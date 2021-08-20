Black Myth: Wukong's new trailer has an epic fight with a snowy dragon

It's been a few months since we last saw any newness for the upcoming soulslike Black Myth: Wukong, but it's looking as gorgeous as ever in a new gameplay trailer that dropped today. This new Nvidia DLSS footage is designed to show off all the lovely visuals in Unreal Engine 5, and it does a very good job. Have a watch below to be taken through dramatic boss fights on snowy mountains, a scenic flight through rocky outcroppings, and catch a glimpse of a sparky dragon I'd like to look at but never meet.

Black Myth: Wukong is an action-RPG based on the Chinese fantasy novel Journey To The West, and follows Sun Wukong the monkey king as he travels through the world and picks fights with things much larger than him. The first fight he gets into here is with another simian who has a very big sword. I'm getting mild Sekiro Guardian Ape flashbacks, but this guy looks a little less punishing.

Following that fight, our main character is approached by what appears to be a man's head on an owl's body. I'm not a fan of him, but I am a fan of the flying sequence just after where it seems we've been turned into a bat and end up soaring behind him through picturesque rocky crevasses.

This immediately leads into a fight with an electrified dragon. It's just great. A very good dragon. Every scene is just so pretty and interesting - granted this is footage specifically designed to show off the prettiness, but it totally succeeds.

Weirdly, I don't know that I actually want to play it. I didn't have a great time with Sekiro, and Black Myth: Wukong has a similar vibe. At the same time, I don't wanna miss out! It looks so lovely! Maybe if the devs could put in a mode that makes all the enemies as derpy as this tiger, that could work for me:

Another teaser, chronicling the funnier aspects during game development.



Using abilities to turn a tiger into a kitten pic.twitter.com/TMT0rsHAIo — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 19, 2021

