If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Brace yourselves, the Steam Winter Sale begins December 22nd

Didn't the autumn one end like, five minutes ago
Matt Cox avatar
News by Matt Cox Contributor
Published on

Valve have announced that the Steam Winter Sale will begin next week on December 22nd. I can already see myself standing in front of my mirror, chanting "I do not need more games" before sitting back down at my desk and splurging on everything I missed from this year's RPS advent calendar.

Valve have given us a peek at what's going to be on sale, so click through to see what you should avoid buying until it starts.

So, based on what's shown in that trailer, games you should absolutely definitely not buy before they're discounted on December 22nd include: Fallout 76, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Ready or Not, Two Point Campus, Persona 5 Royal, Sonic Frontiers, Naraka Bladepoint, Raft, New World, Construction Simulator, Across the Obelisk, F1 Manager 2022, Dinkum and The Wandering Village.

Having said that, I know at least New World and Naraka: Bladepoint are already currently 50% off, and it'd be strange if this sale tips them into an even heavier discount. Bladepoint is also currently running a free weekend, which is well worth jumping/parkour somersaulting into, if my Naraka: Bladepoint review is to be believed.

When the sale rolls round, I've got my eye on Dinkum, which is Stardew Valley but in Australia. There's nothing more christmassy than vanishing into your childhood bedroom to farm kangaroos.

December 22nd is also when voting will open for the Steam Awards, which has a new Steam Deck-inspired category this year for "Best Game On The Go". Spoilers: it's Marvel Snap. No, wait, it's Vampire Survivors. No, Snap. Hmmm.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Cox avatar

Matt Cox

Contributor

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch