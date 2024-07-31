Braid: Anniversary Edition has sold so poorly that "the future is uncertain" for Jonathan Blow's company

Braid: Anniversary Edition "sold like dog shit" according to creator Jonathan Blow.

Blow discussed the remasters sales performance across several Twitch streams since its release back in May, going so far as to suggest that the studio's "future is uncertain" as a result of low sales.

The comments were collated as a series of stream clips by YouTuber Blow Fan, and spotted by VGC.

When asked if the remaster had sold well 34 days after the release of the Anniversary Edition, Blow responded, "No, it sold horribly."

"Well, it depends on what your standards are. If you compare it to nostalgic things, like the Jeff Minter game that's on Steam, or Atari 50, it's sold much better than all of those. But it has still sold like dog shit compared to what we need to make for the company to survive.

"The future is uncertain, let's put it that way," he added.

Blow answered the question similarly 68 and 74 days after release, calling sales "utterly terrible."

Although sales haven't been great, Blow seems happy with the game they produced, at least. "At some point, you just have to know that what you did was a good thing even if the world doesn't really acknowledge it and this is one of those cases I think."

First released in 2008, Braid was a critically acclaimed puzzle-platformer pioneer based around the player's ability to manipulate time. Braid: Anniversary Edition remasters the game with fully recreated artwork and over 15 hours of developer commentary. It's the first game released by Blow's company, Thekla, since first-person puzzler The Witness in 2016.