Booby-trapped base-building FPS Meet Your Maker has another free trial

In Behaviour Interactive's post-apocalyptic multiplayer FPS Meet Your Maker, you raise grim forts of rusty blocks, pop-out manglers and robot ambushers from the desert sands. Each base harbours a cannister of genetic material and other resources, and the idea is to fiendishly arrange traps and defences to stop people taking your precious genmat while doing your best to clean out their bases. Sound like good wholesome fun? You might want to check out the current free trial on Steam.

It's not clear from the announcement release how long the trial will last. It's also not entirely clear how long Meet Your Maker will last. The shoot-o-builder launched to a largely positive reception, but has seemingly struggled to build a following. As of March this year, Behaviour have "[shifted] the team's attention towards new and exciting projects within the company" following layoffs in January. Since then the game has received more superficial-sounding updates in the form of seasonal Expedition level-up tracks for cosmetics items. Behaviour made another, much larger round of layoffs in June.

All that notwithstanding, Meet Your Maker can be a hoot and a holler. The advantage of theming the whole thing around raiding bases, of course, is that the game is better equipped to weather the shrinking of the active player base. I tried it back at launch last year, and while I didn't manage to fulfil my overall objective of recreating the Central Perk cafe from Friends with a cast of bellowing cyborgs, I did enjoy getting slaughtered by other people's cheeky contraptions. Lava cube above the floor spikes, is it? You scalliwags!

"Curious is the trapmaker's art - his efficacy unwitnessed by his own eyes," ponders the Ancestor from Darkest Dungeon. Not in this case, Mr Ancestor - Meet Your Maker comes with a Replay Station that lets you watch other people raiding your maps. Smash a few of those together with the Benny Hill music and you're surely in the running for a BAFTA. As for those "new and exciting" projects at Behaviour - I wouldn't be surprised if a few had been shelved during the company's last round of cost-cutting. Dead By Daylight remains Behaviour's flagship production, bolstered by a steady stream of guest stars from other games.