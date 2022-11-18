If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Buccaneers! is a budget piracy game done right

Grape expectations
Sin Vega
Two sailing ships square up to one another in Buccaneers

Anyone who's had to physically stop me from banging on about Black Sails will confirm that I love a bit of piracy. Games mostly don't do it justice at all, either making "piracy" shorthand for "mindless omnicide for no reason" or slapping a parroty theme onto a generic action game.

Buccaneers! isn't primarily a piracy game, but they're one of its four factions. It doesn’t try to be more than a naval combat and light action RPG either, let alone the “real” pirate game I dearly want, but I can’t hold that against it either. If I was being reductive, I'd call it a budget hybrid of Sea Of Thieves and Sid Meier's Pirates By Sid Meier Aged 33 And 3/4. It's probably unfair to set such high expectations, but the core design is compelling and enjoyable enough to merit it.

