Black Myth: Wukong walkthrough
Here's our walkthrough hub, featuring a guide for every Chapter in Black Myth: Wukong
Looking for a Black Myth: Wukong walkthrough? Game Science's Black Myth: Wukong is a experience of epic porportions, featuring a tale influenced by the Chinese classic Journey to the West. You'll guide the Destined One across a lengthy quest as he uncovers six relics, each containing a fragment of the legendary Sun Wukong. If successful, the Monkey King will be reincarnated.
This is a challenging soulslike with six Chapters packed to the brim with all manner of twists, turns, and hurdles - including a staggering 107 bosses. To assist you on this saga, we've written a guide for every Chapter, and this handy hub contains all of our walkthroughs for Black Myth: Wukong, from Chapter 1 to Chapter 6, as well as links to other guides that will be invaluable during your playthrough.
Click the following Chapter to navigate to that section of the hub:
Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 1 walkthrough
Chapter 1 takes place in the Forest of Wolves, an excellent environment for learning Black Myth: Wukong's tricks. Along the way you'll face foes like the Wandering Wight and Whiteclad Noble before trekking to the top of a mountain to fight Black Bear Guai.
See our full Chapter 1 walkthrough for more.
The following guides will also come in handy as you progress through Chapter 1 and get your bearings with the game:
- Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 1 map
- Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 1 bosses
- How to find the three bell locations in Black Myth: Wukong
- Black Myth Wukong: Cannot absorb Spirits without guidance
- Black Myth: Wukong Best Skills
- What is the best Stance in Black Myth: Wukong?
- All Black Myth: Wukong Meditation Spots
- All Black Myth: Wukong Keeper's Shrine locations
- Black Myth: Wukong Skandha locations
- How to save in Black Myth: Wukong
- How to use photo mode in Black Myth: Wukong
- How to change language to English in Black Myth: Wukong
- Black Myth: Wukong compatibility mode explained
- Black Myth: Wukong PC requirements
Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 2 walkthrough
The training wheels are off in Chapter 2, which sees the Destined One in Yellow Wind Ridge, a dusty land with a myriad of intersecting paths and optional quests galore. Aside from a cool headless bard who narrates all of your actions, this Chapter showcases some of the game's best boss fights, including the notorious Tiger Vanguard.
See our full Chapter 2 walkthrough for more.
By now you're probably aware that there are lots of missables in Black Myth: Wukong. To make sure you don't skip anything, we recommend the following guides for Chapter 2:
- Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 2 map
- Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 2 bosses
- Black Myth: Wukong Man-In-Stone questline walkthrough
- Black Myth: Wukong Old Rattle Drum questline walkthrough
- Black Myth: Wukong Drunken Boar questline walkthrough
- Black Myth: Wukong Buddha's Eyeball locations
- Black Myth: Wukong Awaken Wine Worm locations
- Black Myth: Wukong Luojia Fragrant Vine locations
- Black Myth: Wukong - How to parry
Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 3 walkthrough
The snowy wilds of the New West are Chapter 3's environment, and they are huge. This is a juggernaut of a Chapter that sees you navigating so many places it sometimes feels like it's two or three Chapters in one. From the halls of the Pagoda Realm to Yellowbrow's sprawling temple complex, there is much to discover.
See our full Chapter 3 walkthrough for more.
Aside from our walkthrough, check out the following guides to help you though the most expansive of Black Myth: Wukong's Chapters. Since you'll also unlock the ability to upgrade your gear in Chapter 3, we're dropping our best equipment guides here for you to peruse.
- Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 3 map
- Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 3 bosses
- Black Myth: Wukong - How to open Pagoda Realm doors
- Black Myth: Wukong Fox quest walkthrough
- Black Myth Wukong: Chen Loong questline walkthrough
- Black Myth Wukong: How to upgrade armor
- Black Myth Wukong: How to unlock more curio slots
- Best builds in Black Myth: Wukong
- Best weapons in Black Myth: Wukong
- Best armour in Black Myth: Wukong
- Best Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong
- Best Curios in Black Myth: Wukong
Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 4 walkthrough
Chapter 4 amps up the creepy factor by taking you to the Webbed Ridge, a mysterous place inhabited by insect Yaoguai and four spider sisters. Featuring arguably the most moving story of all the Chapters, the Webbed Ridge is also home to some truly vicious bosses, like Yellow Loong and the Scorpionlord.
See our full Chapter 4 walkthrough for more.
Here are additional guides to help you clear the webs of Chapter 4. We've included our best Spells guide here, since Yellow Loong's Transformation definitely hits that criteria.
Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 5 walkthrough
The Flaming Mountains take centre stage in Chapter 5, which is crawling with sentient carts that spew fire at you. As you smash these carts, you'll also encounter the tragic family of the Bull King and battle his devious son, Red Boy.
See our full Chapter 5 walkthrough for more.
Chapter 5 is mostly linear, but these additional guides will still prove useful. Since you can upgrade your Gourd to its highest form in this Chapter, our best Gourds guide is listed below.
Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 6 walkthrough
You'll return home to Mount Huaguo in Chapter 6 and fly high atop the flowing strands of a cloud. Featuring a free-roam map and a true boss rush, Chapter 6 also lets you access the game's true ending and a showdown with Erlang Shen.
See our full Chapter 6 walkthrough for more.
Refer to the following guides for some tips on reaching a 100% completion rate, possibly restarting a new journey, or picking up those last few Journal entries:
- Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 6 bosses
- How to get the Secret Ending in Black Myth: Wukong
- All Black Myth: Wukong secrets and hidden details
- How to unlock every Spell in Black Myth: Wukong
- Black Myth: Wukong Journal Entries - All Characters and Yaoguai
And that's a wrap on everything we've written for Black Myth: Wukong. Now get out there and fulfill your path as the Destined One to resurrect Sun Wukong. Oh, and just in case you still haven't taken a peek at it - bookmark our huge list of all 107 bosses. Trust us, you'll want to keep this one close at hand as you ready your staff for many, many hours of Yaoguai slaying. Good luck!