3D Hollow Knight-like adventure Blue Fire is out now

If you too grew up on a steady diet of Donkey Kong 64 and Banjo-Kazooie with various Zeldas for dessert, please turn your eyes to Blue Fire. This 3D platformer channels all those classics of yore into its platformy, hack and slashy, adventurey mix. It's out now, so if you've had a hankering for action adventure puzzles punched up with challenging modern platforming, you can bite off plenty right now.

In Graffiti Games' words, Blue Fire will have you "embark on an extraordinary adventure through the perished world of Penumbra to explore unique temples filled with increasingly difficult 3D platforming challenges, diverse enemies, quests, collectibles, and more." There look to be some good ol' boss fights in there too.

In its trailer from January, Blue Fire focused a bit more on all the jump and dash platforming skills. You get more of that in the launch trailer up above, but Graffiti Games have also thrown in some additional adventure nods such as NPCs bestowing mysterious glowing boxes and ghostly looking guardians and statues hopping into place on buttons and whatnot.

Blue Fire has made it into RPS's top 10 games coming in February among some of the bigger launches. Colm says this might actually be the release of the month he's most interested in playing himself. I, for one, was never actually good at the 3D platform 'em ups of yore but I do have the generational programming that gives me a near Pavlovian response to hooded protagonists with swords solving puzzles in dungeons.

Blue Fire has been out since yesterday, so some of you lot may have already gotten your hands on it. Those that have seem to be giving it a pretty favorable response. There are quite a few mentions of game crash issues, though. At a glance, user reviews appear split on whether they'd not recommend it on those grounds or recommend it in spite of them.

You can find Blue Fire over on Steam where it's currently 10% discounted until February 11th for £13.94/€15.11/$17.99. It's also available on the Nintendo Switch.