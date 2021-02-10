Check out the full BlizzCon Online schedule for next weekend

The slightly delayed and entirely online BlizzCon Online is just over a week away now, so Blizzard have gone and released the full schedule of talks and events that you'll be able to watch. As expected, there are plans to talk Overwatch 2, Diablo, Hearthstone, World Of Warcraft, and more.

As Blizzard previously mentioned, the opening ceremony kicks off at 10pm GMT on Friday, February 19th. After that, you can break out into any of the six channels that Blizzard will be running for the event.

The main Blizzard channel looks like it'll be hitting the high points by going over what's next in WoW, Diablo, and a behind the scenes look at Overwatch 2 developmnet. Each of those three series—and also Hearthstone—have their own channels with more specific programming like talks with voice actors and Q&A sessions with the developers. There's also a "strategy" channel with a long block of StarCraft.

All six channels merge again for a while on Saturday the 20th for the community showcase highlighting fan creations and cosplay. If you're eager for those Q&A sessions, you'll be able to catch them on their respective channels at 8pm GMT on Saturday. There's even a World Of Warcraft cooking demonstration later that night because heck, why not?

You can find the full schedule over on BlizzCon's website. The event will kick off on Friday, February 19th at 2pm PST / 10pm GMT on the BlizzCon website, YouTube, and Twitch.