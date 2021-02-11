Borderlands 3 Director's Cut DLC adds a new raid boss and murder mysteries

The looting and the shooting never stops on Pandora, it seems. Gearbox have announced that their next Borderlands 3 DLC, the Director's Cut, will launch on March 18th as part of Season Pass 2. It's adding a nasty new raid boss, murder mystery missions, and new loot-filled challenges to complete.

Announced yesterday, one of the biggest additions in the Director's Cut is Hemovorous the Invincible, a large, lairy Varkid who "drops some of the best loot in the game". To earn the right to go toe-to-toe with her, you'll need to complete the main story campaign. And you'll probably want to bring your best gear too, as Gearbox says she's "one of the greatest end-game challenges" out there.

The Director's Cut is also adding murder mystery missions. Gearbox haven't given too much away, but it seems like you can't solely rely on a trigger pull to solve them. Instead, you'll need to don your detective hat, inspect crime scenes, and be on the lookout for environmental clues. I'm into this change of pace, and it'll be refreshing to my brain off it's shoot and loot auto-pilot mode once in a while.

Three timed Vault Cards will arrive with the Director's Cut too. These are basically three sets of challenges to complete for cosmetic rewards, and "supremely powerful gear that scales to your level". While it's hardly anything special, sign me up. I'm a sucker for loot, and this gives me more of it.

As a final touch, the Director's Cut throws in behind-the-scenes content from the making of the game, like lost maps, storyboards, and concept art.

Still, I'm not sure how any of this really makes it a director's cut? Seems like a pretty regular DLC package to me.

Oh, and in other good Borderlands news, Gearbox also announced that Tales From The Borderlands is making a comeback. Telltale Games' episodic Borderlands spinoff was removed from sale after the company closed, but it'll be back on the menu next week.

The Borderlands 3 Season Pass 2 is available on Steam for £25/$30, and it includes the previously-released Designer's Cut DLC.