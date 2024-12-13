Borderlands 4 looks ready to drop the hottest memes of 2011 in first-look trailer

Looter FPS Borderlands 4 has gotten its first trailer, courtesy of Medium Geoff’s Happy Hour and..wait. What you mean it’s three hours? I’m going to die tonight, aren’t I? Ah well, at least I’ll die doing what I’m ambivalent about. Here’s the trailer for Fourderlands, which is out sometime next year.

“Borderlands 4 is a mayhem-fueled looter shooter, jam-packed with billions of weapons, outrageous enemies, and intense co-op action,” says the Steam page. “Break free from a dangerous hidden planet as one of four new badass Vault Hunters.” Oh! Nobody told me they were badasses. That changes everything.

You’ll be vault hunting solo or with up to three other players in co-op, and there'll also be skill trees and dynamic movement abilities, touts Steam. You’ll be collecting many, many guns with “death-dealing firepower”, which feels like a superfluous description. I suppose maybe you’d need to say that if there was also non-lethal firepower. There are a lot of guns. I’ll withhold judgement. There’ll also be “free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old.”

Great. Great. It’s great. I’m sure it’s great. Steam lists the game as “coming soon”, although the trailer reckons 2025. Who to trust in these uncertain times? Ah well, a little uncertainty makes it exciting. I mean, comparatively speaking anyway.

