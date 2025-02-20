Bloodborne and Lies Of P players should check out Withering Realms, an action-RPG with combat dolls and graveyards

One of my Xmas selection box games last year was Withering Rooms, a delightfully frightful haunted house action-RPG that balances mazey Metroidvania level design with the ability to be a witch who can supersize herself and gallop around on suits of magic armour. With a quick glance over my shoulder at our dear friend Sir Eugene Optimisation, I dare to describe it as a bit like Bloodborne, if Bloodborne had been made by a tiny independent developer.

Also rather Bloodborney: the recently revealed Withering Realms, a sequel of sorts in which you play a ghost girl clinging to the back of a customisable combat doll. Sir Eugene Optimisation requests I add here that the doll conceit reminds him of well-received Soulslike Lies Of P. Which is a fair observation, I think, though I would also say the doll’s lipless, one-eyed grimace reminds me of Mouthwashing. How’s that, Eugene – three for three? Anyway, here’s a trailer.

As the title suggests, the key change here from Withering Rooms is that you’re no longer confined to a single house and grounds. Instead, you’ll get to “explore the mysterious town of Penwyll and the sprawling graveyards, tombs, caves and rotting estates that surround it”, with combat now unfolding on a full 3D plane. The year is 1926, but not as you may recall it if you happen to be 100 years old. In Withering Realms, the first World War was interrupted by an occult event which has caused the dead to walk and spirits to roam. It’s also given certain people the ability to cast spells.

The ghost girl is Clover, who died during the above occult event. She’s able to interact with the world only through the doll, which can thankfully be outfitted with a range of bludgeoning, carving or shooting implements, including a “pivoting greatsword” and a “chain rock”. The doll aside, Clover has an ally in “daring freelance investigator” Althea - one of the few other characters who can see her.

I still need to finish Withering Rooms but this looks like more of what I enjoyed about that game. There are some involved-sounding overworld mechanics: you can “expand the world map by defeating massive perimeter guardians”, and return to areas at night “to encounter new, horrifying creatures and secrets”.

Read more on Steam. It’s slated to release in Q4 2025.