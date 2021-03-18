Black Panther: War For Wakanda is Marvel's Avengers' next expansion

Marvel's Avengers' Hawkeye expansion is only just out today, but developers Crystal Dynamics have immediately announced the next major expansion to come. Black Panther: War For Wakanda will bring Black Panther to the game later in 2021, and the first trailer sets up a fight against the villain Klaw.

Black Panther was one of the first planned additions to the game, but was delayed after the passing of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman in August 2020. The character is now arriving as the third major expansion to the third-person action-adventure, alongside a new enemy faction, the Wakanda biome, and a handful of other changes.

Klaw, who narrates the trailer above, is the villain played by Andy Serkis in the recent Marvel movies. It seems from his voiceover that he's found an army to help him invade Wakanda.

Alongside the trailer reveal during today's Square Enix Showcase, Crystal Dynamics laid out their development roadmap for the rest of the year, including new missions and tweaks that will happen between now and War For Wakanda.

Today's release of Operation Future Imperfect, which introduces Clint "Hawkeye" Barton as a playable character, also happened alongside the launch of update 1.5.0. This is the previously detailed patch that makes levelling slower.

Marvel's Avengers came out to middling reviews, and seems to have been struggling to hold on to players if numbers on Steam are any indication. Crystal Dynamics affirmed their commitment to the game at the end of the roadmap, while seemingly acknowledging the problems. "Our team is committed to improving Marvel’s Avengers, beginning with these upcoming additions to the game. This is only the start of our future plans and, as stated previously, not everything we’re working on." It continues, "We hope this roadmap offers you a bit more knowledge into what we’re focusing on as we continue development day in and day out in order to make Marvel’s Avengers the game we know it can be."