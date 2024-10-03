Looking for a Black Myth: Wukong walkthrough? Game Science's Black Myth: Wukong is a experience of epic porportions, featuring a tale influenced by the Chinese classic Journey to the West. You'll guide the Destined One across a lengthy quest as he uncovers six relics, each containing a fragment of the legendary Sun Wukong. If successful, the Monkey King will be reincarnated.

This is a challenging soulslike with six Chapters packed to the brim with all manner of twists, turns, and hurdles - including a staggering 107 bosses. To assist you on this saga, we've written a guide for every Chapter, and this handy hub contains all of our walkthroughs for Black Myth: Wukong, from Chapter 1 to Chapter 6, as well as links to other guides that will be invaluable during your playthrough.

Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 1 walkthrough

Guangzhi, the cool wolf Transformation, awaits you as an early boss in Chapter 1. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Chapter 1 takes place in the Forest of Wolves, an excellent environment for learning Black Myth: Wukong's tricks. Along the way you'll face foes like the Wandering Wight and Whiteclad Noble before trekking to the top of a mountain to fight Black Bear Guai.

See our full Chapter 1 walkthrough for more.

The following guides will also come in handy as you progress through Chapter 1 and get your bearings with the game:

Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 2 walkthrough

Yellow Wind Ridge is a vast landscape with lots of backtracking and sidequests to discover. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The training wheels are off in Chapter 2, which sees the Destined One in Yellow Wind Ridge, a dusty land with a myriad of intersecting paths and optional quests galore. Aside from a cool headless bard who narrates all of your actions, this Chapter showcases some of the game's best boss fights, including the notorious Tiger Vanguard.

See our full Chapter 2 walkthrough for more.

By now you're probably aware that there are lots of missables in Black Myth: Wukong. To make sure you don't skip anything, we recommend the following guides for Chapter 2:

Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 3 walkthrough

Get ready for some frost-encrusted spectacles in this Chapter, like Kang-Jin Loong battling the Destined One on an icy lake. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The snowy wilds of the New West are Chapter 3's environment, and they are huge. This is a juggernaut of a Chapter that sees you navigating so many places it sometimes feels like it's two or three Chapters in one. From the halls of the Pagoda Realm to Yellowbrow's sprawling temple complex, there is much to discover.

See our full Chapter 3 walkthrough for more.

Aside from our walkthrough, check out the following guides to help you though the most expansive of Black Myth: Wukong's Chapters. Since you'll also unlock the ability to upgrade your gear in Chapter 3, we're dropping our best equipment guides here for you to peruse.

Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 4 walkthrough

You'll fight the Venom Daoist twice in Chapter 4, unlocking a secret area in the process. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Chapter 4 amps up the creepy factor by taking you to the Webbed Ridge, a mysterous place inhabited by insect Yaoguai and four spider sisters. Featuring arguably the most moving story of all the Chapters, the Webbed Ridge is also home to some truly vicious bosses, like Yellow Loong and the Scorpionlord.

See our full Chapter 4 walkthrough for more.

Here are additional guides to help you clear the webs of Chapter 4. We've included our best Spells guide here, since Yellow Loong's Transformation definitely hits that criteria.

Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 5 walkthrough

Chapter 5 boasts one of my favourite boss designs in the game. Behold, the devilish monstrosity that is the Yaksha King. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Flaming Mountains take centre stage in Chapter 5, which is crawling with sentient carts that spew fire at you. As you smash these carts, you'll also encounter the tragic family of the Bull King and battle his devious son, Red Boy.

See our full Chapter 5 walkthrough for more.

Chapter 5 is mostly linear, but these additional guides will still prove useful. Since you can upgrade your Gourd to its highest form in this Chapter, our best Gourds guide is listed below.

Black Myth: Wukong Chapter 6 walkthrough

Take to the skies like Wukong in Chapter 6 via the Somersault Cloud. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

You'll return home to Mount Huaguo in Chapter 6 and fly high atop the flowing strands of a cloud. Featuring a free-roam map and a true boss rush, Chapter 6 also lets you access the game's true ending and a showdown with Erlang Shen.

See our full Chapter 6 walkthrough for more.

Refer to the following guides for some tips on reaching a 100% completion rate, possibly restarting a new journey, or picking up those last few Journal entries:

And that's a wrap on everything we've written for Black Myth: Wukong. Now get out there and fulfill your path as the Destined One to resurrect Sun Wukong. Oh, and just in case you still haven't taken a peek at it - bookmark our huge list of all 107 bosses. Trust us, you'll want to keep this one close at hand as you ready your staff for many, many hours of Yaoguai slaying. Good luck!