Bloober Team CEO "can't comment" on Silent Hill rumours

Because they appreciate their partners
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith
Maria and James talking in a screenshot from Silent Hill 2's Enhanced Edition mod.

Rumours re-emerged last week that Bloober Team, makers of Layers Of Fear, were working on a remake of Silent Hill 2. Now IGN have asked Bloober's CEO, who wouldn't comment but said that its unannounced project would "still be a Bloober Team title" even if made in partnership with another company.

"We can’t comment on anything we are doing because we appreciate our relationship with our partners, of course," CEO Piotr Babieno told IGN when asked about the Silent Hill 2 remake rumours. "So we can’t [say] anything. We will make an announcement about our future projects as soon as we can. So then you will know much more." IGN report he then chuckled and added, "Officially."

IGN then asked Babieno about Bloober Team's experience working on other company's IP, as the studio did with the disappointing Blair Witch game. That's where Babieno said they'd only work with someone else's IP if they were allowed to tell their own story.

"If you are in a prison, you will not be able to fly," said Babieno. "So that’s why we are trying to only [make] those titles in which we are feeling, 'OK, it will be a Bloober Team game, not someone [else's].' So even on the project we can’t talk [about], it will still be a Bloober Team title."

Rumours about several in-development Silent Hill games have been swirling for years, with the Bloober Team rumour circling since last summer. It re-emerged last week at the same time as a leak of concept art supposedly from another new Silent Hill game set in Britain.

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments

