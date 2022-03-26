If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

3

Bloodborne PSX developer is making Bloodborne Kart next

The first good PSone kart racer?
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
An image from the Bloodborne Kart trailer showing the protagonist walking towards their bike, posed like the Akira poster.

To my mind the original PlayStation never had a good kart racer, but that might change sometime in the future - sort of. The developer of the recent Bloodborne PSX demake has announced their next project and yep, it's Bloodborne Kart. There's a teaser trailer below.

Bloodborne PSX developer Lilith Walther tweeted the trailer on Friday:

I appreciate the Akira reference, too.

Although there are no other details, the trailer says that the game will come "when it's ready."

Bloodborne PSX launched in January after years of development. Despite the novelty of the idea - what if Bloodborne was a PSX-era game? - the actual results were surprisingly robust. The free game, which you can grab from Itch, covers the opening areas of Bloodborne up until Father Gascoigne, with impressive commitment both to the PSX aesthetic and to replicating Bloodborne's Victorian horror.

It should hopefully go without saying that From Software and Sony are not involved in these demakes or fan games in any way.

If Bloodborne PSX is any indication, it's probably worth following Walther on Twitter for regular GIFs and updates on Bloodborne Kart. I'm hoping it's good, but the real challenge will be making it more horrifying than Crash Team Racing.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch