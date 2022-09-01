Bomb Rush Cyberfunk's release is sprayed over with a delay to summer 2023

Futuristic cel-shaded skate ‘em up Bomb Rush Cyberfunk has seen its release window pushed back. The spiritual successor to classic Dreamcast skateathon Jet Set Radio had been scheduled to arrive sometime this year. You can now expect to play it in summer 2023.

Watch on YouTube Bomb Rush Cyberfunk revives the cel-shaded spirit of the Dreamcast's Jet Set Radio

“We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with,” developers Team Reptile said. “To create a fulfilling and unique game we are extending the development time of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk to summer 2023." They added that they’ll be sharing “a lot more visuals” this week to let people know how Bomb Rush is coming along.

Reactions to the game’s delay were mostly supportive, encouraging Team Reptile to take their time. That’s always nice to see. The game was first revealed back in summer 2020, as something of a revival of Jet Set Radio's combination of graffiti, skating and general coolness. By the time Bomb Rush arrives on PC, it’ll have been nearly a quarter of a century since Jet Set Radio was originally released.

The last time we had a good look at Bomb Rush was a trailer shown last year. It’s just so Jet Set Radio that it’s hard to think of much else when you see the game in motion. The look and movement of Bomb Rush is straight from the fleeting turn of the millennium obsession with cel-shaded graphics, and I really do hope we get to see more this week.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk skates onto Steam when it does launch. Right now, that’s about a year away.