Borderlands' Tiny Tina DLC is now standalone and free from the Epic store

Tiny Tina's Assault On Dragon Keep was originally a Borderlands 2 DLC, but now it's available as a standalone release called Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure. It functions as a taster of what's to come in its successor, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, due next year.

While Dragon Keep will cost monies on Steam, it's available for free on the Epic Games Store for a week.

You can head to its Epic Games Store to nab it for free anytime between now and 4pm on November 16th. After that - and on Steam right now - it'll cost £8/€10.

Assault On Dragon Keep is essentially a fantasy spin-off of Borderlands, set inside a game of in-world TTRPG called Bunkers & Badasses. You're still using guns, but now to shoot at fantasy creatures, and its story uses the meta-narrative to poke fun at a lot of fantasy tropes with typical Borderlands style. (I would define that style as: "loud".)

I'm curious how it holds up. This re-release of Dragon Keep is apparently much the same as the original, but with "brand-new loot and cosmetics." A lot of the appeal and praise for the original release was that it felt like it did more and went further than a typical piece of DLC, however. Removed from that context, I wonder how it feels.

Likewise, I wonder how Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will feel when it apparently takes the ideas of Dragon Keep and gives them the full-game treatment next year. It's due for release on March 25th, 2022.