 who can be found near the Cellar Shrine in the Crouching Tiger Temple. Teleport to the Shrine, speak with Xu Dog, and he'll offer you the Special-made Bone-Strengthening Pellet to deliver to Chen Loong.

It's possible to miss Xu Dog in your playthrough of Chapter 2, in which case he won't be in the Cellar. Instead, you'll need to track him down first by the Village Entrance Shine, in the Yellow Wind Ridge. Instead of heading into Sandgate Village, jump off the path that leads into the village and navigate the ditch under the wooden bridge until you go through a tunnel. Xu Dog hangs out by the rocks here, and he'll ask you to do him a favour and reclaim some medicine gulped up by Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw, a giant frog boss who hangs out in a muddy lake close by. Go wallop Lang-Li-Guhh Baw and speak with Xu Dog again to get him to meet you later.

Once you're done with Xu Dog, return to Chen Loong and present the pained dragon with the Special-made Bone-Strengthening Pellet. You'll receive the Ruyi Scroll in return. This scroll takes you to the Painted Realm, which is home to Zodiac Village.

When you're in the village, seek out the blacksmith NPC Yin Tiger, who will not only craft weapons and armor for you, but finally present you with the long-awaited Upgrade Armor option in his menu.

Armor upgrade requirements in Black Myth: Wukong

Yin Tiger's services, alas, do not come cheap. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Like all good things in life, upgrading your armor in Black Myth: Wukong isn't free, and Yin Tiger will request Will and certain materials depending on the rarity of your armor.

To upgrade Uncommon armor, you need Will and Silk .

armor, you need and . To upgrade Rare armor, you need Will , Silk , and Cold Iron Leaves .

armor, you need , , and . To upgrade Epic armor, you need Will , Cold Iron Leaves , and Fine Gold Thread .

armor, you need , , and . To upgrade Legendary armor, you need Will, Fine Gold Thread, and Celestial Ribbon.

Now that your armor's ready for more punishment, prepare for the challenges to come on your journey to the west with our guide to all bosses in Black Myth: Wukong.