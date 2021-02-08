If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Blood Bowl 3 launches its tactical fantasy football matches in August

Lauren Morton
News by Lauren Morton Contributor
Published
This year's big live bowling match is over I gather, so Cyanide Studio are looking forward to their own sporting game Blood Bowl 3. In a new trailer for the orc and elf football game, the creators say that it will launch in August this year.

If you're not familiar with this particular kind of fantasy football, Cyanide describe it as "a turn-based strategy game inspired by American football in the Warhammer fantasy world where elves, humans, orcs and other creatures fight for the ball with shoulder charges, kicks, punches and weapons of varying degrees of lethality (and legality by the ref)."

Blood Bowl 3 will kick off with 12 starting fantasy teams including Orcs, Dark Elves, Humans, Dwarves, and more. You can catch the full list in Cyanide's post. Blood Bowl 2 began with just eight teams and later released quite a few more as DLC.

Adam Smith (RPS in peace) speaks highly of Blood Bowl's tabletop origins and says in his Blood Bowl 2 review that Cyanide's previous adaptation was pretty alright. "There's nothing quite like recognising that you're not going to score in the last turn of a half and concentrating all of your efforts toward obliterating the opponent team instead. Especially when they're High Elves."

Us PC players can find Blood Bowl 3 over on Steam where it will launch in August. It will also be available on PlayStations, Xbox boxes, and the Nintendo Switch.

