All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Blizzard are "investigating reports of login issues" as Diablo 4's servers fall over

Hell is currently closed, come back later

Diablo IV villain Lilith snarls as she leaves a chapel, in which she's just casually incited a murder.
Image credit: Activision Blizzard / Rock Paper Shotgun
Hayden Hefford avatar
News by Hayden Hefford Guides Writer
Published on

If you, like me, just got disconnected while spam-clicking your mouse to kill demons in Diablo 4, you're not alone. Since about 9.30pm BST, servers seem to be down in Europe, at least. Upon trying to log back in, it's currently showing a long queue time that, when it ticks down to zero minutes remaining, will show error code 300202 before closing the game entirely. Blizzard are looking into it as we speak.

Watch on YouTube
What is the best class in Diablo 4? Watch this video to find out.

After reports started flooding the Diablo 4 forums earlier this evening, Blizzard's support Twitter account tweeted about the issues to confirm that they are "investigating reports of login issues affecting #Diablo4 and working to resolve these as soon as possible."

Upon disconnecting, I got sent back to a blank main menu screen with none of my characters appearing on the left. Instead, there was only the "Create New Character" icon, which is ominous to say the least.

Hopefully this doesn't mean characters have actually been deleted, but after closing and relaunching Diablo 4 to check, I haven't been able to get past the server queue and error code screens.

I was right in the middle of a Dungeon boss at the time of the disconnect, which is rather unfortunate. Server issues have been known to kill characters, including that of the first player to reach level 100 in hardcore mode, so hopefully we don't see those issues replicated here.

Until now, Diablo 4's launch had seemed remarkably smooth. It also, perhaps unsurprisingly, seems to have been very successful, with Blizzard confirming that it is their fastest selling game ever. That's a lot of people logging on for their chance to slay demons and fight back against Lilith (who is shorter than Lady Dimitrescu, according to Rachel).

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Hayden Hefford avatar

Hayden Hefford

Guides Writer

Hayden is a guides writer for RPS, having joined the team in September 2021 after a few months of freelancing for TheGamer. They're a big fan of survival games, especially those that focus on the undead. Zombies. Walkers. Shamblers. Whatever you call them, Hayden is definitely a fan.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch