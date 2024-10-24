Blizzard promise "something for everyone" in Warcraft's 30th Anniversary Direct next month

Blizzard announced earlier this year that BlizzCon wouldn't happen in 2024, with the live event instead being replaced by a series of franchise-focused streams. Next on the schedule is Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct, which Blizzard have now announced will stream on Wednesday, November 13th at 6pm GMT/1pm ET/10am PT.

"It's a big year for the Warcraft universe and whether you're a Hearthstone fan, you've joined the chaos in Warcraft Rumble, ventured into the world of Azeroth for the first time in Warcraft: Orcs and Humans, or you're a World of Warcraft player, there's something for everyone in our Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct stream," according to the announcement. "You won't want to miss a moment - or a single surprise."

The stream will be followed by a 20th anniversary concert celebrating 20 years of World Of Warcraft music.

World Of Warcraft's The War Within launched earlier this year, but Blizzard have already spoken about it being the first in a trilogy of new expansions. The next in line is World Of Warcraft: Midnight, which will then be followed by The Last Titan.

An expansion aside, I've no idea what other surprises or announcements could appear at the event. Hopefully something less disappointing than Warcraft 3 Reforged turned out to be, and more exciting than a mobile game like Warcraft Rumble.