BlizzCon Online is coming this month with loads to watch

Like all of last year's physical gaming events, BlizzCon didn't actually happen as usual in November. Blizzard chose to move the convention to an online format and bumped BlizzCon 2020 to BlizzConline this month. Would you look at that? It's nearly upon us, so Blizzard have pushed out a trailer and some starter details on what to expect on February 19th and 20th.

The new trailer just here is really just a little teaser, but it does come with the reminder that the benefit of this year's online format is that BlizzCon is free for everyone to watch. In their blog post, Blizzard say that a detailed schedule will be revealed closer to the convention dates, but they sketch out the basics at least.

Day one of the event will begin at 2pm PST/10pm GMT on Friday, February 19th with "an opening segment that includes a first look at some of the latest game content the development teams have been working on". That'll probably be the big sizzle reel and major announcements, at a guess. Afterwards, Blizzard say the event will split off into six themed channels so you can click around to hear about whichever game you're most into. Saturday the 20th will start at 12pm PST/8pm GMT. Blizzard say that will focus on community spotlights including winners for the various contests and exhibitions.

If you're a player of any big Blizzard game, you've likely already clocked whether yours will be talked about, but hey there's always room for surprises. I'm sure we'll get at least a nod to Overwatch 2 and some kind of update on Diablo 4 progress. Hearthstone and World Of Warcraft will surely get their due too.

If you're not planning to stay up until deadly hours of the night watching, not to worry. Blizzard say you'll be able to watch the archived videos later.

BlizzConline will kick off on Friday, February 19th at 2pm PST / 10pm GMT on the BlizzCon website, YouTube, and Twitch.