Buckshot Roulette now has a 4-person multiplayer mode, which I'm sure you will survive

A shotgun lies on a table with four players looking on, surrounded by gadgets.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun / Critical Reflex
Brendan Caldwell avatar
News by Brendan Caldwell Former Features Editor
Published on

Real gamblers play russian roulette with shotguns. That is the core concept of Buckshot Roulette, the Inscryption-looking game of blinksweat and bulletworry. It's been out for a while now but the developers have just added a fun extra - a 4-person multiplayer mode.

They teased this multiplayer mode earlier in the year but just posted the update on Steam yesterday. The game remains one of uncertain trigger pulling. A handful of shells - some duds, some live - are loaded into a shotgun in a random and unseen order. Players then take turns pointing the gun at one another (or themselves) and committing their lives to lady luck. Click! Phew, this one was a dud.

But look, what's Nipplemancer69 doing? He's slugging a beer, ejecting a shell, clicking on a mysterious gadget, and smoking a cigarette... Wait, wait, don't point that at me, Nipplemancer69! Have you even kept count of the shells correctly!? Stop. STOP.

Click.

Oh thank heavens. Between each reloading of the shotgun you get a bunch of items to make use of against your friends, you see. A cell phone with a mysterious voice on the other end, for example, who tells you what the fifth or sixth shell will be. Or a gizmo that lets you steal a device straight out of your opponent's pile. All this on top of the main game's health-regenerating cigarettes and beer cans that let you eject a shell.

There are other devices I'm far less keen on. These cause players to miss a turn, for instance, or reverse the turn order of the entire table. It's possible as a result to play a whole round without ever even laying hands on the gun. Turn-skipping mechanics in board games annoy me for the same reason. It's frustrating to sit there and helplessly watch an entire game happen around you. And in a chatless internet game setting, it really invites people to quit. I much prefer the more interesting gadgets, like the do-hicky that reverse the "polarity" of the shell in the chamber.

It's best done with pre-existing pals - there's no servers. If you do want to shoot strangers though, you can join the Discord of the game's publisher, Critical Reflex, where lots of people are dumping lobby codes into a "looking for game" channel. It's not perfect as multiplayer goes, but on the plus side it's a supremely cheap game at around £2. So the buy-in is not particularly high. And the core concept - trying to keep track of live rounds and dud rounds while people muddy the waters with gadgetry - remains compelling enough to get a few tense and funny moments, as players miscount and accidentally blow their own heads off. (Yes, I did do this. Leave me alone.)

