Blizzard admit Overwatch 2 doesn't have enough support heroes right now

Overwatch 2’s lead hero designer has revealed Blizzard are working on new support heroes for the game as one of their “long-term focuses”. The admission came as part of a response to players asking for more support characters in Overwatch 2, as there are currently only eight of them to pick from right now, versus the ten tanks and whopping 16 damage characters in its overall roster. It's not just the number of supports Blizzard have been thinking about either. Over the weekend, it also emerged the Overwatch 2 devs are sending out a survey to current players, with emphasis on the game’s store and the divisive battle pass introduced when the series went free to play. The developments follow on from hero balance changes being brought forward from season two to mid-November.

After hosting a developer Q&A about hero design and hero balance late last week, lead hero designer Alec Dawson admitted in a tweet that Overwatch 2’s current pool of support characters was "quite small" for two players to pick from. Dawson said players "may see more new supports than other roles to bolster that pool," adding that there’s "still lots of interesting space for us to explore as designers".

Yes, it's one of our long-term focuses. Right now the pool is quite small for two players to choose from. May see more new supports than other roles to bolster that pool.



Also, there's still lots of interesting space for us to explore as designers when making supports! — Alec Dawson (@GW_Alec) October 28, 2022

Other players have also been reporting on the Overwatch subreddit that they’ve received an emailed survey from Blizzard that “heavily touched” on the hero shooter’s battle pass and store. Blizzard first detailed Overwatch 2’s battle pass back in September, just a few weeks before the game’s launch. The pass didn’t go down well due to the perceived grind of its free track. One reddit user has shared the contents of the new survey, which you can view here.

The survey contains a lot of questions about the premium track of the battle pass, along with some about the Overwatch store and whether the player has used Overwatch Coins to buy in-game cosmetics. There’s also a box to add your own thoughts on the game at the end.

Activision Blizzard publish Overwatch 2 and they're still facing law suits alleging a workplace culture of sexual harassment and discrimination. Microsoft also intend to buy Activision Blizzard, although the deal is currently under investigation by UK regulators over competition concerns.